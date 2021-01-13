Kansas City theater spotlights Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson and other Motown music

Douglass Walker, seen in this file photo, is part of MTH Theater’s “The Music of Motown.” Special to The Star

“The Music of Motown,” an original revue from MTH Theater at Crown Center, will be available virtually Jan. 16 through Feb. 6.

Performed at the gallery space of the Crossroads Hotel, “The Music of Motown” features songs from Marvin Gaye, the Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie and more.

You can reach the link, which is good for 48 hours, at musicaltheaterheritage.com. TV access also will be possible via Vimeo, which is free through a smart TV, Roku or something similar.

The cost is $39 per household.

Here is a hybrid event to consider for the next week:

The Kansas City Symphony will present its first limited-capacity concerts of 2021 on Jan. 17. The concerts are available only for Symphony subscribers. Todd Rosenberg Photography

▪ The first of the Kansas City Symphony’s 2021 limited-capacity subscriber-only concerts will take place at 1 and 5 p.m. Jan. 17 (tickets not available online) at the Kauffman Center, with the latter concert also available to subscribers via streaming. kcsymphony.org.

Here are six online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

President Harry S. Truman and Gen. Dwight Eisenhower during World War II. A program from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Library and Museum and the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum will examine their relationship. File photo

▪ Experts from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Library and Museum and the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum will present a program on “Truman and Eisenhower: Presidents of the Heartland,” 6 p.m. Jan. 14. trumanlibraryinstitute.org.

▪ The National WWI Museum and Memorial will celebrate National Winnie the Pooh Day via Zoom, noon Jan. 18. theworldwar.org.

▪ “Brainstorm: The Inside Life of the Teenage Mind,” a virtual co-production of the Coterie Theatre and UMKC Theatre, will be available Jan. 19-Feb. 7. thecoterie.org.

Emily Mistretta and Humberto Rivera Blanco, who were slated to dance in the postponed “Dracula” in October, will participate in the Kansas City Ballet’s Dancer Chat. Kansas City Ballet

▪ Moderator Consuelo Cruz and Kansas City Ballet dancers Humberto Rivera Blanco and Emily Mistretta will participate in the Ballet’s Dancer Chat live on Facebook, 6 p.m. Jan. 20. kcballet.org.

▪ Author and filmmaker Terence O’Malley will draw on clips from his documentary, “Tom & Harry — The Boss and the President,” in a Zoom presentation, “Hang On, Harry: The 1940 Election and Harry Truman’s Remarkable Victory,” 7 p.m. Jan. 19. mymcpl.org.

▪ Husband-wife folk and old-time music duo Tricia Spencer and Howard Rains will discuss “Folk Art & Old Time Music” and perform from the Lied Center stage, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 (free; registration required). lied.ku.edu.

Here are two in-person activities:

▪ The popular Kansas City band Levee Town will perform at the Aztec in Shawnee, 7 p.m. Jan. 15 ($20). facebook.com.

The Chiefs will face the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 17 at Arrowhead Stadium in the playoffs. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

▪ The Super Bowl champion Chiefs will begin their playoff quest with a game against the Cleveland Browns, 2:05 Jan. 17 at Arrowhead Stadium (resale tickets available through Chiefs’ website and on secondary markets such as StubHub and SeatGeek). chiefs.com.