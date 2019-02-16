KC Symphony show invites you to relax and meditate; Seraphic Fire comes to JCCC

If you’ve been stressed out lately from the winter weather and the lack of sun, the Kansas City Symphony wants to help you relax.
On Feb. 19 at Helzberg Hall, the symphony will present “Sounds Relaxing: Refresh.” Relax and Renew trainer Anita Bailey will lead the audience in breathing and meditation techniques as the symphony plays appropriately chill music.
6:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Helzberg Hall. $15. 816-471-0400 or www.kcsymphony.org.
Seraphic Fire, American Brass Quintet
On Feb. 22 at Yardley Hall, the vocal ensemble Seraphic Fire joins forces with the American Brass Quintet to take you on a medieval journey. “A Spanish Pilgrimage” will explore music along one of the most important pilgrimage routes of the Middle Ages: the Camino de Santiago.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
On the program is the ethereally beautiful choral music of Spanish Renaissance composers Tomás Luis de Victoria, Antonio de Cabezón and Sebastián de Vivanco. And few can do this music better than Seraphic Fire and the American Brass Quintet, some of the finest musicians in America.
The South Florida Classical Review praised the Grammy-nominated Seraphic Fire for its “spellbinding, hypnotic” sound. In 2013, the American Brass Quintet, which has been in residence at The Juilliard School since 1987, was awarded Chamber Music America’s highest honor, the Richard J. Bogomolny National Service Award for significant and lasting contributions.
8 p.m. Feb. 22. Yardley Hall, Carlsen Center, Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd. $21-$25. 913-469-4445 or https://tinyurl.com/y6o84jr9.
Musica Sacra
The versatile Musica Sacra conducted by Timothy McDonald will perform music from the 19th and 21st centuries Feb. 17 at Arrupe Hall at Rockhurst University.
On the program is the “Missa Popularis” by the contemporary Swedish composer Marten Jansson and the “Stabat Mater,” a meditation on Mary’s suffering at the foot of the cross, by Josef Rheinberger. A disciple of Richard Wagner, Rheinberger composed music in the lush, late romantic mold. He suffered from a severe hand ailment and vowed that if his health was restored, he would compose a “Stabat Mater” — and he did.
In his online biography, Jansson says people have described his music as ”so sad that it sounds like birds who have lost their wings” but also as ”the happiest classical music we ever heard.” The “Missa Popularis” was originally composed for women’s chorus and string quartet and premiered in Poland. The composer later added men’s vocal parts. The music is based on Swedish folk dances.
7 p.m. February 17. Arrupe Hall, Rockhurst University, 1100 Rockhurst Road. $10-$22. 816-235-6222 or https://tinyurl.com/yyjuttps.
Robert Mirabal, ETHEL
Chamber music meets Native American flute Feb. 23 at White Recital Hall. Robert Mirabal, the world-renowned Native American flutist, will join ETHEL, one of America’s most exciting and adventurous string quartets, for a concert that combines the best of classical and world music. The concert is presented by the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Conservatory of Music and Dance.
7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. White Recital Hall, 4949 Cherry St. $25. 816-235-6222 or https://tinyurl.com/yxkl3bzo.
Comments