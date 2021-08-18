Things to do around Kansas City: Charlie Parker music, Planet Comicon, Pride Festival

The monthlong celebration of Kansas City native Charlie Parker’s 101st birthday will shift into high gear with a variety of events in the coming days.

The highlight will be the free Bird Boot Camp, delving into the music and life of Parker and featuring three group ensembles in breakout sessions, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Folly Theater.

Live music will include the Tim Whitmer Quartet with Jim Mair, Aug. 20-21 at the Black Dolphin; the Jazz Disciples featuring Will Matthews, Aug. 21 at the Blue Room; the Tyrone Clark Trio, Aug. 22 and 24 at the Green Lady Lounge; and Bram Wijnands, Lucy Wijnands and Kadesh Flow, Aug. 23 at KC Bier Co.

For a full schedule, including times and prices, see spotlightcharlieparker.org.

A variety of events celebrate Charlie Parker’s 101st birthday. JEAN-JACQUES LEVY File photo

Other music

▪ Gaither Vocal Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Connection Point Church ($22-$25). connectionpoint.tv.

▪ “Green Day’s American Idiot” in concert, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 19-22, The Black Box ($25). americanidiotlive.com.

▪ Koe Wetzel, 8 p.m. Aug. 20, Kansas City Live! (sold out). powerandlightdistrict.com.

▪ Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Knuckleheads ($25). knuckleheadskc.com.

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters will play Aug. 20 at Knuckleheads. Thornton is better known as an actor. Jack Plunkett File photo

▪ Deicide and Kataklysm, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Riot Room ($25). theriotroom.com.

▪ Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Ameristar ($35-$55). ameristarkansascity.com.

▪ French Organ Festival, 2 p.m. Aug. 22, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception ($10 suggested donation). kcago.com.

▪ Summer Singers of Kansas City and Chamber Orchestra, Mozart’s “Solemn Vespers,” 2 p.m. Aug. 22, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral ($5-$50). eventbrite.com.

▪ Between the Buried and Me, 8 p.m. Aug. 22, Liberty Hall ($20-$30). libertyhall.net.

▪ Helen Gillet, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 1900 Building ($25). 1900bldg.com.

Cellist Helen Gillet will play Aug. 25 at the 1900 Building. File photo

Festivals

▪ BBQ & Fly-in on the River, Aug. 20-22, Excelsior Springs Memorial Airport. visitexcelsior.com.

▪ Everybody’s Favorite BBQ & Hot Sauce Festival featuring Comedy in the Park, Aug. 20-22, E.H. Young Riverfront Park (Free-$75). everybodysfavoritefestival.com.

▪ Parkville Days, Aug. 20-22, Downtown Parkville. parkvillemo.org.

▪ Kansas City Pride Festival, Aug. 21-22, Theis Park ($5). kcpridealliance.org.

Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art’s new Atrium Project installation by Aliza Nisenbaum features three portraits of individuals connected to Kansas City-area salsa dance and music communities. It will be on view Aug. 19-July 31. Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

More entertainment

▪ “Aquí Se Puede (Here You Can)” by New York-based artist Aliza Nisenbaum, featuring three painted portraits of individuals connected to Kansas City-area salsa dance and music communities, will open as an Atrium Project exhibition at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art; artist talk and opening celebration 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19; runs through July 31. kemperart.org.

▪ Frank Caliendo, known for his impressions of Donald Trump, Jon Gruden and many more, will appear at the Kansas City Improv (“working on new material and impressions,” according to the Improv website), 7 p.m. Aug. 19 ($76 table for two, $152 table for four). improvkc.com.

Comic and impressionist Frank Caliendo will perform Aug. 19 at the Kansas City Improv. Leah Corbett File photo

▪ Planet Comicon Kansas City will bring authors, actors, wrestlers and other celebrity guests to Bartle Hall, 1-8 p.m. Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 22 (youth $9.99-$21.99, adult $28.99- $75.99). planetcomicon.com.

▪ An abbreviated version of the annual Ethnic Enrichment Festival, called the Ethnic Entertainment Revue, will take place at the Swope Park Bandstand, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20, 5 p.m. Aug. 21-22 (free). eeckc.org.

▪ The 1997 animated film “Anastasia” will play on a 23-foot screen on the southeast lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20 (free with RSVP). theworldwar.org.

▪ The Carol Coe Bridge of Opportunity will be dedicated at 19th and Vine at noon, then the “Carol Coe Story Hour” will take place at the Gem Theater, 2 p.m. Aug. 21 ($10; $20 to also share a story). blackarchives.org.

▪ Terence O’Malley and Daniel Doss, who wrote “Nelly Don — The Musical,” will present “Truman and Pendergast — The Musical” at MTH Theater at Crown Center, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21, (free; sold out). facebook.com.

Virtual event

▪ Anna Hájková, author of “The Last Ghetto: An Everyday History of Theresienstadt,” will present “Terezin & Deportations from the West”; associated with the exhibition “Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.” at Union Station, 2 p.m. Aug. 24. mchekc.org.