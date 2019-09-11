Watch the creation of one of Kansas City’s latest murals being painted in the SpraySeeMO Mural Festival

SpraySeeMo Festival underway in KC Mural artist Ivan Roque, 27, of Miami, hopes his mural “Fall of the Arctic King,” will bring awareness to the plight of the polar bear and global warming. Roque is painting the mural as part of the SpraySeeMo Mural Festival underway in Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mural artist Ivan Roque, 27, of Miami, hopes his mural “Fall of the Arctic King,” will bring awareness to the plight of the polar bear and global warming. Roque is painting the mural as part of the SpraySeeMo Mural Festival underway in Kansas City.

Mural artist Ivan Roque, 27, of Miami, traveled to Kansas City this week to participate in the third annual SpraySeeMo Mural Festival through Sunday in Kansas City. Roque, is one of about 40 muralists using acrylic and spray paints to paint elaborate and colorful oversize murals on building walls in and around the Crossroads Arts District. More than 40 murals will be painted by artists during the event this week.

Roque, who is participating in his second SpraySeeMo festival, hopes his mural “Fall of the Arctic King,” will bring awareness to the plight of the polar bear and global warming. His mural, featuring a giant polar bear, spans 100 feet of wall, adorned on a pink background at the Kenton Brothers Security, 3401 E. Truman Rd.

“I try to push paintings that interact with the human spirit,” said Roque. “This is like showing the downfall of a king, it’s social responsibility and hopefully the locals will love it.”

He hopes to complete the mural Thursday or Friday.