KC Symphony show on Bach, Brahms and myth of William Randolph Hearst

Jason Seber is the Kansas City Symphony’s associate conductor. Kansas City Symphony

The Kansas City Symphony’s associate conductor, Jason Seber, will conduct his first main series concert Oct. 25-27 at Helzberg Hall.

Seber will lead the orchestra in Edward Elgar’s arrangement of Bach’s Fantasia and Fugue in C minor and Brahms’ powerful Symphony No. 4. Organist Paul Jacobs will join the orchestra for “Once Upon a Castle” for organ and orchestra by contemporary American composer Michael Daugherty.

Daugherty, who at one time played the Hammond organ at county fairs all over the Midwest, is something of a postmodern composer. His music is influenced by everything from Leonard Bernstein and Karlheinz Stockhausen to Superman and Elvis Presley.

Organist Paul Jacobs will join the KC Symphony for “Once Upon a Castle.” Ficarri

“Once Upon a Castle” draws on the myth of William Randolph Hearst, with references to the newspaper magnate’s Hearst Castle and the Orson Welles’ film “Citizen Kane.”

8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27. Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. $25-$88. 816-471-0400 or www.kcsymphony.org.

Kansas City Chorale

Gabriel Fauré’s ever-popular Requiem is most often heard in the arrangement for choir and orchestra. But when it was first performed in 1888 for the funeral of the architect Joseph-Michel Le Soufaché, the choir was accompanied by the organ of La Madeleine church in Paris.

It is this original version that will be performed by the Kansas City Chorale conducted by Charles Bruffy and organist Elisa Bickers Oct. 25 at Village Presbyterian Church.

As lovely as the orchestral version is, the organ version has its own delights. And as Bickers has proven in the past, Village Presbyterian’s Opus 22 organ has an affinity with French music.

Also on the program is choral music by Brahms and Mozart and another glorious French work, the Messe Solennelle by Jean Langlais. Although the work and the composer are not nearly as well known as Fauré and his Requiem, they deserve to be.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village. $25-$30. 816-441-7150 or www.kcchorale.org.

Aspen-Santa Fe Ballet

Aspen-Santa Fe Ballet has been presenting some of America’s most innovative dance since it was founded in 1995. The group has also been a popular Harriman-Jewell Series mainstay and a favorite of Kansas City dance lovers.

The ballet will return on Oct. 25 at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre in what promises to be another riveting evening of dance. A highlight of the program is “Where We Left Off,” which Nicolo Fonte has choreographed to the music of Philip Glass.

Pianist Han Chen will be on stage to provide a live musical accompaniment and add another dimension to the performance. Chen is worth the price of admission by himself. The award-winning Taiwanese pianist tours regularly as a soloist with the world’s great orchestras and has been praised by the New York Times for his “hypnotic charm.”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Muriel Kauffman Theatre, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. $31.50-$82. 816-415-5025 or www.hjseries.org.

Russian Ballet Theater

If you like classic 19th century ballet, this one’s for you. The Russian National Ballet Theatre will present Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” for one night only at the Folly Theater on Oct. 22.

“Swan Lake” was first performed by the Russian Imperial Theater in 1875 and has been considered the summit of romantic ballet ever since. To see it performed by a Russian company with hand-painted sets and more than 150 hand-sewn costumes is a rare treat indeed.

7 p.m. Oct. 22. Folly Theater, 300 W. 12th St. $25-$85. www.russianballettheatre.com.

Friends of Chamber Music

Listening to a “consort of viols” was a popular pastime in wealthy Elizabethan homes. Thanks to the Friends of Chamber Music, everyone will be able to enjoy this highly refined entertainment when Fretwork performs at the Linda Hall Library on Oct. 25.

The ensemble of viola da gambas will perform music, appropriately enough, by Elizabethan composers like William Byrd and Orlando Gibbons, as well as a piece by Ralph Vaughan Williams and even a work written for Japanese anime. Special guest Iestyn Davies will lend his beautiful countertenor to several of the selections.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Linda Hall Library, 5109 Cherry St. $15-$35. 816-561-9999 or www.chambermusic.org.

Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue

Taj Express: Bollywood Musical Revue will be at Yardley Hall Oct. 25. Carlsen Center

There’s nothing quite as invigorating or colorful as a big Bollywood dance number. When the music starts to throb and the sequins starts to jingle, it’s impossible to keep from shaking your booty.

The Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue will roll into the Carlsen Center on Oct. 25. Prepare to be dazzled by this evening of desi dance and music.

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Yardley Hall, Carlsen Center, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park. $25-$49. 913-469-4445 or www.jccc.edu/carlsen-center-presents.

You can reach Patrick Neas at patrickneas@kcartsbeat.com and follow his Facebook page, KC Arts Beat, at www.facebook.com/kcartsbeat.