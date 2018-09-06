Take a look inside — Folly Theater to reopen after $2.5 million renovation

One of Kansas City’s historic theaters got a breath of new life this summer and will soon reopen with a fresh look.
The Folly Theater at 12th Street and Broadway Boulevard has been closed most of the summer for a $2.5 million renovation of its lobby, box office and bar. Theater staff hosted a preview event Thursday, and crews were working to finish up the overhaul.
It’s expected to reopen this month with concerts and a scheduled performance as part of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Would Tour.
The former burlesque house opened in 1900 as the Standard Theater and was previously refurbished in 1981. It was renovated again in 2000 to double the size of its lobby.
