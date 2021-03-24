Kansas City area Easter activities get hopping this weekend, with eggs and bunnies

The critters have returned to the Country Club Plaza in time for Easter, as have many other activities of the season.

Nine bunnies and eight other animals, including a llama, a pelican and a tortoise, will remain on the Plaza through April 11. They were not installed last year because of the pandemic.

Bunnies and wonderland animals returned to the Country Club Plaza March 15. The bunnies, a tradition since the 1930s, are installed each year to officially welcome spring. (But they skipped in 2020 because of COVID-19.) Six-year-old Kai Schnelle, from left, Michael Navarrette, 10, and Luci Stone, 8, posed with Peter and Sue near the Cheesecake Factory at Wyandotte and West 47th streets. The children, all from Springfield, were in Kansas City to compete in a wrestling tournament with their Bulldogs Wrestling Club. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

In advance of the April 4 holiday, highlights of other in-person area Easter events scheduled for this week and next include:

▪ Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt, 6:15 p.m. March 25-26 ($5), Happy Rock Park, Gladstone. facebook.com.

▪ Easter Egg-Stravaganza, 9-11 a.m. March 27 (free), Rotary Park, Blue Springs. facebook.com.

▪ Easter Bunny Egg Hunt, 10-11 a.m. March 27 (free), Merriam Community Center. merriam.org.

▪ Easter Egg-stravaganza, 10 a.m.-noon March 27 (free), Hillsong Kansas City-North. hillsong.com/usa/kansascity.

▪ Egg-apalooza Drive-Thru, 10 a.m. March 27 (free), Liberty Community Center. libertymissouri.gov.

▪ Easter Egg Fest, 1-3 p.m. March 27 (free), Swartz Field. turnerrecreation.org.

▪ Easter: 1860s Style, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 3 ($5-$7), Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm. mahaffie.org.

▪ Downtown OP Egg Hunt, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 3 (free), Downtown Overland Park. facebook.com.

Here are six more in-person activities this coming week:

▪ The Group Therapy Tour will feature King Iso with TaeBo Tha Truth, C-Mob and Snake lucci at The Roxy, 7:30 p.m. March 25 ($20-$50). facebook.com.

▪ Cody Canada and The Departed will appear at Knuckleheads, 8 p.m. March 25 ($25). knuckleheadskc.com.

The “As Seen on Bargain Mansions” sidewalk sale will take place at the Growing Days Home store owned by Tamara Day, star of the HGTV show “Bargain Mansions.” PAUL VERSLUIS

▪ The Growing Days Home store of Tamara Day, star of the HGTV show “Bargain Mansions,” will present the “As Seen on Bargain Mansions” sidewalk sale offering pieces of furniture and décor that have been featured on the show, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 26 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 27. tamaraday.com.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels Custom Car and Hot Rod Show will bring classic cars and much more to Bartle Hall this weekend. FRED BLOCHER File photo

▪ Classic cars, hot rods and celebrities will be on hand for the O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels Custom Car and Hot Rod Show at Bartle Hall, 3-10 p.m. March 26, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. March 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 28 ($6-$19). autorama.com.

▪ “The Ten Commandments,” Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 film classic, will return to the big screen at multiple area theaters for its 65th anniversary, 1 and 6 p.m. March 28 and 6 p.m. March 31 ($13.62-$13.68). fathomevents.com.

▪ Kansas City Theatre Pipe Organ will show the 1926 silent movie “The Black Pirate” at the Kansas City Music Hall with Bill Rowland accompanying live on the 1927 Robert-Morton Theatre Pipe Organ, 2 p.m. March 28 (free). kctpo.org.

Here are five online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

The Kansas City Ballet will bring its “New Moves: The Broadcast Series” to the Kansas City Museum. Kansas City Ballet

▪ “Felicity Found” at the Kansas City Museum will be the sixth episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. March 25 (free). kcballet.org.

▪ “Homegrown Soul Revue,” a concert film starring and supporting St. Louis-based musicians, will be available March 26-April 11 ($10; purchase includes on-demand streaming access for two weeks). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

Eboni Fondren’s “A Tribute to Nancy Wilson” will stream live as part of the American Jazz Museum’s Jazz @ Noon program. Rachel Moore File photo

▪ Eboni Fondren, with “A Tribute to Nancy Wilson,” will be streamed live from the Gem Theater as part of the American Jazz Museum’s Jazz @ Noon program, noon March 26 (free). americanjazzmuseum.org.

▪ “Brave” from the Heartland Men’s Chorus will premiere on YouTube and Facebook, 7 p.m. March 27 (free). hmckc.org.

▪ Katy Guillen & The Drive will perform via livestream from the RecordBar, 8 p.m. March 27 ($10). therecordbar.com.