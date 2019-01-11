Books

January 11, 2019 11:48 AM

‘BlacKkKlansman’ author Ron Stallworth to appear at MLK scholarship event in KC

By Dan Kelly

Ron Stallworth, The New York Times bestselling author of the book on which Spike Lee’s movie “BlacKkKlansman” is based, will appear in Kansas City this week.

Stallworth will join filmmaker, playwright and University of Kansas film professor Kevin Willmott in conversation as part of the Metropolitan Community College Chancellor’s Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Downtown Marriott.

Stallworth’s book, “BlacKkKlansman: Race, Hate, and the Undercover Investigation of a Lifetime,” tells the true story of how he, the first black detective on the Colorado Springs Police Department, infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the late 1970s.

Wilmott joined Lee and two others in turning the 2014 book into the screenplay for the movie, which was released in August.

Willmott, Lee, Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz have been nominated for a Writers Guild of America award for best adapted screenplay of 2018, and an Academy Award nomination could follow. Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 22.

Tickets for the event are $85 through mcckc.edu/foundation or rainydaybooks.com.

Other author events coming up this week include:

John Tibbetts

For “Performing Music History: Musicians Speak First-Hand about Music History and Performance.” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch, 4801 Main. kclibrary.org, 816-701-3400

Now Presenting

Creative Writing Contest winners will read. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Johnson County Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th, Overland Park. jocolibrary.org, 913-826-4600

Jim Cosgrove

For “Everybody Gets Stinky Feet.” 7 p.m. Jan. 15. Mid-Continent Public Library-North Independence Branch, 317 W. U.S. 24, Independence. mymcpl.org, 816-252-0950

Shayla Lawson and Jermaine Thompson

Poets will read. 6 p.m. Jan. 17. Mills Record Company, 4045 Broadway. 816-960-3775

Adrian Zink

For “Hidden History of Kansas.” 6:30 p.m. Jan 17. Johnson County Library-Corinth Branch, 8100 Mission, Prairie Village. jocolibrary.org, 913-826-4600

John Robert Greene

Author of “The Presidency of George H.W. Bush” will take part in tribute to Bush with Truman Library director Kurt Graham. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Harry S. Truman Library and Museum, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. trumanlibraryinstitute.org, 816-400-1212 (Note: Event could be moved or postponed because of government shutdown.)

American Poetry Reading

Kevin Piercey and others. 7 p.m. Jan 17. Free. Knuckleheads Saloon, 2715 Rochester. knuckleheadskc.com, 816-483-1456

Brad Meltzer

For “The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington.” 7 p.m. Jan. 17. $29.99. Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th. rainydaybooks.com, 913-384-3126

Ron Stallworth with Kevin Willmott

For “BlacKkKlansman: Race, Hate, and the Undercover Investigation of a Lifetime”; part of MCC Chancellor’s Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18. $85. Downtown Marriott, 200 W. 12th. mcckc.edu/foundation or rainydaybooks.com, 913-384-3126

Writers Place Readings Series

Poets Marianne Kunkel, Hyejung Kook and Jermaine Thompson will read. 7 p.m. Jan. 18. The Nonprofit Village, 31 W. 31st. writersplace.org, 816-753-1090

