KC concerts June 28-July 4: Middle of the Map, Flaming Lips, Nelly, Whiskey Myers

Flaming Lips
Thursday, June 28, at the Uptown Theater
The Flaming Lips released a greatest hits album earlier this month. The format doesn’t particularly suit the freewheeling band from Oklahoma. Not only are the Flaming Lips’ concept albums meant to be appreciated in their entirety, the audacious band is best experienced live. The true essence of the Flaming Lips will be on display Thursday when the musicians and their fans come together to sing the band’s awe-inspiring signature song “Do You Realize??” With Net.
8 p.m. Thursday, June 28. Uptown Theater. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $37-$55 through uptowntheater.com.
Whiskey Myers
Thursday, June 28, at KC Live
Whiskey Myers isn’t a political band, but the Texas group embraces several concepts that some consider deplorable. Sensitive listeners might insist that Whiskey Myers’ most popular song, “Ballad of a Southern Man,” come with a trigger warning. In addition to extolling guns and boasting that “I still fly that Southern flag,” vocalist Cody Cannon proudly proclaims that he says “Merry Christmas not happy holidays.” People who share the band’s red state values and affinity for Lynyrd Skynyrd will be among like-minded country fans on Thursday.
7 p.m. Thursday, June 28. KC Live. 816-842-1045. Free. Details are available at powerandlightdistrict.com.
Rich Homie Quan
Thursday, June 28, at the Riot Room
Rich Homie Quan knows all too well that the rap world evolves at lightning speed. In a barbarous environment in which last year’s hits are considered passé, Rich Homie Quan’s 2015 smash, “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” is dismissed as a run-down antique. Many image-conscious hip-hop consumers are likely to deny participating in the Hit the Quan dance craze that was inspired by the Atlanta rapper’s moves in the video for “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” With the Faculty, Guala G, Juliano Dock and Mizznekol.
8 p.m. Thursday, June 28. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $20 through theriotroom.com.
Ink’s Middle of the Map
Friday, June 29, and Saturday, June 30
Ink’s Middle of the Map Fest is Kansas City’s answer to the Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza music festivals. The annual event is the region’s best opportunity to catch dozens of performances by touring and locally based musicians in a single weekend. The eighth edition of Middle of the Map has a strong indie-rock orientation. Spoon and Grizzly Bear, two of the most innovative bands of the past 20 years, headline on Friday. The stalwart California punk group Social Distortion tops Saturday’s bill.
6:10 p.m. Friday, June 29; 1 p.m. Saturday, June 30. Multiple venues. 800-653-8000. Tickets are $45 per day or $79 for a two-day pass through middleofthemapfest.com.
Live on Mass
With the Wailers on Friday, June 29, and with Split Lip Rayfield on Tuesday, July 3, on Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence
Aston “Familyman” Barrett is one of the most important figures in reggae. The legendary bassist and longtime collaborator of the late Bob Marley will re-create his original parts on classic Marley hits like “One Love” with the Wailers in a free Live on Mass concert in downtown Lawrence on Friday. The edgy bluegrass band Split Lip Rayfield headlines a second Live on Mass concert on Tuesday, July 3. With Ras Neville & the Kingstonians and 77 Jefferson on Friday. With Billy Strings and Opal Agafia on Tuesday.
6 p.m. Friday, June 29; 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 3. 1000 block of Massachusetts Street. 785-842-1390. Free. Details are available at thegranada.com.
Nelly
Friday, June 29, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
The inspired 2013 remix of the Florida Georgia Line hit “Cruise” that featured Nelly reminded listeners of the St. Louis rapper’s many charms. Nelly’s knack for combining rap, R&B and pop on crossover hits like “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma” and “Ride Wit Me” made him a star during the previous decade. His relatively affordable appearance in Bonner Springs will be among the most irresistible events of the summer for nostalgic pop fans on limited budgets. With Juvenile.
8 p.m. Friday, June 29. Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. 913-825-3400. Tickets are $15-$35 through providenceamp.com.
KKFI 30th Anniversary
Saturday, June 30, at the Folly Theater
The 30th anniversary of community radio station KKFI is being celebrated with an appropriately eclectic concert. Following a history presentation and founders panel, a pair of house bands overseen by jazz luminary Clint Ashlock and accomplished rock musician Michelle Bacon will support appearances by locally based artists including Celtic-rock veterans the Elders, singer-songwriter Una Walkenhorst, swamp-rock ensemble Ernest James Zydeco and blues man Jason Vivone in a presentation that promoters liken to “an old-school radio show.”
7:15 p.m. Saturday, June 30. Folly Theater. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $15-$30 through follytheater.org.
Immersion
Tuesday, July 3, at RecordBar
Colin Newman and Malka Spigel are revered musicians among a subset of punk and new wave aficionados who came of age during the Carter administration. Newman recalibrated rock with his influential British band Wire. Spigel was a member of Minimal Compact, one of the most notable groups to emerge from Israel. The husband-and-wife tandem are touring in support of “Sleepless,” an instrumental electronic album that recalls the work of groups like Tangerine Dream. With (w)ömen.
8:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 3. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $15 through therecordbar.com.
