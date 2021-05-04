Taking a swing: Lyric Opera’s ‘Baseball’ revue will celebrate national pastime

“Baseball: A Musical Love Letter” will run May 7-15 at the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building. Lyric Opera of Kansas City

Baseball season will open this weekend for the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, which will present “Baseball: A Musical Love Letter” starting May 7 at the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building.

Five limited-capacity performances of the 70-minute review will feature songs about baseball in styles ranging from opera to jazz, musical theater to pop. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. May 7, 8, 13 and 14 and 2 p.m. May 15.

The Lyric Opera is running a lottery system for the few remaining tickets ($30) at kcopera.org.

Also, “Baseball: A Musical Love Letter” cast members will give a “Soundscapes in the City” concert at the Jay McShann Pavilion behind the American Jazz Museum, 6 p.m. May 12 (free). kcopera.org.

Other live upcoming musical events:

▪ UMKC Jazz Ensembles, 4 p.m. May 6, University Playhouse (free). conservatory.umkc.edu.

▪ Ana Popovic with The House Rockers, 7:30 p.m. May 6 ($22.50); Riders in the Sky, 7 p.m. May 7 ($38.50); Mike Zito Big Blues Band, 8 p.m. May 7 ($20); Kendall Marvel and Brent Cobb, 10 p.m. May 7 ($30); Elton Dan, 8 p.m. May 8 ($18), Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ MGDs, 8 p.m. May 7 (free), and KC Green, 8 p.m. May 8 (free), The Ship Outdoors in the Alley. theshipkc.com.

▪ K-Audic, 8 p.m. May 7 ($15), and Vinyl Revival, 7 p.m. May 8 ($15), Aztec. aztecshawnee.com.

▪ Kansas City Symphony Chamber Music Concert in the Park, 4 p.m. May 8, Gillham Park, and 6 p.m. May 12, National WWI Museum and Memorial (free). kcsymphony.org.

First Friday in the Crossroads District will have both in-person and online components:

▪ Buttonwood Art Space, “Art for the Animals” (through June 24), virtual First Friday reception, 4-5 p.m. May 7. buttonwoodartspace.com.

▪ Jones Gallery, May Group Art Show (May 5-27), First Friday celebration, 5-9 p.m. May 7. jonesgallerykc.com.

▪ Bunker Center for The Arts, “All My Relations” by Phillip Pursel and Sydney Pursel, opening reception and artist talks, 6-9 p.m. May 7. facebook.com and bunkercenter.com.

Here are other in-person activities:

▪ The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art will debut Tivoli Under the Stars with “Night at the Museum” on the lawn outside the Bloch Building, 10-15 minutes after sunset May 7 ($42 for 8-foot pod for up to four people; sold out through July 23). The series will run on Friday nights through Oct. 8. nelson-atkins.org/tivoli.

Singer Billie Holiday is the subject of a photography exhibit that will run May 8-Aug. 1 at the American Jazz Museum. 2018 Jerry Dantzic / Jerry Dantzic Archives

▪ “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill,” a photography exhibit by Jerry Dantzic, will run May 8-Aug. 1 at the American Jazz Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays ($6-$10). americanjazzmuseum.org.

▪ The Independence Square will celebrate President Harry Truman’s birthday with The Good Neighbor Walk (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and Cakes & Quotes (11 a.m.-4 p.m.), May 8. facebook.com.

▪ The 20th annual Village Crawfish Festival benefiting Sunflower House will be held St. Pius X Catholic Church in Mission, 6-10 p.m. May. 8 ($65). kccrawfishfestival.com.

Here are more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra’s video recording of Kansas City jazz icon Mary Lou Williams’ “Zodiac Suite” will premiere on YouTube, 6 p.m. May 6 (free; donations welcome). kcjo.org.

▪ “Chapter One: 7.10” at the National WWI Museum and Memorial will be the 11th episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. May 6 (free). kcballet.org.

▪ Chris Wallace, TV personality and author of “Character: Profiles in Presidential Courage and Countdown 1945,” will be the guest speaker at a virtual edition of the Truman Library Institute’s annual Wild About Harry, 7 p.m. May 6 ($200). trumanlibraryinstitute.org.

▪ UMKC Theatre will present a filmed version of “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare on demand, available starting May 8. umkc.edu.

▪ Using cutting-edge technology, “Virtual Battlefield Tour: Meuse-Argonne” will take online participants to the largest operation of the American Expeditionary Force during World War I, 10:30 a.m. May 8 ($27). theworldwar.org.

Local jazz legend Marilyn Maye will celebrate her 93rd birthday with “Broadway, The Maye Way” from New York’s Feinstein’s/54 Below. The Kansas City Star File photo

▪ Fans of legendary Kansas City singer Marilyn Maye can celebrate her 93rd birthday with her through “Broadway, The Maye Way” from New York’s Feinstein’s/54 Below, premieres 7 p.m. May 8 and on-demand May 9-29 ($35-$50). 54below.com.