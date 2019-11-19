KC events Nov. 21-27: ‘Robin Hood,’ Chelsea Handler, ‘Mary Poppins,’ holiday shows

Chelsea Handler has a sold-out show at the Uptown Theater on Thursday. Invision/AP

“Christmas in Song”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Quality Hill Playhouse

This annual show has become a tradition at Quality Hill Playhouse, which describes it as “Kansas City’s favorite holiday cabaret.” The songs and carols range from gospel to contemporary to classical, with J. Kent Barnhart playing piano and serving as emcee. Lindsey McKee, Tim Noland and LeShea Wright will perform as vocalists. Runs through Dec. 22. 816-421-1700. Tickets are $42 through qualityhillplayhouse.com.

Chelsea Handler

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Uptown

After her memoir, “Life Will Be the Death of Me,” became a New York Times best-seller this past spring, Chelsea Handler released a mostly serious documentary on Netflix called “Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea.” So her life is now an open book … and then some. Handler, who hosted the late-night talk show “Chelsea Lately” on the E! network from 2007 to 2014, now is focusing on stand-up comedy. For one night at least. 816-753-8665. uptowntheater.com. Sold out.

“Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood”

Opens 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at New Theatre Restaurant

Hal Linden, who earned a Tony Award for the musical “The Rothschilds” nearly 50 years ago and became a TV star on “Barney Miller” more than 40 years ago, is returning to the New Theatre Restaurant. Linden will play a villain called The Evil Sir Guy in the comedy “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood.” He starred in New Theatre’s production of “Over the Moon” in 2016. Runs through Feb. 2. 913-649-7469. Tickets are $35-$63 through newtheatre.com.

“The Buffalo Hero of World War I: The Wayne Miner Story”

Noon and 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24; at Just Off Broadway Theatre

The epic tale of one of Kansas City’s true heroes will come to the stage in this Crystal Image Performing Arts Company production. Buffalo Soldier Pvt. Wayne Miner, born in Henry County, Missouri, to former slaves, is considered the last American killed in World War I. He perished the morning of Nov. 11, 1918, just hours before the armistice took effect, after volunteering for a dangerous assignment no other soldiers wanted. Tickets are $25 through brownpapertickets.com/event/4315458; gala event at 6 p.m. Friday, $40.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre will once again present “A Christmas Carol.” CORY WEAVER

“A Christmas Carol”

Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Spencer Theatre

When the Kansas City Repertory Theatre schedules its season of shows each year, one slot is easy to fill. This will be the 39th year for the Rep’s presentation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” featuring Ebenezer Scrooge making his redemptive journey with Christmas Past, Present and Future as he discovers the true meaning of the holidays. Runs through Dec. 29. 816-235-2700. Tickets are $38-$125 through kcrep.org.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Yardley Hall

For those who aren’t familiar with the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are two of the stars who do comedy without a net. They currently are performing around the country on their appropriately named Scared Scriptless Tour, improvising new material every night from audience suggestions and participation, creating original scenes, songs and more. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $18-$49 through jccc.edu/theseries.

D.L. Hughley brings his stand-up comedy to KC. KOURY ANGELO

D.L. Hughley

7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24; at Kansas City Improv

TV One recently canceled his late-night talk show after eight months, but don’t feel bad for comedian D.L. Hughley. He now has more time to do stand-up gigs such as this one at the Kansas City Improv. Hughley also has plenty of other projects to keep him busy, including hosting an afternoon radio show, writing books and making comedic documentaries. His “D.L. Hughley: The Endangered List” on Comedy Central won a Peabody Award in 2012, and he has signed on to make another docu-comedy based on his 2018 best-seller, “How Not to Get Shot and Other Advice From White People.” 816-759-5233. Tickets are $35-$65 through improvkc.com.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!”

Opens 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at City Stage Theater

When author Barbara Robinson published her children’s novel in 1971, it carried the title “The Worst Kids in the World” in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. That engenders a far different image than the Americanized “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” but it also gives you an idea of what to expect from the stage version. The unruly Herdman kids create havoc — and laughs — when they are cast in a church’s Christmas pageant. Runs through Dec. 28. Union Station. 816-460-2083. Tickets are $12 through unionstation.org or tya.org.

Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Village Presbyterian Church

French countertenor Philippe Jaroussky and American soprano Amanda Forsythe will join the Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble in this Friends of Chamber Music event. The program will be “The Story of Orpheus,” a tragic love story with music by Sartorio, Monteverdi, Rossi and others. 816-561-9999. Tickets are $15-$35 through chambermusic.org.

Hall of Fame Classic

6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 25-26, at Sprint Center

The Missouri men’s basketball team will play in the Sprint Center for the first time since 2015 as part of the Hall of Fame Classic. The Tigers will face Butler at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, followed by Stanford against Oklahoma. The consolation game will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, followed by the championship game. Also, the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (honoring Indiana’s Calbert Cheaney, Duke’s Shane Battier and seven others) will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the College Basketball Experience. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $10-$50 through sprintcenter.com.

“Milking Christmas”

Opens 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Living Room Theatre

Macey Maid-a-Milking senses that something is amiss in Christmastown in this musical comedy from Friend Dog Studios, which will produce “Milking Christmas” for the third straight year at the Living Room Theatre. Determined to keep the holiday alive, Macey soon finds herself in a lot of trouble — with the future of Christmas hanging in the balance. Runs through Dec. 23. 816-533-5857. Tickets are $25-$35 through thelivingroomkc.com.

Kansas City Symphony, “Mary Poppins” in Concert

7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, Nov. 27 and 29; 3 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1; at Helzberg Hall

Why not spend Thanksgiving weekend with “A Spoonful of Sugar,” along with all the other favorites from the 1964 film that won the Academy Award for original sScore (along with four other Oscars)? The Kansas City Symphony will perform the entire soundtrack while the film starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke plays on the big screen. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $36-$85 through kcsymphony.org.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Kansas City Symphony, “Also Sprach Zarathustra,” Nov. 22-24, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

William Baker Festival Singers, Thanksgiving Benefit Concert for Human Need, Nov. 22, Countryside Christian Church. festivalsingers.org

Hiplet Ballerinas, Nov. 23, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Theater

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show,” Nov. 22, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Comedy

Chad Daniels, Nov. 21, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Heather McMahan, Nov. 21, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Matt Braunger, Nov. 21-23, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Tony Woods, Nov. 27, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Koe Wetzel, Nov. 21, PBR Big Sky. powerandlightdistrict.com

Bear Grillz, Nov. 22, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Sister Hazel, Nov. 22, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Helmet, Nov. 23, Riot Room. theriotroom.com

Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers, Nov. 23, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Ronnie Milsap, Nov. 23, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Shooting Star, Nov. 23, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Mannheim Steamroller, Nov. 24, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Issues with Polyphia, Lil Aaron and Sleep Token, Nov. 25, Granada. thegranada.com

ScHoolboy Q, Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 27, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Shpongle and Android Jones, Nov. 27, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Events/festivals/etc.

Ararat Shrine Circus, Nov. 21-24, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com

Cannabis Industry Showcase, Nov. 21-22, Hickory Center. cannabisindustryshowcase.com

International Festival, Nov. 22, Park University. park.edu

Sports/recreation

MIAA Volleyball Championships, Nov. 21-23, Hy-Vee Arena. themiaa.com

Food

Vegetarian Dinner. 6 p.m. Nov. 20. $85. The Restaurant at 1900, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods. therestaurantat1900.com, 913-730-1900

Pies & Pours: A Thanksgiving Tasting Event. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 21. $25. Restless Spirits Distilling Company, 109 E. 18th, North Kansas City. eventbrite.com/event/79525586169

Beaujolais Nouveau Dinner. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 21. $100. The Savoy, 219 W. Ninth. thesavoykc.com, 816-443-4260

Alexana/Revana Wine Dinner. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21. $95. Story, 3931 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. storykc.com, 913-236-9955