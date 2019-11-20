Your mega guide to holiday events around Kansas City: Lights, shows and much more

Don’t look now, but Christmas is less than five weeks away.

With Thanksgiving falling on the fourth Thursday of each November, this year’s Nov. 28 marks the latest Turkey Day can be celebrated. That makes for something of a condensed holiday season.

Per Kansas City tradition, the season will kick off locally with the Plaza Lighting Ceremony on Thanksgiving evening (complete with a concert by The Elders, who are otherwise retired, and the flipping of the switch by “Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner of Kansas City. A good many more events are scheduled for this weekend, including the opening of Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” Mannheim Steamroller’s concert at the Kauffman Center and the start of Winterfest at Worlds of Fun.

Meriting special mention among the many upcoming musical and theater events are “Irish Christmas in America,” with traditional singers, dancers and musicians from Ireland (Nov. 27, First Christian Church in St. Joseph), and “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” featuring cirque artists from around the world accompanied by live holiday music (Dec. 17, Music Hall).

Other examples of the wide-ranging holiday musical offerings include “Home for the Holidays” with Calvin Arsenia and Friends (Dec. 13, Second Presbyterian Church), “The Bridge Christmas Show” with Wynonna and Tanya Tucker (Dec. 14, Uptown Theater) and Tech N9ne’s “Gift of Rap” (Dec. 14, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena).

Area residents also can celebrate the season at museum tours, light shows, ice rinks, shopping areas and more. Here is our mega list of area holiday activities.

Kauffman Center

kauffmancenter.org and kcsymphony.org

The Kansas City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” starts Dec. 5. BD Pruitt

Mannheim Steamroller, Nov. 24

TubaChristmas, Dec. 2 and 6

Kansas City Ballet, “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 5-24. kcballet.org

Kansas City Symphony, Handel’s Messiah, Dec. 6-8

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “All Star Holidays,” Dec. 10. kcjo.org

Kansas City Symphony, Christmas Festival, Dec. 20-23

Union Station

unionstation.org

“Elf,” Regnier Extreme Screen, Nov. 22-27

“Laser Holiday Magic” and “Laser Nutcracker,” Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium, Nov. 23-Jan. 5

Holidays Come Alive, Nov. 23

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Regnier Extreme Screen, Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Holiday Swing, Nov. 30- Dec. 1

Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express Train, Dec. 14-18

Merry Science, Science City, Dec. 14

Crown Center

crowncenter.com

The Major’s Christmas Tree will be lit the day after Thanksgiving at Crown Center. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

Ice Terrace, through March 8

Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Nov. 29

Santa’s Arrival, Nov. 29

Santa’s Gingerbread Station, Nov. 29-Dec. 31

EBT Santa’s Countdown to Christmas, Nov. 29-Dec. 31

Kansas City Zoo

kansascityzoo.org

A special guest from the North Pole will be diving into the Kansas City Zoo several weekends this season. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

King and Gentoo Penguin March, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22

Santa Dives, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8, 15-16 and 21-22

Meet Santa, Dec. 5-7

Excelsior Springs

visitexcelsior.com

Christmas in Excelsior Springs, Nov. 23

Hall of Trees, Nov. 23-Dec. 31, Hall of Waters

Lane of Lights, Nov. 23-Dec. 31

Holiday Homes Tour, Dec. 7

Santa’s Polar Express, Dec. 13, Hall of Waters

Theater

“God bless us, every one”: “A Christmas Carol” returns to Kansas City Repertory Theatre starting this weekend. File photo

“Milking Christmas”

Through Dec. 22, Living Room. thelivingroomkc.com

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Through Dec. 29, Coterie Theatre. thecoterie.org

“Christmas in Song”

Nov. 21-Dec. 22, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com

“A Christmas Carol,” Kansas City Repertory Theatre

Nov. 22-Dec. 29, Spencer Theatre. kcrep.org

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” Theatre for Young America

Nov. 23-Dec. 28, City Stage. tya.org

“Murder at the Ugly Christmas Sweater Party”

Nov. 23, Scottish Rite Temple. eventbrite.com/event/78477086077

Irish Christmas in America

Nov. 27, First Christian Church, St. Joseph. irishchristmasinamerica.com

“Buddy’s Holly Jolly Christmas”

Dec. 5-8, MTH Theater Stage Two. mthkc.com

“A Spectacular Christmas Show”

Dec. 5-22, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Theatre in the Park

Dec. 6-22, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org

“Elf,” Music Theatre Kansas City

Dec. 6-15, B&B Live. mtkc.org

“Frozen Jr.,” Theatre in the Park

Dec. 6-16, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org

“The Nativity”

Dec. 6-8, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral. mesnerpuppets.org

“OCTA is Home for the Holidays”

Dec. 6-7 and 13-14, Olathe Civic Theatre. olathetheatre.org

“Who’s Holiday”

Dec. 6-21, Louis Curtiss Studio Building. whokansascity.com

“A Christmas Carol” one-man show

Dec. 7, Groundhog Day Theater. eventbrite.com/event/65389695339

“Coming Up Christmas”

Dec. 7 and 14, Puppetry Arts Institute. puppetryartsinstitute.org

“A Grand Night for Singing”

Dec. 7-8, White Theatre. thejkc.org

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical”

Dec. 11, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

“Jingle Jamboree”

Dec. 11-28, Mesner Puppet Theater. mesnerpuppets.org

Drag Queen Christmas

Dec. 17, Folly. follytheater.org

“A Magical Cirque Christmas”

Dec. 17, Music Hall. ticketmaster.com

Dickens Carolers in Concert

Dec. 18-20, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com

“Cracked! A Reimagined Kansas City Nutcracker,” Leawood Stage Company

Dec. 20-22, Lodge at Ironwoods Park. leawoodstageco.org

“A Crooner Christmas”

Dec. 20-22, MTH Theater Stage Two. mthkc.com

Classical music and dance

Once again, the Heartland Men’s Chorus will spread holiday cheer. Heartland Men’s Chorus

William Baker Festival Singers, Thanksgiving Benefit Concert for Human Need

Nov. 22, Countryside Christian Church. festivalsingers.org

VidaDance Company and Kansas City Aerial Arts, “Cracked! A Reimagined Kansas City Nutcracker”

Dec. 6-8, City Stage. eventbrite.com/event/80201770655

Heritage Philharmonic, Holiday Concert

Dec. 7, Blue Springs High School Performing Arts Center. heritagephilharmonic.org

Liberty Symphony, Holiday Concert

Dec. 7, Liberty Performing Arts Theatre. libertysymphony.org

Medical Arts Symphony, Holiday Concert

Dec. 7, Battenfeld Auditorium. kcmasymphony.org

Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Making Spirits Bright”

Dec. 7-8, Folly. hmckc.org

Musica Sacra, “A Baroque Christmas”

Dec. 8, Arrupe Hall. rockhurst.edu/baroquechristmas

William Jewell College, “The City Come Again”

Dec. 9, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral. kccathedral.org

Kansas City Chamber Orchestra, “Magnificent Holidays”

Dec. 10, Old Mission United Methodist Church. kcchamberorchestra.org

Kansas City Chorale, “Ceremony of Carols”

Dec. 10, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; Dec. 13, Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church; Dec. 15, Country Club United Methodist Church. kcchorale.org

The Tallis Scholars

Dec. 12, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. chambermusic.org

Fountain City Brass Band, Christmas Concert

Dec. 13, Bell Cultural Events Center. fcbb.net

“The Nutcracker: A Kansas Ballet”

Dec. 13-22, Lawrence Arts Center. lawrenceartscenter.org

Bach Aria Soloists, Holiday Concert

Dec. 14, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. bachariasoloists.com

Kansas City Chorale, “Chorale Family Christmas”

Dec. 14, St. Michael the Archangel Church. kcchorale.org

Kansas City Chorale, “Holiday Pops”

Dec. 14, 1900 Building. kcchorale.org

Messiah Sing-along

Dec. 14, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral. kccathedral.org

St. Joseph Symphony, “Home for the Holidays”

Dec. 14, Missouri Theater. saintjosephsymphony.org

“This Season”

Dec. 14-15, Immanuel Lutheran Church. brownpapertickets.com/event/4263109

Mid America Freedom Band, “Merry Schtickmas”

Dec. 15, Lyric Opera. freedomband.com

William Baker Festival Singers, “Candlelight, Carols & Cathedral”

Dec. 15, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, and Dec. 20, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. festivalsingers.org

Kantorei KC, “Carols of Darkness and Light”

Dec. 21, St. Peter’s, and Dec. 22, St. Andrew’s Episcopal. kantoreikc.com

Spire Chamber Ensemble, Handel’s Messiah

Dec. 21, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and Dec. 22, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish. spirechamberensemble.org

Miller Marley Youth Ballet, “Clara’s Dream”

Dec. 21-22, Olathe South High School Performing Arts Center. millermarley.com

Kinnor Philharmonic New Year’s Concert

Jan. 1, White Theatre. thejkc.org

Other Music

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will rock the Sprint Center. Jason Douglas McEachern .

Jingle Bell Bash with Michael Ray and Carly Pearce

Nov. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 1 featuring K.Flay, Meg Myers, Hembree and Mess

Dec. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Lynda Randle Tait and Michael Tait in Concert for Christmas

Dec. 3, Bell Cultural Events Center. mnu.edu/bell-center

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis: Big Band Holidays

Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. hjseries.org

Maria The Mexican Annual Christmas Party

Dec. 6, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Julian Vaughn and Friends, “Gift of Christmas”

Dec. 7, Gem Theater. brownpapertickets.com/event/4402716

“A Soulful Christmas”

Dec. 7, Delta Athenaeum. eventbrite.com/event/77159876267

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 7, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Holiday Hootenanny with Carswell & Hope, Unfit Wives and Maria The Mexican

Dec. 12, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Straight No Chaser

Dec. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Tenth Avenue North Decade the Halls Tour

Dec. 12, Folly. follytheater.org

Home for the Holidays with Calvin Arsenia and Friends

Dec. 13, Second Presbyterian Church. secondpres.org

The Bridge Christmas Show with Wynonna and Tanya Tucker

Dec. 14, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Central Standard Men’s Chorus, “Holiday Harmonies”

Dec. 14, Folly. follytheater.org

Tech N9ne’s Gift of Rap

Dec. 14, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com

JD McPherson, “Socks: A Rock n’ Roll Christmas Tour”

Dec. 17, Bottleneck. thebottlenecklive.com

The Piano Guys: Christmas Together

Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 2 featuring Angels & Airwaves, Badflower and Search & Seizure

Dec. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Les Lankhorst

Dec. 20-22, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com

Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 3 featuring Cold War Kids, Lovelytheband, She Wants Revenge and Berwanger

Dec. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Jeezy, “The Snowman — White Christmas Edition” with Mozzy

Dec. 21, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Museums and Historic Homes

Olde World Christmas

Through Jan. 4, Strawberry Hill Museum. strawberryhillmuseum.org

Night-Time Tour

Nov. 29, Dec. 20 and 27 and Jan. 3, Strawberry Hill Museum. strawberryhillmuseum.org

“Victorian Seasons Greetings” Tours

Nov. 29-Dec. 30, Vaile Mansion. vailemansion.org

“Make a Joyful Noise” Tours

Nov. 29-Dec. 30, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. bwestate.net

Christmas Candlelight Tour

Nov. 29-30, Harris-Kearney House. westporthistorical.com

Candlelight Tours

Dec. 6-7, John Wornall House. wornallmajors.org

Homestead for the Holidays Candlelight Tours

Dec. 6-7, Alexander Majors House and Barn. wornallmajors.org/explore/majors-house

Champagne & Chandeliers

Dec. 7, Vaile Mansion. vailemansion.org

Whoville at the Museum

Dec. 13-15, Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum. pchs1882.org

Home Tours

Kappa Kappa Gamma Tour

Dec. 4-5, throughout area. kappahomestour.com

Young Matrons Holly & Mistletoe Tour

Dec. 5, Independence. independenceyoungmatrons.org

Pendleton Heights Holiday Homes Tour and Art Market

Dec. 7, Pendleton Heights Neighborhood. pendletonheights.org

Weston Candlelight Tours

Dec. 7-8, Weston. westonmo.com

Light shows

Christmas in the Sky

Nov. 27, Longview Lake Beach. makeyourdayhere.com

Christmas in the Park

Nov. 27-Dec. 31, Longview Campground. makeyourdayhere.com

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane

Nov. 28-Jan. 7, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. drfarmstead.org

Festival of Lights

Nov. 29-Jan. 5, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org

Luminary Walk

Nov. 29-Dec. 14, Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. opabg.org

Sar-Ko Aglow

Dec. 6-Jan. 12, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. lenexa.com

Liberty Light Show

Dec. 6-8 and 13-15, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. pleasantvalley.org/libertylightshow

Sea of Lights

Dec. 6-Jan. 5, Sea Life Aquarium. visitsealife.com/kansas-city

Farm and country

“A Country School Christmas”

Nov. 30-Dec. 28, Lanesfield Historic Site. jcprd.com

Christmas on the Farm

Dec. 7, Watkins Woolen Mill Historic Site. watkinsmill.org

A Christmas Celebration

Dec. 7, Missouri Town 1855. makeyourdayhere.com

Holiday Nights

Dec. 14, Atkins-Johnson Farm & Museum. atkinsjohnsonfarm.com

Living Nativity

Dec. 14, KC Pumpkin Patch, Olathe. kcpp.ticketleap.com

Santa’s Express Country Christmas

Dec. 14-15, National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame. aghalloffame.com

Holidays on ice

Crown Center Ice Terrace

Through March 8, Crown Center. crowncenter.com/business/crown-center-ice-terrace

Summit Ice

Closes in March. Lea McKeighan Park. cityofls.net/parks/facilities/summit-ice

The Ice at Park Place

Through Feb. 17, Park Place. parkplaceleawood.com

Linden Square Skating Rink

Closes in Marcy, Linden Square, Gladstone. lindensquare.info/ice-rink

“A Trip on the Polar Express”

Dec. 22, Independence Community Ice, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. heartlandfsc.org/theater-on-ice

Running

Santa Dash

Dec. 7, Westport. santadashrun.com

Great Santa Run 5K and Lil’ Elves Kids Run

Dec. 8, Johnson County Community College. kcsantarun.com

Santa’s Express 5K and 1 Mile Reindeer Route

Dec. 14, National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame. aghalloffame.com

Kansas City Santa Shuffle 5K

Dec. 21, 18th and Vine. teamwallstreet.org

Other holiday events

“The Polar Express” Train Ride

Through Dec. 29, Baldwin City, Kan. midlandrailway.org

“Dreaming of a Retro Xmas”

Through Jan. 11, Johnson County Museum. jcprd.com/330/museum

Northern Lights Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 23, Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com

Winterfest

Nov. 23-Dec. 31, Worlds of Fun. worldsoffun.com/play/winterfest

Trip The Light Fantastic Bike Ride

Nov. 24, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex. makeyourdayhere.com

“Whoville” Holiday Celebration

Nov. 27, Downtown Platte City. plattecitymo.com

Merry Market

Nov. 29-30, City Market. thecitymarket.org

Holiday movies

Nov. 30-Dec. 17, Alamo Drafthouse. drafthouse.com/kansas-city

Christmas Walk

Dec. 5, Downtown Kearney. downtownkearney.com

Christmas on the River

Dec. 6, Parkville. parkvillemo.org

Downtown Holiday Lighting Festival

Dec. 6, City Hall, Kansas City, Kan. downtownkck.org

Living Windows

Dec. 6, Independence Square, theindependencesquare.com/event/living-windows

Holiday Bricktacular

Dec. 6-Jan. 5, Legoland Discovery Center. kansascity.legolanddiscoverycenter.com

Holiday Tree and Street Lighting and Christmas of Diversity Concert

Dec. 6, 18th & Vine District. thesoulofsanta.com

Santa’s Wonderland

Dec. 6, Gillham Park. kcparks.org

’Tis the Season Art & Craft Show

Dec. 6-7, Pavilion at John Knox Village. eventbrite.com/event/71577729917

Christkindlmarkt

Dec. 7, Shawnee City Hall. cityofshawnee.org

Christmas Open House

Dec. 7, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm. mahaffie.org

Hometown Holidays

Dec. 7, Downtown Liberty. visitlibertymo.com

Santa’s Wonderland

Dec. 7, Penguin Park. kcparks.org

Visit From St. Nicholas

Dec. 7, Shoal Creek Living History Museum. kcparks.org

Nutcracker Tea Party

Dec. 7-8, Fiorella’s Event Center. artsandrec-op.org/public-arts/nutcracker-tea-party

Santa Train

Dec. 7 and 14, Belton. kcrrm.org

The Fairy Princess

Dec. 11-15, Kansas City Garment District Museum. kansascitymuseum.org

Family Frolic: Winter Wonderland

Dec. 14, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org

12 Bars of Charity

Dec. 14, Power & Light District. powerandlightdistrict.com

Santa’s Wonderland

Dec. 14, The Bay Water Park. kcparks.org

“Joyeux Noël”

Dec. 15, National WWI Museum and Memorial. theworldwar.org

Tour With Father Christmas

Dec. 15, National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. toyandminiaturemuseum.org