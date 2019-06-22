Park University’s International Center for Music’s new season high on talent, prestige

Stanislav Ioudenitch is the founder of and piano studio director at Park University’s International Center for Music.

Park University’s International Center for Music is an amazing school. Under the guidance of its founder and piano studio director, Stanislav Ioudenitch, the center takes brilliant young musicians already in the upper echelon of performers and leads them to an even higher level of virtuosity.

Luckily for the community, the International Center for Music regularly shares its wealth of talent through a season of public concerts. Its newly announced 2019-20 season features all of its faculty in starring roles while also bringing some rare talents who, to the best of my knowledge, have never performed in Kansas City.

Starting off the season is a benefit concert for the center’s student scholarships. “Stanislav & Friends,” as the name indicates, will highlight Van Cliburn gold medalist Ioudenitch, as well as his friends and colleagues like pianists Behzod Abduraimov and Kenny Broberg, cellist Dilshod Narzillaev, and violinist Maria Ioudenitch, Ioudenitch’s talented daughter.

Violinist Maria Ioudenitch is Stanislav Ioudenitch’s daughter and will appear in the school’s new concert season. Abdourakov Nissor nissorphotogra

Speaking of Abduraimov, in December, the London International Piano Competition winner will give his 10th Carnegie Hall solo recital. Kansas Citians can enjoy the same recital right here, when Abduraimov performs his Carnegie Hall program on Oct. 30 at the 1900 Building. Preludes by Chopin, miniatures by Debussy and Mussorgsky’s powerful “Pictures at an Exhibition” comprise what promises to be a colorful and crowd-pleasing concert.

Pianist Jan Jiracek von Arnim, whom the BBC Music Magazine called “one of the leading pianists of his generation,” will give a recital Nov. 16. It’s a great opportunity to discover a Van Cliburn medalist and winner of other prestigious awards..

In January, the much lauded Israeli violinist Miriam Fried will give a recital with Ioudenitch providing accompaniment. Fried, who is on the faculty of the New England Conservatory, won the Paganini violin competition in 1971 and the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels the same year. Fried is also the mother of pianist Jonathan Biss, a classical star in his own right, who often performs in Kansas City.

Park faculty fill out the rest of the season, and that’s just fine by me. In February, Violinist Ben Sayevich, director of the center’s violin studio, and his wife, pianist Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, director of collaborative piano, will give a recital. It’s always a delight to bask in their warm rapport.

Violinist Ben Sayevich, director of the International Center for Music’s violin studio, and his wife, pianist Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, will give a performance together in the new season. Amanda Smith

Daniel Veis, director of the center’s cello studio, will be joined by his wife, pianist Helena Veisova, for a recital in April and the season will end in May with a celebratory concert featuring ICM soloists and the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra.

Here’s a list of the concerts; ticket prices to be announced.

Israeli violinist Miriam Fried will give a recital with Stanislav Ioudenitch providing accompaniment. Amanda Smith

Sept. 20: “Stanislav and Friends,” a benefit concert to help underwrite student scholarships at Park’s International Center for Music (Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts)

Oct. 30: Behzod Abduraimov (1900 Building, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods)

Nov. 16: Pianist Jan Jiracek von Arnim (1900 Building)

Jan. 25, 2020: Violinist Miriam Fried and pianist Stanislav Ioudenitch (1900 Building)

Feb. 21: Violinist Ben Sayevich and pianist Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich (1900 Building)

April 4: Cellist Daniel Veis and pianist Helena Veisova (1900 Building)

May 2: Park ICM Soloists with the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra (1900 Building)

