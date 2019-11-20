Entertainment
Your mega guide to holiday events around Kansas City: Lights, shows and much more
Don’t look now, but Christmas is less than five weeks away.
With Thanksgiving falling on the fourth Thursday of each November, this year’s Nov. 28 marks the latest Turkey Day can be celebrated. That makes for something of a condensed holiday season.
Per Kansas City tradition, the season will kick off locally with the Plaza Lighting Ceremony on Thanksgiving evening (complete with a concert by The Elders, who are otherwise retired, and the flipping of the switch by “Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner of Kansas City. A good many more events are scheduled for this weekend, including the opening of Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” Mannheim Steamroller’s concert at the Kauffman Center and the start of Winterfest at Worlds of Fun.
Meriting special mention among the many upcoming musical and theater events are “Irish Christmas in America,” with traditional singers, dancers and musicians from Ireland (Nov. 27, First Christian Church in St. Joseph), and “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” featuring cirque artists from around the world accompanied by live holiday music (Dec. 17, Music Hall).
Other examples of the wide-ranging holiday musical offerings include “Home for the Holidays” with Calvin Arsenia and Friends (Dec. 13, Second Presbyterian Church), “The Bridge Christmas Show” with Wynonna and Tanya Tucker (Dec. 14, Uptown Theater) and Tech N9ne’s “Gift of Rap” (Dec. 14, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena).
Area residents also can celebrate the season at museum tours, light shows, ice rinks, shopping areas and more. Here is our mega list of area holiday activities.
Kauffman Center
kauffmancenter.org and kcsymphony.org
Mannheim Steamroller, Nov. 24
TubaChristmas, Dec. 2 and 6
Kansas City Ballet, “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 5-24. kcballet.org
Kansas City Symphony, Handel’s Messiah, Dec. 6-8
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “All Star Holidays,” Dec. 10. kcjo.org
Kansas City Symphony, Christmas Festival, Dec. 20-23
Union Station
“Elf,” Regnier Extreme Screen, Nov. 22-27
“Laser Holiday Magic” and “Laser Nutcracker,” Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium, Nov. 23-Jan. 5
Holidays Come Alive, Nov. 23
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Regnier Extreme Screen, Nov. 29-Dec. 5
Holiday Swing, Nov. 30- Dec. 1
Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express Train, Dec. 14-18
Merry Science, Science City, Dec. 14
Crown Center
Ice Terrace, through March 8
Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Nov. 29
Santa’s Arrival, Nov. 29
Santa’s Gingerbread Station, Nov. 29-Dec. 31
EBT Santa’s Countdown to Christmas, Nov. 29-Dec. 31
Kansas City Zoo
King and Gentoo Penguin March, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22
Santa Dives, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8, 15-16 and 21-22
Meet Santa, Dec. 5-7
Excelsior Springs
Christmas in Excelsior Springs, Nov. 23
Hall of Trees, Nov. 23-Dec. 31, Hall of Waters
Lane of Lights, Nov. 23-Dec. 31
Holiday Homes Tour, Dec. 7
Santa’s Polar Express, Dec. 13, Hall of Waters
Theater
“Milking Christmas”
Through Dec. 22, Living Room. thelivingroomkc.com
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”
Through Dec. 29, Coterie Theatre. thecoterie.org
“Christmas in Song”
Nov. 21-Dec. 22, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com
“A Christmas Carol,” Kansas City Repertory Theatre
Nov. 22-Dec. 29, Spencer Theatre. kcrep.org
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” Theatre for Young America
Nov. 23-Dec. 28, City Stage. tya.org
“Murder at the Ugly Christmas Sweater Party”
Nov. 23, Scottish Rite Temple. eventbrite.com/event/78477086077
“Milking Christmas”
Nov. 26-Dec. 23, Living Room. thelivingroomkc.com
Irish Christmas in America
Nov. 27, First Christian Church, St. Joseph. irishchristmasinamerica.com
“Buddy’s Holly Jolly Christmas”
Dec. 5-8, MTH Theater Stage Two. mthkc.com
“A Spectacular Christmas Show”
Dec. 5-22, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Theatre in the Park
Dec. 6-22, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org
“Elf,” Music Theatre Kansas City
Dec. 6-15, B&B Live. mtkc.org
“Frozen Jr.,” Theatre in the Park
Dec. 6-16, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org
“The Nativity”
Dec. 6-8, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral. mesnerpuppets.org
“OCTA is Home for the Holidays”
Dec. 6-7 and 13-14, Olathe Civic Theatre. olathetheatre.org
“Who’s Holiday”
Dec. 6-21, Louis Curtiss Studio Building. whokansascity.com
“A Christmas Carol” one-man show
Dec. 7, Groundhog Day Theater. eventbrite.com/event/65389695339
“Coming Up Christmas”
Dec. 7 and 14, Puppetry Arts Institute. puppetryartsinstitute.org
“A Grand Night for Singing”
Dec. 7-8, White Theatre. thejkc.org
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical”
Dec. 11, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
“Jingle Jamboree”
Dec. 11-28, Mesner Puppet Theater. mesnerpuppets.org
Drag Queen Christmas
Dec. 17, Folly. follytheater.org
“A Magical Cirque Christmas”
Dec. 17, Music Hall. ticketmaster.com
Dickens Carolers in Concert
Dec. 18-20, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com
“Cracked! A Reimagined Kansas City Nutcracker,” Leawood Stage Company
Dec. 20-22, Lodge at Ironwoods Park. leawoodstageco.org
“A Crooner Christmas”
Dec. 20-22, MTH Theater Stage Two. mthkc.com
Classical music and dance
William Baker Festival Singers, Thanksgiving Benefit Concert for Human Need
Nov. 22, Countryside Christian Church. festivalsingers.org
VidaDance Company and Kansas City Aerial Arts, “Cracked! A Reimagined Kansas City Nutcracker”
Dec. 6-8, City Stage. eventbrite.com/event/80201770655
VidaDance Company and Kansas City Aerial Arts, “Cracked! A Reimagined Kansas City Nutcracker”
Dec. 6-8, City Stage. eventbrite.com/event/80201770655
Heritage Philharmonic, Holiday Concert
Dec. 7, Blue Springs High School Performing Arts Center. heritagephilharmonic.org
Liberty Symphony, Holiday Concert
Dec. 7, Liberty Performing Arts Theatre. libertysymphony.org
Medical Arts Symphony, Holiday Concert
Dec. 7, Battenfeld Auditorium. kcmasymphony.org
Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Making Spirits Bright”
Dec. 7-8, Folly. hmckc.org
Musica Sacra, “A Baroque Christmas”
Dec. 8, Arrupe Hall. rockhurst.edu/baroquechristmas
William Jewell College, “The City Come Again”
Dec. 9, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral. kccathedral.org
Kansas City Chamber Orchestra, “Magnificent Holidays”
Dec. 10, Old Mission United Methodist Church. kcchamberorchestra.org
Kansas City Chorale, “Ceremony of Carols”
Dec. 10, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; Dec. 13, Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church; Dec. 15, Country Club United Methodist Church. kcchorale.org
The Tallis Scholars
Dec. 12, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. chambermusic.org
Fountain City Brass Band, Christmas Concert
Dec. 13, Bell Cultural Events Center. fcbb.net
“The Nutcracker: A Kansas Ballet”
Dec. 13-22, Lawrence Arts Center. lawrenceartscenter.org
Bach Aria Soloists, Holiday Concert
Dec. 14, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. bachariasoloists.com
Kansas City Chorale, “Chorale Family Christmas”
Dec. 14, St. Michael the Archangel Church. kcchorale.org
Kansas City Chorale, “Holiday Pops”
Dec. 14, 1900 Building. kcchorale.org
Messiah Sing-along
Dec. 14, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral. kccathedral.org
St. Joseph Symphony, “Home for the Holidays”
Dec. 14, Missouri Theater. saintjosephsymphony.org
“This Season”
Dec. 14-15, Immanuel Lutheran Church. brownpapertickets.com/event/4263109
Mid America Freedom Band, “Merry Schtickmas”
Dec. 15, Lyric Opera. freedomband.com
William Baker Festival Singers, “Candlelight, Carols & Cathedral”
Dec. 15, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, and Dec. 20, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. festivalsingers.org
Kantorei KC, “Carols of Darkness and Light”
Dec. 21, St. Peter’s, and Dec. 22, St. Andrew’s Episcopal. kantoreikc.com
Spire Chamber Ensemble, Handel’s Messiah
Dec. 21, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and Dec. 22, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish. spirechamberensemble.org
Miller Marley Youth Ballet, “Clara’s Dream”
Dec. 21-22, Olathe South High School Performing Arts Center. millermarley.com
Kinnor Philharmonic New Year’s Concert
Jan. 1, White Theatre. thejkc.org
Other Music
Jingle Bell Bash with Michael Ray and Carly Pearce
Nov. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 1 featuring K.Flay, Meg Myers, Hembree and Mess
Dec. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Lynda Randle Tait and Michael Tait in Concert for Christmas
Dec. 3, Bell Cultural Events Center. mnu.edu/bell-center
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis: Big Band Holidays
Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. hjseries.org
Maria The Mexican Annual Christmas Party
Dec. 6, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Julian Vaughn and Friends, “Gift of Christmas”
Dec. 7, Gem Theater. brownpapertickets.com/event/4402716
“A Soulful Christmas”
Dec. 7, Delta Athenaeum. eventbrite.com/event/77159876267
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Dec. 7, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Holiday Hootenanny with Carswell & Hope, Unfit Wives and Maria The Mexican
Dec. 12, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net
Straight No Chaser
Dec. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Tenth Avenue North Decade the Halls Tour
Dec. 12, Folly. follytheater.org
Home for the Holidays with Calvin Arsenia and Friends
Dec. 13, Second Presbyterian Church. secondpres.org
The Bridge Christmas Show with Wynonna and Tanya Tucker
Dec. 14, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Central Standard Men’s Chorus, “Holiday Harmonies”
Dec. 14, Folly. follytheater.org
Tech N9ne’s Gift of Rap
Dec. 14, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com
JD McPherson, “Socks: A Rock n’ Roll Christmas Tour”
Dec. 17, Bottleneck. thebottlenecklive.com
The Piano Guys: Christmas Together
Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 2 featuring Angels & Airwaves, Badflower and Search & Seizure
Dec. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Les Lankhorst
Dec. 20-22, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 3 featuring Cold War Kids, Lovelytheband, She Wants Revenge and Berwanger
Dec. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Jeezy, “The Snowman — White Christmas Edition” with Mozzy
Dec. 21, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Museums and Historic Homes
Olde World Christmas
Through Jan. 4, Strawberry Hill Museum. strawberryhillmuseum.org
Night-Time Tour
Nov. 29, Dec. 20 and 27 and Jan. 3, Strawberry Hill Museum. strawberryhillmuseum.org
“Victorian Seasons Greetings” Tours
Nov. 29-Dec. 30, Vaile Mansion. vailemansion.org
“Make a Joyful Noise” Tours
Nov. 29-Dec. 30, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. bwestate.net
Christmas Candlelight Tour
Nov. 29-30, Harris-Kearney House. westporthistorical.com
Candlelight Tours
Dec. 6-7, John Wornall House. wornallmajors.org
Homestead for the Holidays Candlelight Tours
Dec. 6-7, Alexander Majors House and Barn. wornallmajors.org/explore/majors-house
Champagne & Chandeliers
Dec. 7, Vaile Mansion. vailemansion.org
Whoville at the Museum
Dec. 13-15, Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum. pchs1882.org
Home Tours
Kappa Kappa Gamma Tour
Dec. 4-5, throughout area. kappahomestour.com
Young Matrons Holly & Mistletoe Tour
Dec. 5, Independence. independenceyoungmatrons.org
Pendleton Heights Holiday Homes Tour and Art Market
Dec. 7, Pendleton Heights Neighborhood. pendletonheights.org
Weston Candlelight Tours
Dec. 7-8, Weston. westonmo.com
Light shows
Christmas in the Sky
Nov. 27, Longview Lake Beach. makeyourdayhere.com
Christmas in the Park
Nov. 27-Dec. 31, Longview Campground. makeyourdayhere.com
Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane
Nov. 28-Jan. 7, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. drfarmstead.org
Festival of Lights
Nov. 29-Jan. 5, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org
Luminary Walk
Nov. 29-Dec. 14, Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. opabg.org
Sar-Ko Aglow
Dec. 6-Jan. 12, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. lenexa.com
Liberty Light Show
Dec. 6-8 and 13-15, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. pleasantvalley.org/libertylightshow
Sea of Lights
Dec. 6-Jan. 5, Sea Life Aquarium. visitsealife.com/kansas-city
Farm and country
“A Country School Christmas”
Nov. 30-Dec. 28, Lanesfield Historic Site. jcprd.com
Christmas on the Farm
Dec. 7, Watkins Woolen Mill Historic Site. watkinsmill.org
A Christmas Celebration
Dec. 7, Missouri Town 1855. makeyourdayhere.com
Holiday Nights
Dec. 14, Atkins-Johnson Farm & Museum. atkinsjohnsonfarm.com
Living Nativity
Dec. 14, KC Pumpkin Patch, Olathe. kcpp.ticketleap.com
Santa’s Express Country Christmas
Dec. 14-15, National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame. aghalloffame.com
Holidays on ice
Crown Center Ice Terrace
Through March 8, Crown Center. crowncenter.com/business/crown-center-ice-terrace
Summit Ice
Closes in March. Lea McKeighan Park. cityofls.net/parks/facilities/summit-ice
The Ice at Park Place
Through Feb. 17, Park Place. parkplaceleawood.com
Linden Square Skating Rink
Closes in Marcy, Linden Square, Gladstone. lindensquare.info/ice-rink
“A Trip on the Polar Express”
Dec. 22, Independence Community Ice, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. heartlandfsc.org/theater-on-ice
Running
Santa Dash
Dec. 7, Westport. santadashrun.com
Great Santa Run 5K and Lil’ Elves Kids Run
Dec. 8, Johnson County Community College. kcsantarun.com
Santa’s Express 5K and 1 Mile Reindeer Route
Dec. 14, National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame. aghalloffame.com
Kansas City Santa Shuffle 5K
Dec. 21, 18th and Vine. teamwallstreet.org
Other holiday events
“The Polar Express” Train Ride
Through Dec. 29, Baldwin City, Kan. midlandrailway.org
“Dreaming of a Retro Xmas”
Through Jan. 11, Johnson County Museum. jcprd.com/330/museum
Northern Lights Holiday Lighting Ceremony
Nov. 23, Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com
Winterfest
Nov. 23-Dec. 31, Worlds of Fun. worldsoffun.com/play/winterfest
Trip The Light Fantastic Bike Ride
Nov. 24, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex. makeyourdayhere.com
“Whoville” Holiday Celebration
Nov. 27, Downtown Platte City. plattecitymo.com
Merry Market
Nov. 29-30, City Market. thecitymarket.org
Holiday movies
Nov. 30-Dec. 17, Alamo Drafthouse. drafthouse.com/kansas-city
Christmas Walk
Dec. 5, Downtown Kearney. downtownkearney.com
Christmas on the River
Dec. 6, Parkville. parkvillemo.org
Downtown Holiday Lighting Festival
Dec. 6, City Hall, Kansas City, Kan. downtownkck.org
Living Windows
Dec. 6, Independence Square, theindependencesquare.com/event/living-windows
Holiday Bricktacular
Dec. 6-Jan. 5, Legoland Discovery Center. kansascity.legolanddiscoverycenter.com
Holiday Tree and Street Lighting and Christmas of Diversity Concert
Dec. 6, 18th & Vine District. thesoulofsanta.com
Santa’s Wonderland
Dec. 6, Gillham Park. kcparks.org
’Tis the Season Art & Craft Show
Dec. 6-7, Pavilion at John Knox Village. eventbrite.com/event/71577729917
Christkindlmarkt
Dec. 7, Shawnee City Hall. cityofshawnee.org
Christmas Open House
Dec. 7, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm. mahaffie.org
Hometown Holidays
Dec. 7, Downtown Liberty. visitlibertymo.com
Santa’s Wonderland
Dec. 7, Penguin Park. kcparks.org
Visit From St. Nicholas
Dec. 7, Shoal Creek Living History Museum. kcparks.org
Dec. 7-8, Fiorella’s Event Center. artsandrec-op.org/public-arts/nutcracker-tea-party
Santa Train
Dec. 7 and 14, Belton. kcrrm.org
The Fairy Princess
Dec. 11-15, Kansas City Garment District Museum. kansascitymuseum.org
Family Frolic: Winter Wonderland
Dec. 14, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org
12 Bars of Charity
Dec. 14, Power & Light District. powerandlightdistrict.com
Santa’s Wonderland
Dec. 14, The Bay Water Park. kcparks.org
“Joyeux Noël”
Dec. 15, National WWI Museum and Memorial. theworldwar.org
Tour With Father Christmas
Dec. 15, National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. toyandminiaturemuseum.org
