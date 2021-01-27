Disney show brings spectators to KC’s T-Mobile Center for first time since COVID began

Disney favorites such as Mickey, Minnie and Moana will highlight the touring show “Disney On Ice presents Dream Big” beginning Jan. 28 at the T-Mobile Center.

The figure skating extravaganza will be the arena’s first event with spectators since last spring’s Big 12 men’s basketball tournament, which was cut short by the pandemic. The 15 shows through Feb. 7, including three on each Saturday (Jan. 30 and Feb. 6), will have a maximum capacity of 2,069 in the 18,000-seat T-Mobile Center.

Tickets range from $23 to $103 and are available at t-mobilecenter.com.

Disney On Ice will return to Kansas City to present “Dream Big” Jan. 28-Feb. 7 at the T-Mobile Center. Feld Entertainment Inc.

Here are four more in-person activities this coming week:

▪ The Comedy Club of Kansas City and Kansas City Improv have returned to their normal showtimes (the city’s 10 p.m. curfew has been extended to midnight) and have full schedules in the coming weeks. Los Angeles-based Brent Morin will perform at the Comedy Club at 7 p.m. Jan. 28, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 29-30 ($36-$162 for tables of two to 10). At the Improv, New York-based Mark Normand’s Jan. 28 show is sold out, but former Marine and police officer Todd McComas will appear at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Jan. 29, 6 and 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30 ($40-$80 for tables of two and four). thecomedyclubkc.com and improvkc.com.

The Kansas City Mavericks will play two games over the next week at Cable Dahmer Arena. T. ROB BROWN File photo

▪ With the Chiefs off for a week before the Super Bowl, this might be a good time to take in a hockey game. The Kansas City Mavericks will play Tulsa on Jan. 30 and Rapid City on Feb. 2 at Cable Dahmer Arena, with both ECHL games starting at 7:05 p.m. ($12-$56; in pods of 1-8 seats; masks required). https://www.kcmavericks.com/en/tickets/tickets/single-game-tickets.

▪ For those who enjoy side dishes to their comedy, the Legends Comedy Club and Sports Lounge in Raytown will play host to the Triple C Comedy Show (Cigars. Cognac. Comedy.) featuring Janell Banks, Miss Q, Ace and Tai Fu Panda, 5 p.m. Jan. 31 ($20-$25). facebook.com.

▪ The documentary “Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, ‘Star Trek’ and the Remaking of NASA” will be shown at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 and 6 ($13.61-$13.68) at AMC Town Center, Studio 28, Independence and Barrywoods. fathomevents.com.

Here are five online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

“Just as I Am” is Cicely Tyson’s new memoir, which she and Whoopi Goldberg will discuss during a livestream celebration.

▪ Whoopi Goldberg will join Oscar-winning actress Cicely Tyson for a livestream celebration of “Just as I Am,” Tyson’s new memoir, 5 p.m. Jan. 28 ($32-$42). rainydaybooks.com.

▪ Vocalist Vanessa Thomas will present a free virtual talk and performance from the Lied Center titled “Vanessa Thomas: From Clay Center, Kansas to Carnegie Hall,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 (must register for the talk through the Lifelong Learning Institute). lied.ku.edu.

▪ StoneLion Puppet Theater will put a new twist on the Aesop’s Fable “The Tortoise and the Hare” with “The Great Race,” 7 p.m. Jan. 28. mymcpl.org.

▪ The Tivoli’s Jerry Harrington and former Star film critic Robert W. Butler will lead a virtual discussion of Wong Kar Wai’s masterpiece “In the Mood for Love” as part of Tivoli at Nelson-Atkins, 7 p.m. Jan. 28. nelson-atkins.org.

Singer Kelley Hunt will present her 38th livestreamed Connection Concert on Jan. 30. Tammy Ljungblad File photo

▪ More than 10 months after starting livestreamed shows early in the pandemic, Lawrence blues luminary Kelley Hunt continues to offer Connection Concerts to her fans. No. 38 in the series, with bassist James Albright, will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 (free; donations through PayPal and Venmo). facebook.com.