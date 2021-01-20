Award-winning Park University musicians, including Broberg, play in virtual concert

Park University’s International Center for Music will celebrate five students who have won prizes in some the most prestigious international music competitions in the world with a virtual concert broadcast from the 1900 Building.

The free Award Winners’ Concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 will feature pianist Kenny Broberg, the 2019 bronze medalist at the International Tchaikovsky Competition, held every four years in Moscow. The Minnesota native, the 2017 Van Cliburn silver medalist, was the only American to make the finals.

Also performing will be violinist Igor Khukhua, cellist Dilshod Narzillaev, pianist Simon Karakulidi and pianist Kyoshiro Hirama.

Here are five more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ Tammy K. Williams, archivist and social media manager at the Harry S. Truman Library, will present a program called “The Retro Housewife’s Guide to Being a First Lady,” 6 p.m. Jan. 21. trumanlibrary.gov.

▪ Chef Vaughn Good of Fox and Pearl will join history professor and author Helen Veit for “War Fare: Modern Food, Moral Food,” a program from the National WWI Museum and Memorial and the Linda Hall Library, 7 p.m. Jan. 21. theworldwar.org.

The Midwest Chamber Ensemble will perform “L’Histoire du Soldat: Music of Stravinsky and Debussy” in a livestreamed concert. Jason Dailey File photo

▪ The Midwest Chamber Ensemble will present a livestreamed performance of “L’Histoire du Soldat: Music of Stravinsky and Debussy,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 ($15 suggested donation). midwestchamberensemble.org and facebook.com.

Dixie Longate will give seven performances of “Dixie’s Happy Hour” Jan. 26-31 as part of Starlight@Home. File photo

▪ Dixie Longate, a favorite at Starlight Theatre, will return virtually through Starlight@Home for “Dixie’s Happy Hour,” livestreaming 7 p.m. Jan. 26-29, 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 30, 2 p.m. Jan. 31 ($35 per household). kcstarlight.com.

▪ The new documentary “9to5: The Story of a Movement” will be screened as part of the Kansas City Public Library’s Indie Lens Pop-Up; followed by a discussion, 6 p.m. Jan. 27. kclibrary.org.

Here are four in-person activities:

▪ Runners will pick between Team Coffee and Team Cocoa when they take part in the Battle of the Bean 5K, a benefit at Red Bridge Shopping Center for the Wonderscope Children’s Museum, 8 a.m. Jan. 23 ($39; $12 for Jelly Bean Dash for kids 8 and under). battleofthebean5k.com.

The Johnson County Museum at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center will celebrate Kansas’ 160th birthday on Jan. 23. File photo

▪ The Johnson County Museum is inviting the public to celebrate Kansas’ 160th birthday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 23 ($4-$5). jcprd.com.

▪ The hottest ticket in town — maybe ever, given the limited capacity because of the pandemic — will be for the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, 5:40 p.m. Jan. 24 (resale tickets available through Chiefs’ website and on secondary markets such as StubHub and SeatGeek). chiefs.com.

An item from the new exhibition at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, “Why Keep That?” National WWI Museum and Memorial

▪ The new exhibition “Why Keep That?” will track 16 objects usually thrown away that were donated to the National WWI Museum and Memorial, sharing behind-the-scenes information about obtaining the artifacts, processing the items and storing and protecting them. Opens Jan. 27 in the Ellis Gallery; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday (admission to Ellis Gallery free; museum admission $10-$14). theworldwar.org.

