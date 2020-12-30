Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Entertainment

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Kansas City? Many events canceled, but not all

New Year’s Eve is probably the holiday celebration most devastated by the pandemic. Dec. 31 events with crowds ringing in the new year will be few and far between — literally, given social distancing.

Some NYE activities will proceed, though most are online.

One place where in-person offerings will be available is at Kansas City Live! downtown. Select restaurants, including Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint, McFadden’s, PBR Big Sky and The Dubliner, will be open with outdoor heated seating options that provide room to social distance. Other safety protocols will be in place and, because of local regulations, they will include a 10 p.m. closing time.

Check it out at powerandlightdistrict.com/nye.

Some area restaurants also will offer NYE packages, but all the usual celebratory extravaganzas have been canceled.

Here are five online ways you can celebrate the new year:

The Quality Hill Playhouse’s New Year’s Eve Virtual Cabaret featuring vocalists Christina Burton and LeShea Wright and pianist/emcee J. Kent Barnhart will be available to stream through Jan. 1 ($35). qualityhillplayhouse.com.

IMG_Eddie_Delahunt_Irish_4_1_AFDA4D0L_L374213067.JPG
Eddie Delahunt will perform in an Irish New Year Celebration. FRED BLOCHER The Kansas City Star

An Irish New Year Celebration with Eddie Delahunt, in support of the Kansas City Irish Center, will welcome in 2021 live as it occurs in Ireland, 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 31 ($15-$50). irishcenterkc.org.

From the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts comes “Good Riddance 2020!” with Pink Martini. The virtual worldwide concert will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 ($15) and remain available for 48 hours. ourconcerts.live.

The Youth Symphony of Kansas City will present a New Year’s Day Virtual Concert featuring Academy Orchestra and Symphony Orchestra with PercussionKC, 2 p.m. Jan. 1 (free). youthsymphonykc.org.

Here are four in-person options over the next week:

D.L. Hughley.jpeg
D.L. Hughley will appear Jan. 1-3 at the Kansas City Improv. KOURY ANGELO File photo

Both the Comedy Club of Kansas City (Michael Palascak, 7:30 p.m., $20-$30) and Kansas City Improv (Rocky Dale Davis and Terry Thomas Jr., 7:45 p.m., $20-$50) will have New Year’s Eve shows. Palascak also will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 1 and 6 and 8:15 p.m. Jan. 2. KC Improv will kick off the new year with major star D.L. Hughley at 5 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1-3 ($48). thecomedyclubkc.com and improvkc.com.

IMG_KCM_ChiefsTexans0910_9_1_P8J32J5L_L596284271.JPG
Arrowhead Stadium will be partially filled again for the Chiefs’ regular-season finale Jan. 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Chiefs have clinched the AFC’s first-round bye and home-field advantage for the playoffs, but given their penchant for playing close games, their regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers might still provide some excitement. 3:25 p.m. Jan. 3 ($165-$370). chiefs.com.

For those whose idea of a good start to a new year is to run 13.1 miles in the freezing cold, the Hangover Half Marathon is just the ticket. The Kansas City Running Club event at 137th and Antioch in Overland Park also will include a 10K at 9 a.m. Jan. 1 ($24-$32). runsignup.com.

West Bottoms Shopping me 050916 rs 0820f.JPG
West Bottoms businesses celebrate First Friday with the monthly Festival of the Full Moon Weekend. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

The first day of 2021 also is First Friday, and the West Bottoms plans to hold its monthly Festival of the Full Moon Weekend, with stores open Jan. 1-3. westbottoms.com.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Dan Kelly
Dan Kelly has been covering entertainment and arts news at The Star for 10 years. He previously worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune, The Miami Herald and The Louisville Courier-Journal. He also was on the University of Missouri School of Journalism faculty for six years, and he has written a historical novel, “Soaring with Vultures.”
  Comments  

Entertainment

Memphis plays Boston after overtime win

December 30, 2020 2:23 AM

Entertainment

Orlando plays Philadelphia, aims for 5th straight victory

December 30, 2020 2:23 AM

Entertainment

Washington plays Chicago, aims to break home losing streak

December 30, 2020 2:23 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service