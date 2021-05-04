Entertainment

Taking a swing: Lyric Opera’s ‘Baseball’ revue will celebrate national pastime

“Baseball: A Musical Love Letter” will run May 7-15 at the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building.
Baseball season will open this weekend for the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, which will present “Baseball: A Musical Love Letter” starting May 7 at the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building.

Five limited-capacity performances of the 70-minute review will feature songs about baseball in styles ranging from opera to jazz, musical theater to pop. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. May 7, 8, 13 and 14 and 2 p.m. May 15.

The Lyric Opera is running a lottery system for the few remaining tickets ($30) at kcopera.org.

Also, “Baseball: A Musical Love Letter” cast members will give a “Soundscapes in the City” concert at the Jay McShann Pavilion behind the American Jazz Museum, 6 p.m. May 12 (free). kcopera.org.

Other live upcoming musical events:

UMKC Jazz Ensembles, 4 p.m. May 6, University Playhouse (free). conservatory.umkc.edu.

Ana Popovic with The House Rockers, 7:30 p.m. May 6 ($22.50); Riders in the Sky, 7 p.m. May 7 ($38.50); Mike Zito Big Blues Band, 8 p.m. May 7 ($20); Kendall Marvel and Brent Cobb, 10 p.m. May 7 ($30); Elton Dan, 8 p.m. May 8 ($18), Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com.

MGDs, 8 p.m. May 7 (free), and KC Green, 8 p.m. May 8 (free), The Ship Outdoors in the Alley. theshipkc.com.

K-Audic, 8 p.m. May 7 ($15), and Vinyl Revival, 7 p.m. May 8 ($15), Aztec. aztecshawnee.com.

Kansas City Symphony Chamber Music Concert in the Park, 4 p.m. May 8, Gillham Park, and 6 p.m. May 12, National WWI Museum and Memorial (free). kcsymphony.org.

First Friday in the Crossroads District will have both in-person and online components:

Buttonwood Art Space, “Art for the Animals” (through June 24), virtual First Friday reception, 4-5 p.m. May 7. buttonwoodartspace.com.

Jones Gallery, May Group Art Show (May 5-27), First Friday celebration, 5-9 p.m. May 7. jonesgallerykc.com.

Bunker Center for The Arts, “All My Relations” by Phillip Pursel and Sydney Pursel, opening reception and artist talks, 6-9 p.m. May 7. facebook.com and bunkercenter.com.

Here are other in-person activities:

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art will debut Tivoli Under the Stars with “Night at the Museum” on the lawn outside the Bloch Building, 10-15 minutes after sunset May 7 ($42 for 8-foot pod for up to four people; sold out through July 23). The series will run on Friday nights through Oct. 8. nelson-atkins.org/tivoli.

billie_holiday_holding_her_pet_chihuahua_pepi_in_front_of_sugar_hill_newark_new_jersey_april_18_1957.jpg
Singer Billie Holiday is the subject of a photography exhibit that will run May 8-Aug. 1 at the American Jazz Museum. 2018 Jerry Dantzic / Jerry Dantzic Archives

“Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill,” a photography exhibit by Jerry Dantzic, will run May 8-Aug. 1 at the American Jazz Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays ($6-$10). americanjazzmuseum.org.

The Independence Square will celebrate President Harry Truman’s birthday with The Good Neighbor Walk (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and Cakes & Quotes (11 a.m.-4 p.m.), May 8. facebook.com.

The 20th annual Village Crawfish Festival benefiting Sunflower House will be held St. Pius X Catholic Church in Mission, 6-10 p.m. May. 8 ($65). kccrawfishfestival.com.

Here are more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra’s video recording of Kansas City jazz icon Mary Lou Williams’ “Zodiac Suite” will premiere on YouTube, 6 p.m. May 6 (free; donations welcome). kcjo.org.

“Chapter One: 7.10” at the National WWI Museum and Memorial will be the 11th episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. May 6 (free). kcballet.org.

Chris Wallace, TV personality and author of “Character: Profiles in Presidential Courage and Countdown 1945,” will be the guest speaker at a virtual edition of the Truman Library Institute’s annual Wild About Harry, 7 p.m. May 6 ($200). trumanlibraryinstitute.org.

UMKC Theatre will present a filmed version of “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare on demand, available starting May 8. umkc.edu.

Using cutting-edge technology, “Virtual Battlefield Tour: Meuse-Argonne” will take online participants to the largest operation of the American Expeditionary Force during World War I, 10:30 a.m. May 8 ($27). theworldwar.org.

IMG_IMG_IMG_IMG_maye_pre_2_1_NIDQAT5M_L393033529.JPG
Local jazz legend Marilyn Maye will celebrate her 93rd birthday with “Broadway, The Maye Way” from New York’s Feinstein’s/54 Below. The Kansas City Star File photo

Fans of legendary Kansas City singer Marilyn Maye can celebrate her 93rd birthday with her through “Broadway, The Maye Way” from New York’s Feinstein’s/54 Below, premieres 7 p.m. May 8 and on-demand May 9-29 ($35-$50). 54below.com.

Dan Kelly
Dan Kelly has been covering entertainment and arts news at The Star for 10 years. He previously worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune, The Miami Herald and The Louisville Courier-Journal. He also was on the University of Missouri School of Journalism faculty for six years, and he has written a historical novel, “Soaring with Vultures.”
