Swope Park first to bring on holiday cheer. Here’s when new drive-thru display opens

Winter Magic is coming to Swope Park.

The new drive-thru experience will get a head start on the area’s other holiday lights events. It will run 5-11 p.m. daily through Jan. 2 outside the Kansas City Zoo.

Winter Magic, which was announced in a news release, will feature a nearly mile-long drive of displays, including a light tunnel, spinning trees and plenty of elves. Admission will be $20 for standard vehicles and $30-$40 for larger vehicles; tickets must be purchased online and will go on sale Oct. 1 at wintermagickc.com. Proceeds will the benefit KC Parks Summer Camp Scholarship Fund.

This new event will join other area outdoor holiday experiences that remain scheduled despite the COVID-19 pandemic:

▪ Festival of Lights: Enchantment at Powell Gardens (Nov. 13-Jan. 3).

▪ Christmas in the Park at Longview Campground (Nov. 25-Dec. 31; Christmas in the Sky has been canceled).

▪ Luminary Walk at Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens (Nov. 27-28, Dec. 4-5, Dec. 11-12).