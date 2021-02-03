Charities, puppies and poop complete your recipe for a full KC Super Bowl weekend

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is without a doubt the biggest event of the weekend.

But the kickoff on CBS doesn’t arrive until 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7, so here are a few ways to prep for the big game.

▪ Food charities around the area will participate in the Souper Bowl of Caring throughout the weekend and are seeking volunteers and donors. tacklehunger.org.

Chiefs Hall of Fame player Will Shields will take part in the NFL Alumni Association’s “You’re in the Huddle” livestream event. John Sleezer File photo

▪ Will Shields and Christian Okoye will be among former Chiefs discussing their careers and life after football as part of the NFL Alumni Association’s “You’re in the Huddle” livestream event, 6 p.m. Feb. 4 ($10; VIP Huddle Experiences, $100). cabledahmerarena.com.

▪ Talking heads, human-interest features and interviews will abound all day Feb. 7 on television, with the NFL Network beginning its pregame activities at 8 a.m., ESPN at 9 a.m. and CBS at 11 a.m. nfl.com/network, espn.com, cbssports.com.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have teamed up in the past for baking. Now they’re hosting Puppy Bowl XVII on Animal Planet. Nick D. File photo

▪ The unlikely duo of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, who have been friends for years, will serve as hosts for Puppy Bowl XVII, with a bunch of cute puppies playing together, starting at 1 p.m. Feb. 7 on Animal Planet and Discovery+. discovery.com.

▪ Along the same lines, Puppy Pooper Bowl will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 on the Facebook page of the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam. The fundraiser will feature a competition of sorts, with the puppies released onto a field marked with 1-foot squares available to the public ($15 each; discounts for five or more). If your square is the first to be pooped on, you win. greatplainsspca.salsalabs.org.

Here are five more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ Unicorn Theatre presents “Red Bike” featuring Chioma Anyanwu in a virtual streaming production, available through Feb. 21 (free for season subscribers; others pay what you can). unicorntheatre.org.

▪ Ensemble Iberica’s “Passport Series” will highlight the sights, sounds and tastes of Argentina; with Ensemble Iberica artistic director Beau Bledsoe, guest artist Nadia Larcher, sommelier Aaron Fry and Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen. 7 p.m. Feb. 5 ($95). ensembleiberica.org.

The Dole Institute will present a livestreamed preview event of the original exhibit “Voices From the Big First, 1961-1968.” File photo

▪ Dole Archives Curatorial Fellow Virgil Dean will be on hand for a livestreamed preview event of the Dole Institute’s original exhibit “Voices From the Big First, 1961-1968,” based on constituent letters Bob Dole received as a congressman, 3 p.m. Feb. 9. doleinstitute.org.

▪ Northeast Kansas libraries and Lora Vogt of the National WWI Museum and Memorial will combine for a Zoom discussion on the 1918 flu pandemic titled “We’ve Been Here Before,” 7 p.m. Feb. 10. theworldwar.org.

▪ A repeat broadcast of Park University’s International Center for Music’s Side-by-Side Concert featuring faculty members Daniel Veis (cello), Peter Chun (viola) and Ben Sayevich (violin) performing with their protegés at the 1900 Building will be presented, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10. icm.park.edu.

Here are four more in-person activities this coming week:

Downtown Leavenworth will hold Alive After Five: For the Love of Chocolate on Feb. 4 File photo

▪ Downtown Leavenworth will be the site of Alive After Five: For the Love of Chocolate, with businesses providing visitors sweet and savory samples, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 4 ($15). leavenworthmainstreet.com.

▪ The Good Living KC Expo will include more than 150 vendors promoting health, wellness and fitness services and products at the Overland Park Convention Center, 3-8 p.m. Feb. 5 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 6 (free; COVID-19 safety plan in effect). goodlivingexpo.com.

▪ Several galleries in the Crossroads Art District have scheduled live in-person events for First Friday, including the opening of “Object Index” by Bryan Czibesz and Shawn Spangler at Belger Crane Yard Studios and an opening and artist’s talk for “We Are Still Watching” by Louise Cutler at the Four Chapter Gallery at Christ Community Church, Feb. 5. kccrossroads.org.

▪ “Thrift Style,” a traveling exhibition from Mid-America Arts Alliance focusing on the reuse of empty feed sacks, flour sacks and sugar sacks — also known as commodity bags — will run at the Johnson County Museum, Feb. 6-April 30 (museum admission $4-$6). jcprd.com.