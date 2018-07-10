KC concerts July 12-18: Kenny Chesney, Imagine Dragons, Jason Isbell, Foreigner

St. Paul & the Broken Bones
Thursday, July 12, at Crossroads KC
“Apollo,” the initial single from St. Paul & the Broken Bones’ forthcoming third album, “Young Sick Camellia,” indicates that the Alabama band doesn’t intend to repeat a successful formula. Closely aligned with contemporary pop trends, “Apollo” places the startlingly soulful voice of frontman Paul Janeway in a slicker setting. The shift from a rawer sound is unlikely to diminish the impact of St. Paul & the Broken Bones’ shows. The elite soul revivalists are an electrifying live act. With Hiss Golden Messenger.
8 p.m. Thursday, July 12. Crossroads KC. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $26-$36 through crossroadskc.com.
Jason Isbell
Friday, July 13, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
The world finally caught up with Jason Isbell. The Alabama native has been writing memorable songs as a member of Drive-By Truckers and as a solo artist for more than a decade, but only in the past couple of years has he broken free of the status of a cult artist. “If We Were Vampires,” a ravishing examination of love from the acclaimed 2017 album “The Nashville Sound,” has made Isbell millions of recent converts. With Turnpike Troubadours and Old 97s.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. 913-825-3400. Tickets are $39.50-$59.50 through providenceamp.com.
Mickey Gilley
Friday, July 13, at Ameristar Casino
Thirty-eight years after Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee were featured in the blockbuster movie “Urban Cowboy,” the country crooners are starring in the Urban Cowboy Reunion Show. Gilley, 82, and Lee, 72, are closely associated with Gilley’s Club, the Texas honky-tonk that was featured in the film starring John Travolta and Debra Winger. Gilley, cousin of rock ’n’ roll wild man Jerry Lee Lewis and notorious evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, racked up consequential hits before and after his role in “Urban Cowboy.”
8:30 p.m. Friday, July 13. Ameristar Casino. 816-414-7000. Tickets are $35-$40 through kansascity.ameristar.com.
Kenny Chesney
Saturday, July 14, at Arrowhead Stadium
Kenny Chesney’s summertime stadium shows have joined apple pie, Fourth of July fireworks and Super Bowl watch parties as indelible American traditions. The country titan returns to the home of the Chiefs on his Trip Around the Sun tour. A phalanx of stagehands, a colossal video screen and a booming sound system will enhance performances of old favorites like “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” as well as Chesney’s new hit, “Get Along.” With Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay.
5 p.m. Saturday, July 14. Arrowhead Stadium. 800-745-3000. Tickets are $27-$232 through ticketmaster.com.
Imagine Dragons
Saturday, July 14, at the Sprint Center
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons acknowledges that he’s not a typical musician in the new HBO documentary “Believer,” an examination of his disunion with his faith’s stance on homosexuality. He admits that “I don’t know that I can think of many more opposite worlds of that of a Mormon missionary and that of a rock star.” He’s using his status as the frontman of the enormously successful band behind the 2012 hit “Radioactive” to agitate for change. With Grace VanderWaal.
7 p.m. Saturday, July 14. Sprint Center. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $29.50-$129.50 through sprintcenter.com.
Blueprint
Saturday, July 14, at MiniBar
Blueprint is a king without a crown. The Ohio rapper born Albert Shepard is one of hip-hop’s most adept technicians and accomplished lyricists. Unfortunately, those skills have fallen out of favor, a dilemma that helps explain why Shepard is performing at an intimate midtown venue rather than at a larger room. He rails against the new-school rappers who opt to ignore hip-hop principles on his 10th studio album, “Two-Headed Monster.” With Brett Gretzky, SK, Fresh, Asher the Smasher and Scotty Wu.
9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 14. MiniBar. 816-326-8281. Tickets are $10 through minibarkc.com.
Foreigner
Tuesday, July 17, at Starlight Theatre
A reunion concert featuring current and former members of Foreigner is slated for next month’s Sturgis Buffalo Chip Festival in South Dakota. On Tuesday in Kansas City, fans of the classic rock band will hear sole original member Mick Jones and six more recent additions to the touring version of the group perform hits including “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Feels Like the First Time.” With Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience.
7 p.m. Tuesday, July 17. Starlight Theatre. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $29.50-$199.50 through kcstarlight.com.
Courtney Barnett
Wednesday, July 18, at the Truman
Courtney Barnett is a ray of light in an otherwise dismal period for rock. The Australian has managed to make old tropes and stale sounds seem fresh since her debut single, “Avant Gardener,” surprised the moribund rock community in 2013. With a refrain of “I’m not that good at breathing in,” the song blends the sensibilities of Bob Dylan and Kurt Cobain. Barnett’s powerful new album, “Tell Me How You Really Feel,” affirms her status as a rock ’n’ roll savior. With Vagabon.
8 p.m. Wednesday, July 18. The Truman. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $29.50 through thetrumankc.com.
Comments