Online and in person, Kansas City will turn into a film fest mecca over next 10 days

The Kansas City FilmFest International, which bills itself as the largest and longest-held curated film festival in Kansas City, will celebrate its 25th year virtually April 12-18.

Audiences can view and vote for their favorites among 165 films in five categories: narrative feature, documentary feature, narrative short, documentary short and heartland student. Most films will be available to stream online, with a few feature films scheduled for one-time slots only.

The opening-night offering will be the North American premiere of the documentary “From Hell to Hollywood” at 6:30 p.m. April 12. The world premiere of the documentary “Bobbi Jo: Under the Influence” will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 14. (Look for a story about that film on Sunday.) And the coming-of-age drama “Holler,” set to hit theaters in June, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. April 15.

The festival offers several pass options, ranging from $15 to $35. For passes and the lineup, go to kcfilmfest.org.

In “Holler,” a teen girl (Jessica Barden) turns to scavenging for scrap metal as the only way to pay for college. Kansas City FilmFest International

Meanwhile, the annual Panic Film Fest will be a hybrid event April 8-18, with screenings of more than 60 horror, thriller and sci-fi movies online and in person at the Screenland Armour in North Kansas City. The lineup includes feature films and short-film showcases.

Single showings cost $13, with a virtual pass going for $135 and a hybrid pass for both online and in-person for $150. More information, panicfilmfest.com.

The Panic Film Fest will present movies at the Screenland Armour in North Kansas City as well as online. File photo

Here are five more in-person activities this coming week:

▪ Children’s Mercy Park will be the venue for Sporting Club Special Events’ “Movies at the Park” featuring “Trolls World Tour,” 7 p.m. April 9-10 (free; tickets required). sportingkc.com.

“Trolls World Tour” will be shown April 9-10 at Children’s Mercy Park as part of “Movies at the Park.” Dreamworks Animation File photo

▪ Kadesh Flow and The Deshtet will bring their blend of hip-hop, funk, brass band and jazz to the Alley Cat Picnic outside The Ship, 8 p.m. April 9 (free). eventbrite.com.

Kadesh Flow and his band The Deshtet will play April 9 at the Alley Cat Picnic outside The Ship. JUAN C. JUSINO File photo

▪ The first Summit Art Plein Air Festival will take place on Crestview Dairy’s 31-acre property in Lee’s Summit, April 10-11 (free); includes Wet Paint Sale and a performance by the Lee’s Summit Symphony at 1 p.m. April 10. summitart.org.

▪ Abraham Lincoln (portrayed by Kevin Wood) will discuss the events leading up to his famous speech in May 1856 in a program called “The ‘Lost Speech’: Lincoln’s Greatest Ever?” at Olathe Public Library-Indian Creek Branch, 6 p.m. April 13 (free). olathelibrary.

▪ The Grinter Place State Historical Site in Kansas City, Kansas, will reopen for the season, April 14 (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; $3-$6). kshs.org.

Grinter Place in Kansas City, Kansas, will reopen for the season on April 14. File photo

Here are five more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ Author and wine consultant/aficionado Doug Frost will play host to a wine and cocktail tasting series called “Ooh! Outpouring of Hope: At Home With Doug Frost,” 7 p.m. April 13, 16 and 22 ($150). oohparty.org.

▪ In celebration of Missouri’s Bicentennial Year, Joan Stack, art curator at the State Historical Society of Missouri, will explore artworks at institutions around Missouri that reflect aspects of the state’s history from 1820 until the 1960s, 7 p.m. April 8 (free). mymcpl.org.

▪ “Fiddler in Concert,” a virtual cabaret from the Lewis and Shirley White Theatre featuring songs from “Fiddler on the Roof,” will be available on-demand, April 11-May 9 ($15 per household). thejkc.org.

▪ A jazz concert by the Michael Pagán Big Band, recorded in the Polsky Theatre, can be streamed April 12-May 12 (free). jccc.edu.

The Dole Institute will present a virtual program featuring Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. File photo

▪ Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will lead “A Conversation on Race, Part III – Baseball: The Color Barrier,” 7 p.m. April 14 (free). doleinstitute.org.