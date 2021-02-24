Live and almost in person: Todd Rundgren to perform virtual concert ‘in Kansas City’

Todd Rundgren’s Kansas City-oriented virtual concert will be March 3.

Rock ’n’ roll legend Todd Rundgren will be coming to Kansas City — sort of.

Rundgren’s Clearly Human Virtual Tour is a 25-date campaign, with shows (originating in Chicago) that are tailored to specific U.S. cities. On March 3, only fans in the Kansas City area can purchase tickets for a show featuring production elements geared to a Kansas City crowd (plus city-specific catering for the band and crew). Rundgren and his band will perform the 1989 album “Nearly Human” plus other classics.

Tickets to stream the 8 p.m. show are $35 (plus $20 to join the live virtual audience; $149 for a five-show pass) at nocapshows.com.

Here are six more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

History professor/author Nancy Isenberg will take part in the American Public Square’s virtual program “E Pluribus Unum Complexities and Contradictions: The Mythical America.” File photo

▪ The locally based American Public Square will present a free virtual program, “E Pluribus Unum Complexities and Contradictions: The Mythical America,” with a lineup featuring history professors/authors Nancy Isenberg and Brian Le Beau, as well as CNN commentator Bakari Sellers and Maccabee Task Force executive director David Brog, 6 p.m. Feb. 25. americanpublicsquare.org.

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts will hold a trivia night Feb. 25. Shane Keyser File photo

▪ Kauffman Center Virtual Trivia Night, testing participants’ knowledge of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, the performing arts and Kansas City, will hand out prizes for the top three finishers, 6 p.m. Feb. 25 (free). kauffmancenter.org.

The Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series” moves to the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art for its second episode. Kansas City Ballet

▪ “Songs Without Words” at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art will be the second episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. Feb. 25 (free). kcballet.org.

▪ Rob Zellem of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will discuss “How Do I Become an Astronomer?,” 2 p.m. Feb. 26. lindahall.org.

▪ Johnson County Community College’s Ruel Joyce Series will return for its 32nd year with free virtual classical and jazz offerings: the Brookside String Quartet at noon March 1 and the Roger Wilder Quintet at noon March 2. jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

▪ Storyteller and oral historian Jim Two Crows Wallen will discuss female authors, artists, trailblazers and outlaws during the program “Women of Missouri: Shaping the Show-Me State,” 7 p.m. March. 2. mymcpl.org.

Here are five in-person activities this coming week:

Gekko, Catboy and Owlette of “PJ Masks” are appearing at Sea Life Kansas City. File photo

▪ This will be the final chance to meet the “PJ Masks” characters and see them dive as their monthlong event concludes at Sea Life Kansas City, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 26 ($17.95-$21.95). visitsealife.com.

▪ Visitors of all ages can roam the trails after dark during Night at the Arboretum at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 26 ($1-$3, under 6 free). opkansas.org.

▪ The Vincents will take the stage at Knuckleheads for Church of Cash, a Johnny Cash birthday tribute, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 ($15). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ The Old No. 5s will bring their brand of blues to the Aztec in Shawnee, 8 p.m. Feb. 26 ($15). aztecshawnee.com.

▪ TCM Big Screen Classics will celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Boyz n the Hood” with showings at 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 28 and 7 p.m. March 3 ($13.38-$13.68) at multiple area theaters. fathomevents.com.