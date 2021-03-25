“As Seen On Bargain Mansions” sidewalk sale lets fans buy decor and furniture items from HGTV’s hit show

HGTV design star Tamara Day of Leawood will be hosting this year’s “As Seen On Bargain Mansions Sale,” on Friday and Saturday at her retail store, Growing Days Home in Prairie Village.

The sale features home decor, pieces of furniture, rugs, lighting and other accessories used to stage the homes featured on Day’s hit show, “Bargain Mansions.”

Two warehouses full of items, including some items from Day’s own home, will be included in the sidewalk sale, which begins at 11 a.m. Friday.

“All of the things we have used to stage the Bargain Mansion houses are personally picked out by me,” Day said, whose style is often called “laid back luxe.”

Now, shoppers and fans of the show can take a little or a big piece of the show home with them during the two day event.

“This is all really fun stuff,” said Day, who is now appearing as a guest expert and judge on the new season of HGTV’s “Rock The Block,” which premiered on March 8.