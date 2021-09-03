Kansas City Museum to finally reopen after $22 million renovation. Here’s what’s new

Corinthian Hall, home to the Kansas City Museum, has undergone a $22 million renovation. File photo

The Kansas City Museum, which hasn’t fully operated for more than a decade, will reopen to the public Oct. 21 with a $22 million renovation.

The money, from public and private funding, went to the city-owned facility’s primary building, Corinthian Hall, 3218 Gladstone Blvd. Major construction began in 2017, although the building has been largely closed for restoration and renovation since 2008.

The museum will add a café, theater, retail boutique, soda fountain and game room to its three floors of updated exhibition galleries. Highlights of the museum’s more than 100,000 objects on local and regional history are collections of firefighting equipment and clothing and textiles, and from equestrian Loula Long’s legendary career. She was the daughter of lumber baron Robert A. Long, who built the 1910 Corinthian Hall.

With COVID-19 protocols in effect at least through December, general admission will be free with reservations and timed tickets. Hours will be 10 am.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Corinthian Hall will be available for private tours, rentals and school field trips Monday-Wednesday.

For more information, go to kansascitymuseum.org.

