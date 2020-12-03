Books
Literary Calendar
All events are virtual unless otherwise noted.
Small Press Showcase: Athena Dixon (Split/Lip Press), Marcia Trahan (Barrelhouse Books) and Danielle Zaccagnino (Mason Jar Press). 1 p.m. Dec. 1. ravenbookstore.com (click “Raven Events”). 785-749-3300.
David Smale: For “The Keys to the Kingdom: An Illustrated Timeline of the Kansas City Chiefs.” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. kclibrary.org (click “Events Classes Activities,” “Signature Events”). 816-701-3400.
Bridget Lowe: Emily Dickinson Award winner will appear at Midwest Poets Series. 7 p.m. Dec. 3. rockhurst.edu (search for “Midwest Poets Series”). 816-501-4607.
Riverfront Reading Series: Susan Whitmore and Denise Low will read. 8 p.m. Dec. 4. riverfrontreadings.com. 816-281-8311.
