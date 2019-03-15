KC theater news: MTH names Tim Scott artistic director; Spinning Tree to move to JoCo

The MTH Theater at Crown Center has appointed Tim Scott, a longtime actor, director and producer for the theater, as its executive artistic director.
Scott has produced and directed more than 75 original shows for MTH dating to 2007, including “Cats,” the highest-grossing production in MTH history. In 2016, Scott initiated MTH’s musical lab.
With the appointment, effective immediately, Scott becomes the fourth artistic director in MTH’s 17-year history. The position had been empty for the past 1½ years while the MTH board of directors re-evaluated the position as well as the theater’s needs and future.
Meanwhile, Spinning Tree Theatre has announced it will move to the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center for 2019-20, its ninth season. In recent years, Spinning Tree has produced shows at Just Off Broadway Theatre in midtown.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Its first show at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center will be “Every Brilliant Thing,” which will run Aug. 16-Sept. 1.
Comments