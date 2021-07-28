Entertainment

Things to do around Kansas City: Samantha Fish and wine, Louis C.K. and more comedy

Kansas City native Samantha Fish will headline the Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival on July 31 on the north lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.
Kansas City native Samantha Fish will headline the Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival on July 31 on the north lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial. File photo

The Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival on July 31 will kick off a busy weekend on the north lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Guitarist/singer/songwriter Samantha Fish, a Kansas City native, will headline the musical lineup at 10 p.m. to cap a day of wine, jazz, blues, food and arts and crafts. Gates will open at 2 p.m., with wine tasting 3-7 p.m. and live music 3-11 p.m. Jazz pianist Alex Bugnon will perform at 8:50 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$150 and are available at missouriwinejazzfest.com.

The next day, The Conclave will offer a night of hip-hop and R&B on the north lawn featuring Gucci Mane with Lil Tjay, Latto, Yung Bleu and others. Music will run 7-11 p.m. Aug. 1; tickets are $49.50 and are available at conclavekc.com.

Other music

Folk Alliance International presents Finest Folk, 6:30 p.m. July 29, Lemonade Park ($20). eventbrite.com.

The Quebe Sisters, 7 p.m. July 29, Knuckleheads ($20). knuckleheadskc.com.

Summer Singers of Lee’s Summit and Chamber Orchestra, 4 p.m. Aug. 1, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church ($5-$50). festivalsingers.org.

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 3, Azura Amphitheater ($45-$127.25). azuraamp.com.

Jason Mraz, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Starlight ($30.50-$99.50). kcstarlight.com.

Comedy

Bobcat Goldthwait, 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 30-31, Comedy Club of Kansas City ($22-$33). thecomedyclubkc.com.

T.J. Miller, 7 and 9:45 p.m. July 30-31, Kansas City Improv ($32-$42). improvkc.com.

Jo Koy, 7 p.m. July 31-Aug. 1 ($52.50-$257), Uptown. uptowntheater.com.

Louis C.K., 8 p.m. Aug. 1, Kansas City Improv ($42). improvkc.com.

More entertainment

“Aftermaths,” a group exhibition focusing on the effects of Western imperialism on the world, will open at the Charlotte Street Foundation’s CSF Gallery, 6-9 p.m. July 30; noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; runs through Aug. 28. charlottestreet.org.

The Kansas City Underground Film Festival will screen four titles by Emir Cakaroz at the Stray Cat Film Center, 8 p.m. July 30 ($10). kcundergroundfilmfest.com.

“Newsies” will run at Theater in the Park, 8:30 p.m. July 30-Aug. 1 and Aug. 4-7 ($6-$10). theatreinthepark.org.

Vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses from across the country will sell all things weird at the Kansas City Oddities and Curiosities Expo at Bartle Hall, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 31 ($10). kcconvention.com.

The Heartland Chamber Music Festival will offer free faculty and student concerts at the Johnson County Community College’s Midwest Trust Center from Aug. 1 through Aug. 7; also, the Rolston String Quartet at Yardley Hall, 7 p.m. Aug. 4 ($5-$10). heartlandchambermusic.org.

The American Solar Challenge road event commemorating the bicentennial of the Santa Fe Trail from Independence to Las Vegas, New Mexico, will begin at the Independence Square, 9 a.m. Aug. 3. americansolarchallenge.org.

Virtual events

Jay and Leslie Cady will celebrate the Missouri bicentennial with juggling, music and more in “The Show-Me Show,” 10 a.m. July 29. mymcpl.org.

Gerhard Baumgartner, director of the Documentation Centre of the Austrian Resistance, will present “The Roma Experience of the Holocaust”; associated with the exhibition “Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away” at Union Station, 2 p.m. Aug. 2. mchekc.org.

Dan Kelly
Dan Kelly has been covering entertainment and arts news at The Star for 10 years. He previously worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune, The Miami Herald and The Louisville Courier-Journal. He also was on the University of Missouri School of Journalism faculty for six years, and he has written a historical novel, “Soaring with Vultures.”
  Comments  

Movie News & Reviews

Three former UCLA Bruins get Looney for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Books

What Hollywood took from Mena Suvari

TV News & Reviews

From ‘Real World’ to ‘Teen Mom’ — MTV paved way for reality TV

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021 4:27 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service