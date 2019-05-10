Union Station’s shimmering silver kinetic sculpture nearly ready for Instagram moment

Watch the mesmerizing “Reflecting Motion” kinetic artwork at Union Station Artist Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics, has created a mind bending artwork that spans more than 12,000 square feet and floats in the wind like silver waves of grain over the architecture of Union Station Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Artist Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics, has created a mind bending artwork that spans more than 12,000 square feet and floats in the wind like silver waves of grain over the architecture of Union Station

“Reflecting Motion,” a kinetic sculpture by artist Patrick Shearn and his Poetic Kinetics team, is nearly ready for its Kansas City debut.

If the response is like that of other cities around the world where Poetic Kinetics’ Skynet series have been displayed, the shimmering artwork will be filling social media sites like Instagram with thousands of pictures.

The 12,000-square-foot sculpture made from holographic film will flow in the breeze in the Haverty Family Yards situated between the west side of Union Station and the parking garage. Shearn says some of the inspiration comes from the movements of schooling fish or the murmuration of starlings.

Visitors will be able to get close and stand under what has been described as a silver, iridescent wind wave.

Due to weather concerns, the public opening has been moved to May 19. A ticketed opening celebration featuring Quixotic will be held May 18 at Union Station.