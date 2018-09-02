From ‘Wizard of Oz’ by KC Ballet to Joyce DiDonato, 10 must-see shows this fall

It’s been a long, hot summer, and for Kansas City’s classical music devotees, the cool breezes of autumn can’t arrive a moment too soon.
Besides crisper days, the season also ushers in a remarkable lineup of concerts. From two of the world’s greatest orchestras to a new production of a classic American musical to the 90th birthday celebration of a Kansas City icon, here are 10 concerts you don’t want to miss this fall.
KC Symphony opener
The Kansas City Symphony’s former concertmaster Noah Geller has just taken the same position with the Seattle Symphony, but he’s coming back to help the Kansas City Symphony open its new season. Geller will be joined by pianist Sean Chen and cellist Mark Gibbs to perform the Beethoven’s Triple Concerto and Michael Stern also will lead the symphony in Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances.
Sept. 14-16. Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. $25-$85. www.kcsymphony.org
Lyric Opera’s ‘West Side Story’
The world recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein, the composer, conductor and pianist who left an indelible mark on American music. The Lyric Opera will open its season with Bernstein’s beloved musical “West Side Story.” It may be a musical, but with its tragic, romantic plot and a sweeping score, the Lyric Opera hopes to show that this Broadway classic is as operatic as “Carmen.”
Sept. 22-30. Muriel Kauffman Theatre, Kauffman Center. $35.50-$194.50. www.kcopera.org
The Philadelphia Orchestra
It may be difficult to pronounce, but Yannick Nézet-Séguin is quickly becoming a familiar name to classical music fans. The dynamic young conductor is taking over the Metropolitan Opera and in September, the Harriman-Jewell Series is bringing Nézet-Séguin and his other band, the Philadelphia Orchestra, to Helzberg Hall for the conductor’s Kansas City debut. This promises to be one of the most exciting concerts of the year, with violinist Lisa Batiashvili performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.
Sept. 26. Helzberg Hall. $36.50-$91.50. www.hjseries.org
KC Ballet’s ‘Wizard of Oz’
Autumn isn’t usually tornado season, but a wicked wind is brewing at the Kansas City Ballet. In October, the company will present a new production of “The Wizard of Oz” with music by Matthew Pierce and choreography by Septime Webre. Preliminary photos look stunning, as one would expect from the team that brought you the eye-popping “Alice in Wonderland” a few years back.
Oct. 12-21. Muriel Kauffman Theatre. $34-$134. www.kcballet.org
Vox Luminis
You can’t go wrong with Bach. Especially when his music is performed by one of the world’s greatest choral ensembles. In October, the Friends of Chamber Music will present Vox Luminis in a program of Bach’s motets and other sacred music.
Oct. 18. Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, 415 W. 13th St. $35. www.chambermusic.org
‘Morena’
When two of Kansas City’s most creative artists join forces, you know you’re in for something special. Jennifer Owen, co-artistic director of the Owen/Cox Dance Group has choreographed Muslim, Sephardic and Armenian women’s songs chosen by Victoria Botero, which Botero will sing as the dancers move. Botero and Owen, two of Kansas City’s most unique artists, are creating a performance that explores the sufferings and joys of women from various cultures and eras.
Oct. 20-21. Polsky Theatre, Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park. $25. www.owencoxdance.org/morena
Mariinsky Orchestra
The Harriman-Jewell Series presents another of the world’s great orchestras in October. Russia’s Mariinsky Orchestra led by Valery Gergiev will be joined by pianist Denis Matsuev for one of the most romantic pieces ever written, Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. The program also includes music by Debussy and Mahler’s powerful Symphony No. 5.
Oct. 29. Helzberg Hall. $36.50-$91.50. www.hjseries.org
Marilyn Maye
The remarkable cabaret singer, who got her start in Kansas City and went on to make more appearances on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” than any other guest, is still going strong at 90. Marilyn Maye regularly performs in New York, where her cabaret act packs ‘em in. In November you’ll have a chance to wish the living legend a happy 90th at a special Carlsen Center Presents concert at Yardley Hall.
Nov. 11. Yardley Hall, Johnson County Community College. $27-$80. https://tinyurl.com/yam4gu6j
Thanksgiving concert
When Michael Stern isn’t in town to conduct the Kansas City Symphony, one of his most popular stand-ins is Bernard Labadie. The Canadian founder of Les Violons du Roy brings his early music sensibility to the Kansas City Symphony and the results are always spectacular. He’ll lead the symphony in a festive Thanksgiving weekend concert featuring Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony and Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto.
Nov. 23-25. Helzberg Hall. $25-$85. www.kcsymphony.org
Joyce DiDonato
Just before the autumn season comes to an end, the Harriman-Jewell Series will present one of the most anticipated concerts of the year. The world-renowned (and Prairie Village-born) mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato will give a recital at the Folly Theater accompanied by none other than Yannick Nézet-Séquin. This time the dynamo will set aside his baton to demonstrate his impressive skills at the piano.
Dec. 13. Folly Theater. $36.50-$91.50. follytheater.org
