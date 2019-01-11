‘BlacKkKlansman’ author Ron Stallworth to appear at MLK scholarship event in KC

Ron Stallworth, The New York Times bestselling author of the book on which Spike Lee’s movie “BlacKkKlansman” is based, will appear in Kansas City this week.
Stallworth will join filmmaker, playwright and University of Kansas film professor Kevin Willmott in conversation as part of the Metropolitan Community College Chancellor’s Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Downtown Marriott.
Stallworth’s book, “BlacKkKlansman: Race, Hate, and the Undercover Investigation of a Lifetime,” tells the true story of how he, the first black detective on the Colorado Springs Police Department, infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the late 1970s.
Wilmott joined Lee and two others in turning the 2014 book into the screenplay for the movie, which was released in August.
Willmott, Lee, Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz have been nominated for a Writers Guild of America award for best adapted screenplay of 2018, and an Academy Award nomination could follow. Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 22.
Tickets for the event are $85 through mcckc.edu/foundation or rainydaybooks.com.
Other author events coming up this week include:
John Tibbetts
For “Performing Music History: Musicians Speak First-Hand about Music History and Performance.” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch, 4801 Main. kclibrary.org, 816-701-3400
Now Presenting
Creative Writing Contest winners will read. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Johnson County Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th, Overland Park. jocolibrary.org, 913-826-4600
Jim Cosgrove
For “Everybody Gets Stinky Feet.” 7 p.m. Jan. 15. Mid-Continent Public Library-North Independence Branch, 317 W. U.S. 24, Independence. mymcpl.org, 816-252-0950
Shayla Lawson and Jermaine Thompson
Poets will read. 6 p.m. Jan. 17. Mills Record Company, 4045 Broadway. 816-960-3775
Adrian Zink
For “Hidden History of Kansas.” 6:30 p.m. Jan 17. Johnson County Library-Corinth Branch, 8100 Mission, Prairie Village. jocolibrary.org, 913-826-4600
John Robert Greene
Author of “The Presidency of George H.W. Bush” will take part in tribute to Bush with Truman Library director Kurt Graham. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Harry S. Truman Library and Museum, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. trumanlibraryinstitute.org, 816-400-1212 (Note: Event could be moved or postponed because of government shutdown.)
American Poetry Reading
Kevin Piercey and others. 7 p.m. Jan 17. Free. Knuckleheads Saloon, 2715 Rochester. knuckleheadskc.com, 816-483-1456
Brad Meltzer
For “The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington.” 7 p.m. Jan. 17. $29.99. Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th. rainydaybooks.com, 913-384-3126
Ron Stallworth with Kevin Willmott
For “BlacKkKlansman: Race, Hate, and the Undercover Investigation of a Lifetime”; part of MCC Chancellor’s Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18. $85. Downtown Marriott, 200 W. 12th. mcckc.edu/foundation or rainydaybooks.com, 913-384-3126
Writers Place Readings Series
Poets Marianne Kunkel, Hyejung Kook and Jermaine Thompson will read. 7 p.m. Jan. 18. The Nonprofit Village, 31 W. 31st. writersplace.org, 816-753-1090
