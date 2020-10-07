Godsmack, Staind front men bring live concert to Kansas City area drive-in

Few big names in music are taking their acts on the road these days because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one live concert is aiming for socially distanced safety at the B&B Twin Drive-In Theater in Independence this weekend.

Sully Erna and Aaron Lewis, front men for the multiplatinum rock bands Godsmack and Staind, respectively, will perform their hits together and unplugged as part of their American Drive-In Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 11. Tickets ($225-$350) are being sold on a per-car basis, with up to four people allowed in a vehicle, at etix.com. More information, aaronandsully.com.

Here is one hybrid event to consider for the next week:

▪ Local favorite Samantha Fish will perform live at Knuckleheads, 8 p.m. Oct. 8 (sold out) and Oct. 9 ($35-$45, tickets remained as of Oct. 6), and via livestream ($15). knuckleheadskc.com.

Samantha Fish will play at Knuckleheads. Rounder Records

Here are seven more in-person activities:

▪ Lyric Opera of Kansas City will continue its Soundscapes in the City series with artists singing hits from opera and musical theater, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. kcopera.org.

▪ The grounds of the Kansas City Museum will be the venue for a concert starring percussionist, vibraphonist, bandleader and vocalist Mike Dillon and drummer Go Go Ray, 6 p.m. Oct. 9 ($30 for four-person lawn diamond; reservations required). eventbrite.com.

▪ The Spire Chamber Ensemble will perform its first live concert since March with the Chamber Music Garden Series, 6 p.m. Oct. 9 (give-what-you-can admission; reservations required; venue to be sent via email before event). spirechamberensemble.org.

▪ Organizers promise a socially distanced picnic with food trucks and family fun for Trucktoberfest at Raymore’s Recreation Park, 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 9 (free). raymore.com.

▪ Keith Stanfield (violin), Paul Turner (harpsichord) and Noemie Golubovic (cello) will present a Salon Recital of works by Bach, Gliere and Frederick Handel, 7 p.m. Oct. 9 ($20-$30) at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. eventbrite.com.

▪ It will seem like old times when the Chiefs take on the black and gold of the Raiders, except this time the evil empire will be representing Las Vegas, noon Oct. 11 at Arrowhead Stadium and on CBS. Later in the day, Sporting Kansas City will play host to the expansion Nashville Soccer Club for the first time, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Children’s Mercy Park and on Fox Sports KC. Both games will have less-than-capacity, socially distanced crowds.

Children’s Mercy Park will be the venue for Sporting Kansas City’s match against the Nashville Soccer Club. Ryan Weaver

▪ The city of Lenexa will conclude its Outdoor Concert Series for 2020 with The Stolen Winnebagos, 5 p.m. Oct. 11 (free) at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. lenexa.com.

Here are five online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis will receive the Harry S. Truman Legacy of Leadership Award. Jabin Botsford File photo

▪ Gen. Jim Mattis, former secretary of defense, will receive the Harry S. Truman Legacy of Leadership Award, at “Wild About Harry,” 7 p.m. Oct. 8 ($200). The keynote address will be given by A.J. Baime, author of “Dewey Defeats Truman: The 1948 Election and the Battle for America’s Soul.” trumanlibraryinstitute.org.

Author A.J. Baime will be the keynote speaker for “Wild About Harry.” File photo

▪ Park University’s International Center for Music Orchestra will perform its 2020-21 season-opening concert from the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 (free). icm.park.edu.

▪ Astrophysicist and science communicator Héloïse Stevance will join Linda Hall Library assistant curator of rare books and manuscripts Jamie Cumby to discuss “Making Space: Women Who Have Shown Us the Stars,” 11 a.m. Oct. 10 (free). lindahall.org.

▪ The Harriman-Jewell Series will present cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing in a Livestream Discovery Concert from the 1900 Building, 7 p.m. Oct. 10 (free). hjseries.org.

Laura Osnes will be among the performers for “An Evening With Starlight: The Sky’s the Limit.” NESSIE NANKIVELL

▪ “An Evening With Starlight: The Sky’s the Limit” will feature performances and stories to raise awareness and funding to support Starlight Theatre. Guests will include two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes, REO Speedwagon lead vocalist and guitarist Kevin Cronin and Broadway stars Nikki Renee Daniels and Jeff Kready. 7 p.m. Oct. 10 (free; donations welcome) on Starlight’s Facebook and YouTube pages. kcstarlight.com.