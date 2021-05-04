‘Hamilton’ fans in for wait as show postponed again. But Broadway Series back in 2021

“Hamilton” created a sensation on Broadway when it opened in 2015 and sold out in Kansas City four years later. Courtesy photo

The pandemic has dealt local theater fans another blow.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s mega-hit “Hamilton,” which was scheduled to open the Kansas City Broadway Series’ 2021-22 season Sept. 28-Oct. 10 at the Music Hall, has been rescheduled for March 21-April 2, 2023.

Leslie Broecker, president of the Midwest region of Broadway Across America, said the pandemic — which wiped out the series’ final two shows of 2019-20 and its entire 2020-21 season — also is to blame for the 18-month delay of the return of “Hamilton” to Kansas City.

“We’re disappointed that our ‘Hamilton’ dates need to shift a bit later but understand that the complexity of relaunching these enormous tours will sometimes necessitate change,” Broecker said.

“Hamilton” ran for three weeks at the Music Hall in 2019 to capacity audiences. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2015, winning 11 Tony Awards from its record 16 nominations as well as the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

Like all other shows on and off Broadway, “Hamilton” has been dark since March 12, 2020. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said two months ago that he expects Broadway and off-Broadway shows to reopen by September.

The local series, which hasn’t presented a show since February 2020, now is scheduled to return with “Tootsie” in November.

“We’re thrilled to open our season with ‘Tootsie,’” Broecker said. “It’s a wonderful musical that our audiences will love, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the theater.”

With the loss of “Hamilton,” the 2021-22 Broadway Series season will consist of eight plays:

“Tootsie,” Nov. 23-28, Music Hall

“Wicked,” Jan. 5-23, Music Hall

“Stomp,” Feb. 11-12, Kauffman Center

“Mean Girls,” March 15-20, Music Hall

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” March 29-April 3, Kauffman Center

“An Officer and a Gentleman,” April 12-17, Kauffman Center

“Fiddler on the Roof,” May 3-8, Music Hall

“Ain’t Too Proud,” June 21-26, Music Hall

The Kansas City Broadway Series is a collaboration between Broadway Across America and the locally based American Theatre Guild. For more information, contact broadwayinkc.com or 816-421-7500.