Big Slick goes online again in 2021, this time with a ‘Virtually Talented Show’

Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner, Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd are Big Slick’s hometown hosts.

The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend has morphed into the Big Slick Virtually Talented Show for 2021. This will be the second consecutive year the pandemic has caused the celebrity event to go virtual.

The fundraiser for Children’s Mercy Kansas City — with hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner — will premiere at 7:30 p.m. June 12 on Big Slick’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website. It will be free to the public.

The hour-long original production will feature more than 30 celebrities displaying their talents.

For those who want to enjoy the show in a group, Big Slick and local retailer Made in KC will create 10-person watch parties, with liquor, snacks and more, available for $2,500. Details are expected to be available at www.bigslickkc.org.

Big Slick has been held annually since 2010, when Riggle, Rudd and Sudeikis began it as a celebrity poker tournament and party. It evolved into a weekend-long production with a softball game at Kauffman Stadium, bowling tournament at Pinstripes and auction and party at the Sprint Center (now the T-Mobile Center).

Despite the move to online last year, when it was called “Big Slick at Home” and featured celebrities going on social media every night for 10 days, Big Slick raised $2,072,420. That total was surpassed only by the $2.5 million of 2019 and $2.1 million of 2018. The event has raised more than $12 million for Children’s Mercy over 11 years.