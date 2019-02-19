Why The Star is no longer publishing ‘Non Sequitur’ comic strip

To our readers:
The Kansas City Star is no longer publishing the “Non Sequitur” comic strip by Wiley Miller, and we want to explain our decision.
On Sunday, Feb. 10, Miller included in his strip a profane phrase aimed at President Donald Trump. The phrase, written in small letters in the bottom corner of one panel, was missed by editors at the syndicate that distributes “Non Sequitur.”
While the cartoonist has apologized for including the profanity, The Star has decided to end publication of his work. Because comic strips are handled by outside vendors, Star editors do not review the content before publication and must trust the content creators to maintain appropriate standards. In this case, we no longer have that trust.
We apologize to our readers who viewed the inappropriate content. It violates our dedication to quality, and we will work to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.
Beginning this week, readers will see the comic strip “Nancy” in place of “Non Sequitur.”
