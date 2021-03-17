Kansas City events: World’s best bull riders to compete at T-Mobile Center

The cowboys will return to Kansas City for the 18th consecutive year for the Professional Bull Riders’ Caterpillar Classic on March 20 and 21 at the T-Mobile Center.

Seating ($15-$350) is available on a socially distanced basis totaling 20% of the arena’s capacity. Fans will be required to wear masks, and other health and safety protocols will be in effect.

The event will feature 40 of the world’s best bull riders, including several world champions. Sessions will begin at 6:45 p.m. March 20 and 1:45 p.m. March 21.

The Professional Bull Riders will bring the Caterpillar Classic to the T-Mobile Center on March 20 and 21. Darin Oswald File photo

Here are five more in-person activities this coming week:

▪ Sixteen teams (rather than the traditional 32) will compete in the annual NAIA Division I men’s basketball national tournament at Municipal Auditorium, 2 p.m. March 18-19, noon March 20, 6 p.m. March 22 and 7 p.m. March 23 ($6-$20). naia.org.

Stagecoach rides are a big draw at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm, which will play host to Spring Break Living History on March 18-20. File photo

▪ The Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm will play host to Spring Break Living History, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18-20 ($5-$7). mahaffie.org.

The Art Course in Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park will return beginning March 19. File photo

▪ The Art Course mini-golf experience at the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art’s Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park will return for its spring session beginning March 19, 10:10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday ($10-$16; tee times required). nelson-atkins.org.

▪ Comedian Chris Mosley of Phoenix will perform at two clubs over the weekend, as part of “DumSkitz Comedy: Chris Mosley and Friends” at 7 p.m. March 20 ($15) at Legends Comedy Club & Sports Lounge and as part of “Childish 5 Comedy Show: Brunch Edition” at 11:30 a.m. March 21 ($20) at Harley’s Hideaway Bar & Grill in Shawnee. eventbrite.com/event/143596223169 and eventbrite.com/event/143577627549.

▪ The studio of Alon Goldstein will perform “Beethoven Complete Piano Sonatas (Part Two)” at the UMKC Conservatory’s White Recital Hall, 5 p.m. March 23 (free). umkc.edu.

Here are six online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ “What Angel Wakes Me,” “Look Here, Love” and “Hurly-Burly” at Kansas City PBS Studio will constitute the fifth episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. March 18 (free). kcballet.org.

▪ Jazz @ Noon from the Blue Room at the American Jazz Museum will present the James Ward Band with Angela Ward live from the Gem Theater, noon March 19 (free). americanjazzmuseum.org.

▪ The National WWI Museum and Memorial will dedicate a Women’s History Month event to the U.S. Signal Corps’ female telephone operators, who are featured in a new children’s book, “Grace Banker and Her Hello Girls Answer the Call,” 10:30 a.m. March 20. theworldwar.org.

Kelley Hunt will perform her 44th Pandemic Connection Concert, celebrating the one-year anniversary of her livestream shows. File photo

▪ Bassist James Albright will join Kelley Hunt for the Lawrence-based singer/songwriter’s 44th Pandemic Connection Concert, celebrating the one-year anniversary of her livestream shows, 7 p.m. March 20 (free; donations welcome). facebook.com.

Betty White is among the female TV trailblazers who are the focus a new book by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, “When Women Invented Television: The Untold Story of the Female Powerhouses Who Pioneered the Way We Watch Today.” Armstrong will promote the book at a Kansas City Public Library event March 24. Chris Pizzello Invision/AP

▪ Betty White and other TV trailblazers are the focus pg a new book by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, who will appear for “When Women Invented Television: The Untold Story of the Female Powerhouses Who Pioneered the Way We Watch Today,” 6:30 p.m. March 24. kclibrary.org.

▪ The Park International Center for Music will present a concert from the 1900 Building featuring all six members of Park ICM’s piano studio, including Van Cliburn silver medalist and Tchaikovsky bronze medalist Kenny Broberg, 7 p.m. March 24 (free). icm.park.edu.