As most music festivals fall victim to pandemic, a new one arrives in Kansas City

After a spring, summer and early fall when music festivals everywhere were canceled because of the pandemic, “The Sound of Kansas City” is an unexpected addition to the local entertainment scene.

The socially distanced festival will bring a variety of local acts to the southeast lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 18. Among those scheduled to perform are Calvin Arsenia, Back Alley Brass Band, Larsen and The Way Way Back.

Tickets ($75-$200) will provide up to four people access to 10-foot-square plots, each 6 feet from other plots. Attendees also have the option of remaining in their vehicles as the music plays on 90.9 The Bridge. Vendors will be on hand.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. More information, facebook.com.

Calvin Arsenia is scheduled to perform at “The Sound of Kansas City” Oct. 18 on the southeast lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Here are two hybrid events to consider for the next week:

▪ The new Venture Out Theatre will present its debut production, “The Outgoing Tide,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Warwick Theatre, and online Oct. 23-24 ($20). showtix4u.com.

Violinist Ben Sayevich and pianist Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, who are husband and wife, will perform together. File photo

▪ The husband-wife duo of violinist Ben Sayevich and pianist Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich will perform before a limited audience at the 1900 Building (sold out) and via livestream (free), 6 p.m. Oct. 15. icm.park.edu.

Here are seven more in-person activities:

▪ Kansas Speedway will be the site of a full weekend of racing. A limited number of tickets were made available for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, the Hollywood Casino 400, at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 18. The other races will be run without fans: ARCA Menards Series, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16; Truck Series Clean Harbors 200, 3 p.m. Oct. 17; and NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300, 6 p.m. Oct. 17. kansasspeedway.com.

The grandstands were empty at Kansas Speedway for its NASCAR Cup Series race in July, but some fans will be allowed this weekend. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

▪ The Kansas City Stockyards Gallery will have an opening reception with live music for a fiber art exhibition, 5-9 p.m. Oct. 16 (free; runs through Nov. 13). eventbrite.com.

▪ Eleven designer collections are highlighted in “Summer in Hindsight,” a film celebrating the 20th annual West 18th Street Fashion Show. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Boulevard Drive-In. ($100-$500 per vehicle with up to four people). eventbrite.com.

▪ Fall Harvest Day and Fall Scout Day will coincide at Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 17 (regular admission, $3-$7). mahaffie.org.

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm will celebrate Fall Harvest Day and Fall Scout Day on Oct. 17. File photo

▪ At the Midtown Asphalt Art Community Event, six murals will be painted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Westport Road and Wyandotte Street. facebook.com.

▪ The Bach Aria Soloists will perform a Neighborhood Garden Concert overlooking the downtown skyline, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Union Hill Gazebo, 2988 Grand Ave. (sold out). bachariasoloists.com.

The Bach Aria Soloists, from left, Sarah Tannehill Anderson, Elizabeth Suh Lane, Elisa Williams Bickers and Hannah Collins, will perform a Neighborhood Garden Concert. Submitted

▪ After a preview week for members only, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art will open to the public Oct. 21 with timed-entry tickets and other precautions. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday (free). kemperart.org.

The Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art will reopen to the public. File photo by CLIFF SCHIAPPA AP

Here are five online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ The Lyric Opera of Kansas City has compiled “Opera in Eight Parts,” a digital series consisting of two packages of four 15-minute episodes guiding viewers through the history of opera. First package will be available Oct. 15 at kcopera.org ($20 per package).

▪ “On the Ocean, Beyond the Sea,” from MTH Theater at Crown Center and Sea Life Kansas City, will be available Oct. 15-Nov. 1 ($35-$50). The original video presentation featuring tunes from maritime musicals and songs from the sea was filmed entirely at Sea Life. musicaltheaterheritage.com.

▪ “10,000,” an autobiographical play in development by Victoria Taurean Smith that tells the journey of a Black trans woman, will premiere at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and be available through Nov. 15 ($10-$40, select your own ticket price). lawrenceartscenter.org.

▪ Carlsen Center Presents will offer three livestreamed programs: pianist Gilbert Kalish at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 (free), the Boston Brass at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 (free) and the Opus 76 Quartet “Becoming Beethoven: Master of the String Quartet” at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 ($15). jccc.edu.

▪ Amateur astronomer Dan Johnson will present “Astronomy — What’s Up in the Sky for 2021,” co-sponsored by the Linda Hall Library and Kansas City Public Library, at noon Oct. 21 (free). lindahall.org.