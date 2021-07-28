Things to do around Kansas City: Samantha Fish and wine, Louis C.K. and more comedy

Kansas City native Samantha Fish will headline the Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival on July 31 on the north lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial. File photo

The Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival on July 31 will kick off a busy weekend on the north lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Guitarist/singer/songwriter Samantha Fish, a Kansas City native, will headline the musical lineup at 10 p.m. to cap a day of wine, jazz, blues, food and arts and crafts. Gates will open at 2 p.m., with wine tasting 3-7 p.m. and live music 3-11 p.m. Jazz pianist Alex Bugnon will perform at 8:50 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$150 and are available at missouriwinejazzfest.com.

The next day, The Conclave will offer a night of hip-hop and R&B on the north lawn featuring Gucci Mane with Lil Tjay, Latto, Yung Bleu and others. Music will run 7-11 p.m. Aug. 1; tickets are $49.50 and are available at conclavekc.com.

Other music

▪ Folk Alliance International presents Finest Folk, 6:30 p.m. July 29, Lemonade Park ($20). eventbrite.com.

▪ The Quebe Sisters, 7 p.m. July 29, Knuckleheads ($20). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ Summer Singers of Lee’s Summit and Chamber Orchestra, 4 p.m. Aug. 1, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church ($5-$50). festivalsingers.org.

▪ Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 3, Azura Amphitheater ($45-$127.25). azuraamp.com.

▪ Jason Mraz, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Starlight ($30.50-$99.50). kcstarlight.com.

Comedy

▪ Bobcat Goldthwait, 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 30-31, Comedy Club of Kansas City ($22-$33). thecomedyclubkc.com.

▪ T.J. Miller, 7 and 9:45 p.m. July 30-31, Kansas City Improv ($32-$42). improvkc.com.

▪ Jo Koy, 7 p.m. July 31-Aug. 1 ($52.50-$257), Uptown. uptowntheater.com.

▪ Louis C.K., 8 p.m. Aug. 1, Kansas City Improv ($42). improvkc.com.

More entertainment

▪ “Aftermaths,” a group exhibition focusing on the effects of Western imperialism on the world, will open at the Charlotte Street Foundation’s CSF Gallery, 6-9 p.m. July 30; noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; runs through Aug. 28. charlottestreet.org.

▪ The Kansas City Underground Film Festival will screen four titles by Emir Cakaroz at the Stray Cat Film Center, 8 p.m. July 30 ($10). kcundergroundfilmfest.com.

▪ “Newsies” will run at Theater in the Park, 8:30 p.m. July 30-Aug. 1 and Aug. 4-7 ($6-$10). theatreinthepark.org.

▪ Vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses from across the country will sell all things weird at the Kansas City Oddities and Curiosities Expo at Bartle Hall, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 31 ($10). kcconvention.com.

▪ The Heartland Chamber Music Festival will offer free faculty and student concerts at the Johnson County Community College’s Midwest Trust Center from Aug. 1 through Aug. 7; also, the Rolston String Quartet at Yardley Hall, 7 p.m. Aug. 4 ($5-$10). heartlandchambermusic.org.

▪ The American Solar Challenge road event commemorating the bicentennial of the Santa Fe Trail from Independence to Las Vegas, New Mexico, will begin at the Independence Square, 9 a.m. Aug. 3. americansolarchallenge.org.

Virtual events

▪ Jay and Leslie Cady will celebrate the Missouri bicentennial with juggling, music and more in “The Show-Me Show,” 10 a.m. July 29. mymcpl.org.

▪ Gerhard Baumgartner, director of the Documentation Centre of the Austrian Resistance, will present “The Roma Experience of the Holocaust”; associated with the exhibition “Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away” at Union Station, 2 p.m. Aug. 2. mchekc.org.