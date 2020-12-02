Kansas City Star Logo
Virtual and free in KC: Fairy Princess, Van Cliburn pianist, drone light show

Kenny Broberg, the 2017 Van Cliburn silver medalist and a piano master’s student at Park University’s International Center for Music, will perform his first solo recital in Kansas City.

The concert, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 from the 1900 Building, will be available only via free livestream at icm.park.edu.

Broberg also won the bronze medal at the 2019 Tchaikovsky International Competition, considered one of the major events in the international music community. His program will include the premiere of his own composition called “Barcarolle,” as well as works by Weber, Chopin and Scriabin.

IMG_Kenny_Broberg.jpeg_2_1_05H2370G_L516781188.JPG
Kenny Broberg’s first solo recital in Kansas City will be available via free livestream at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Broberg, a piano master’s student at Park University’s International Center for Music, was the 2017 Van Cliburn silver medalist. JEREMY ENLOW The Cliburn

Here is a hybrid event to consider during the next week:

First Friday at the Mid-America Arts Alliance will feature “Soñar es luchar” by Texas artist Virginia Grise as part of the “reflect / project” exhibition series. It will be projected in the storefront gallery 7-9 p.m. Dec. 4 and every day through Dec. 31. The work also can be viewed at maaa.org.

Here are five more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

Four choreographers and four local companies will present world premieres in the “New Dance Partners” film, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 through midnight Dec. 6 (free). jccc.edu.

The Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show, which sold out quickly for a Dec. 4 presentation at Kansas Speedway, will be livestreamed on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, 6:40 p.m. Dec. 5 (free). walmartdroneshow.com.

IMG_fairy_princess__5_1_61ESOUTQ_L434634362.JPG
The Kansas City Museum’s Fairy Princess will be a virtual experience this year. Renee Rosinski was a Fairy Princess in 2016, and Harper Felts, 2, posed for a photo with her. ROY INMAN Special to The Star
The Fairy Princess, a Kansas City tradition since 1935, will appear live on Facebook, 6 p.m. Dec. 6 (free; Fairy Princess gifts, $5). kansascitymuseum.org.

The public can take a behind-the-scenes virtual tour of the newly renovated Truman Library, followed by a Q&A session, 9 a.m. Dec. 8 or 6 p.m. Dec. 10. trumanlibrary.gov.

Celtic folk/Americana singer/songwriter Ashley Davis, a Lawrence native, will perform her 10th anniversary Winter Solstice concert with the Ashley Davis Band and will release her new album, “When the Stars Went Out,” 7 p.m. Dec. 9 ($15-$100). lied.ku.edu.

Here are six in-person activities:

Ag Santa’s Express in Lights nv2020.jpeg
Santa’s Express in Lights will run Dec. 4-5 and 11-12 at the National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame. National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame

Santa’s Express in Lights, a drive-thru holiday display with music and barnyard animals, will run 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4-5 and 11-12 ($10 per car suggested donation) at the National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame. aghalloffame.com.

The Storling Dance Theater production of “Child of Hope” will play at The Culture House in Olathe, 7 p.m. Dec. 4-5 and 11, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 2 p.m. Dec. 13 ($15-$23). culturehouse.com.

IMG_Jay_and_Silent_Bob_C_2_1_KMB5GD1B_L308645649.JPG
Jason Mewes will perform Dec. 3-5 at the Comedy Club of Kansas City. Weinstein Co.

Jason Mewes, best known for portraying Jay of Jay and Silent Bob in multiple movies, will perform at the Comedy Club of Kansas City, which has adjusted show times because of local pandemic mandates, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 4-5 (tables for 2-10, $44-$250). thecomedyclubkc.com.

The Major Arena Soccer League, of which the Kansas City Comets are a member, will hold its first All-Star Game (despite not yet playing 2020-21 regular-season games) at Cable Dahmer Arena, 7 p.m. Dec. 5 (limited number of socially distanced tickets, $38 for three). cabledahmerarena.com.

The Chiefs’ schedule includes only one home game between Nov. 8 and Dec. 27, and that will be against local boy Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” 7:20 p.m. Dec. 6 ($145-$415). chiefs.com.

The Grammy-nominated Kansas City Chorale will perform “Health, Hope and Peace” on the Southeast Lawn of National WWI Museum and Memorial, 2 p.m. Dec. 6 (free). theworldwar.org.

Dan Kelly
Dan Kelly has been covering entertainment and arts news at The Star for 10 years. He previously worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune, The Miami Herald and The Louisville Courier-Journal. He also was on the University of Missouri School of Journalism faculty for six years, and he has written a historical novel, “Soaring with Vultures.”
