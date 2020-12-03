Literary Calendar

Kansas City Star Logo
All events are virtual unless otherwise noted.

Small Press Showcase: Athena Dixon (Split/Lip Press), Marcia Trahan (Barrelhouse Books) and Danielle Zaccagnino (Mason Jar Press). 1 p.m. Dec. 1. ravenbookstore.com (click “Raven Events”). 785-749-3300.

David Smale: For “The Keys to the Kingdom: An Illustrated Timeline of the Kansas City Chiefs.” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. kclibrary.org (click “Events Classes Activities,” “Signature Events”). 816-701-3400.

Bridget Lowe: Emily Dickinson Award winner will appear at Midwest Poets Series. 7 p.m. Dec. 3. rockhurst.edu (search for “Midwest Poets Series”). 816-501-4607.

Riverfront Reading Series: Susan Whitmore and Denise Low will read. 8 p.m. Dec. 4. riverfrontreadings.com. 816-281-8311.

Dan Kelly
Dan Kelly has been covering entertainment and arts news at The Star for 10 years. He previously worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune, The Miami Herald and The Louisville Courier-Journal. He also was on the University of Missouri School of Journalism faculty for six years, and he has written a historical novel, “Soaring with Vultures.”
