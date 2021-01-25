Books

Kansas author Sarah Smarsh named national award finalist for Dolly Parton book

Kansas author Sarah Smarsh, who was a finalist for the prestigious National Book Awards in 2018, has been nominated for another national award for her latest book.

Smarsh’s “She Come by It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs” is one of five finalists in the nonfiction category chosen by the National Book Critics Circle.

Also among the nonfiction finalists announced Sunday is Walter Johnson, a native of Columbia, Missouri, for “The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States.”

Smarsh’s much-honored 2018 book, “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth,” was a New York Times best-seller. She is a University of Kansas alum who describes herself on her website as “born a fifth-generation Kansas wheat farmer on her paternal side, the child of generations of teen mothers on her maternal side.”

“She Come by It Natural,” originally published as a four-part series for roots-music magazine No Depression, explores the overlooked contributions to social progress by women of poverty as exemplified by Dolly Parton’s life and art.

The book is the next selection of the FYI Book Club, a partnership between The Star and the Kansas City Public Library. Look for an interview with Smarsh next week.

Johnson previously wrote “Soul by Soul: Life Inside in the Antebellum Slave Market” (1999) and “River of Dark Dreams: Slavery and Empire in the Mississippi Valley’s Cotton Kingdom” (2013). He is the Winthrop Professor of History and professor of African and African American Studies at Harvard University.

The National Book Critics Circle honors 2020 publications in autobiography, biography, criticism, fiction, nonfiction and poetry. The winners will be announced March 25.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Dan Kelly
Dan Kelly has been covering entertainment and arts news at The Star for 10 years. He previously worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune, The Miami Herald and The Louisville Courier-Journal. He also was on the University of Missouri School of Journalism faculty for six years, and he has written a historical novel, “Soaring with Vultures.”
  Comments  

Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

January 21, 2021 1:27 PM

Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

January 21, 2021 1:27 PM

Books

COVID-19 has been ‘an emergency’ for women. Melinda Gates proposes some solutions

Books

How war monuments keep history lessons alive

Books

Crime books to take you to other times and places

Books

Book review: In ‘A Crooked Tree’ siblings come of age into a world of revenge and violence

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service