Tickets on sale Nov. 15: ‘Aladdin’ Broadway tour, Jim Jeffries, Dave Mason, Blue Oyster Cult

On sale Friday, Nov. 15

Motionless in White & Beartooth with Stick to Your Guns and Nothing Left, Jan. 14, Granada. $29.50

Hairball, Jan. 31, VooDoo. Ticket prices TBA.

Roddy Ricch, Feb. 13, Liberty Hall. Ticket prices TBA.

Ekali, Feb. 27, RecordBar. $20-$25

Dave Mason, Feb. 29, VooDoo. Ticket prices TBA.

Flor, March 5, Encore. Ticket prices TBA.

Blue Oyster Cult, March 6, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$99.50

Jim Jefferies, March 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$55

Candlebox, March 27, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.

Koe Wetzel, April 10, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Real Estate with Palm, April 14, The Truman. $25

“Disney’s Aladdin,” April 15-26, Music Hall. Ticket prices TBA.

Dance Gavin Dance with Animals As Leaders, Veil of Maya and Royal Coda, April 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$35

In This Moment and Black Veil Brides with Ded and Raven Black, April 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Brian Culbertson, May 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50

Kane Brown with Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane, May 9, Sprint Center. $35-$75

Jacob Collier, May 26, The Truman. $25-$85

Barns Courtney, June 2, Madrid. Ticket prices TBA.

On the way

Dustin Lynch with Travis Denning, Feb. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30.50-$46. On sale Nov. 22.

New and noteworthy

Ramon Ayala, Nov. 28, Blvd. $40

Thanksgiving Breakfast Dance Southern Blues Tour featuring Willie Clayton, Bigg Robb and Ms. Jody, Nov. 28, Scottish Rite Temple. $45-$60

Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 1 featuring K.Flay, Meg Myers, Hembree and Mess, Dec. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65-$35

E-40, Dec. 15, VooDoo. $38-$178

Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 2 featuring Angels & Airwaves, Badflower and Search & Seizure, Dec. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65-$35

Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 3 featuring Cold War Kids, Lovelytheband, She Wants Revenge and Berwanger, Dec. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65-$35

Trampled Under Foot, Dec. 21, Knuckleheads. $49.50-$250

Lanco, Jan. 9, Kanza Hall. $20

Sleeping With Sirens with Set It Off, Belmont and Point North, Jan. 12, Granada. $29.50

Lyfe Jennings, Jan. 19, VooDoo. $42.50-$62.50

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jan. 21, Music Hall. $24.50-$202.

Casey Donahew with Josh Ward, Jan. 24, Granada. $21

Joseph, Feb. 11, Madrid. $22-$99

Poppy, Feb. 16, Liberty Hall. $25.25-$35.25.

Mike Epps, Sommore, Lavell Crawford and Gary Owen, Feb. 28, Municipal Auditorium. $61-$127

Caamp with Bendigo Fletcher, March 5, The Truman. $22-$59

Clint Black, March 14, Ameristar. $55-$175

Allen Stone, March 18, The Truman. $25-$125

Oak Ridge Boys, March 21, Ameristar. $30-$110

Railroad Earth, March 27, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Dan Deacon, March 30, Granada. $18

Sturgill Simpson with Tyler Childers, April 1, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $80.50-$100.50

Cher, April 18, Sprint Center. $46.95-$236.95

“The Dollop” with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds, April 18, Uptown. $32-$77

John Mark McMillan, April 20, RecordBar. $21-$27

Beth Hart, April 23, Uptown. $35-$227

Judy Collins, May 14, Knuckleheads. $58.50-$78.50

Awolnation with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50

David Gray, Aug. 8, Starlight. $45-$125

The Black Crowes, Aug. 26, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $29-$500

Also on sale

Billy Don Burns, Nov. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Claire Adams and Friends, Nov. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Dax, Nov. 14, Riot Room. $15-$60

The Greyhounds, Nov. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Jerrod Niemann, Nov. 14, Kanza Hall. $20-$50

Lana Del Rey, Nov. 14, Uptown. Sold out. $152-$277

Mono, Nov. 14, Granada. $18

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $39.50-$129.50

Charlie Parr, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $30

David Basse Trio, Nov. 15, Corbin Theatre. $15

David Wax Museum, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $17

Eazybaked, Nov. 15, Encore. $15-$20

K. Michelle, Nov. 15, Uptown. $40-$60

Rezz with Peekaboo and BlackGummy, Nov. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$40

Texas Hippie Coalition with Deepfall and Very Alora, Nov. 15, Riot Room. $20

That Big Metal Show, Nov. 16, Aftershock. $15

Big Wild, Nov. 16, The Truman. $20

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Nov. 16, Knuckleheads. $15

The Hot Sardines, Nov. 16, Folly. $30-$40

Mark Chesnutt, Nov. 16, Ameristar. $30-$50

The Neighbourhood, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32

Paul Wall and Rich The Factor, Nov. 16, College Basketball Experience. $30-$75

Synchronicity KC, Nov. 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Chon with Between the Buried and Me, Nov. 17, The Truman. $25

Comethazine, Nov. 17, Granada. $25

Corb Lund, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $15

Fit For An Autopsy, Nov. 17, Riot Room. $20

Michael W. Smith, Nov. 17, Folly. Sold out.

Toronzo Cannon, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $15

Wilco, Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$65

Syml, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $17-$20

Indigo Girls, Nov. 19, Kauffman Center. $39-$69

Ministry, Nov. 19, Granada. $17

MisterWives, Nov. 19, The Truman. $29-$104

Ensiferum with Kalmah, Abigail Williams and Aenimus, Nov. 20, Riot Room. $30

Illenium, Nov. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Nov. 20, Uptown. $25-$65

Chelsea Handler, Nov. 21, Uptown. $47-$182

Donna The Buffalo, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $24

Indigenous, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $20

Koe Wetzel, Nov. 21, PBR Big Sky. $20-$55

Mac Ayres, Nov. 21, Encore. $15

TisaKorean with Judiciary, Soul Craft and more, Nov. 21, RecordBar. $15-$25

Bear Grillz, Nov. 22, The Truman. $15-$25

Emo Nite, Nov. 22, Riot Room. $15

Greyson Chance, Nov. 22, RecordBar. $15-$45

Kris Lager Band with Ben Miller Band, Nov. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Nicole Miller, Nov. 22, S.D. Strong Distilling. $20

Rico Nasty, Nov. 22, Granada. $17

Sister Hazel, Nov. 22, Ameristar. $30-$90

Slushii, Nov. 22, Mosaic. $15-$55

Helmet, Nov. 23, Riot Room. $25-$30

Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers, Nov. 23, The Truman. $25

Kai Wachi with Sam Lamar, Nov. 23, Aura. $20

Lauren Anderson, Nov. 23, Knuckleheads. $15

Monolord with Blackwater Holylight, Nov. 23, Bottleneck. $16

Ronnie Milsap, Nov. 23, Knuckleheads. $47.50-$67.50

Shooting Star, Nov. 23, Ameristar. $15-$75

Space Laces with Must Die! Nov. 23, Granada. $15

Mannheim Steamroller, Nov. 24, Kauffman Center. $58-$83

Sloan, Nov. 24, Riot Room. $20

Issues with Polyphia, Lil Aaron and Sleep Token, Nov. 25, Granada. $25

ScHoolboy Q, Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.50-$50

Dreamers, Nov. 26, RecordBar. $17

Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 27, Knuckleheads. $45

Give Me Love, A Tribute to the Music of George Harrison, Nov. 27, Knuckleheads. $15

Ha Ha Tonka with Olivia Fox and The Spring Standards, Nov. 27, RecordBar. $15

Shpongle and Android Jones, Nov. 27, Uptown. $35-$55

Pigface, Nov. 28, RecordBar. $25

Herobust with Slimez and Inf1n1te, Nov. 29, The Truman. $20-$28

Lionel Richie and Tina Turner Tribute, Nov. 29, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Oceano, Nov. 29, Riot Room. $17-$20

The Rainmakers, Nov. 29-30, RecordBar. $15

ATLiens, Nov. 30, Aura. $20

Dalton Domino, Nov. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Four Fried Chickens and a Coke, Nov. 30, Knuckleheads. $15-$25

Kelly Hunt with Stas Heaney, Nov. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce, Nov. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20-$30

Cautious Clay, Dec. 1, Riot Room. $20

Kim Petras, Dec. 1, The Truman. $31.50-$141.50

With Confidence with Seaway, Between You & Me and Doll Skin, Dec. 1, Bottleneck. $16

Romero Lubambo, Dec. 2-3, Lied Center. $19-$35

Lynda Randle Tait and Michael Tait, Dec. 3, Bell Cultural Events Center. $20-$60

Snails with Rusko and more, Dec. 3, Truman. $20-$35

Michael Martin Murphey, Dec. 4, Uptown. $25-$69

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37-$92

Quebe Sisters, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. $20

Styles & Complete, Dec. 5, RecordBar. $15-$20

Cattle Decapitation with Atheist Band, Primitive Man and more, Dec. 6, Granada. $22

Louis The Child, Dec. 6, Uptown. $31-$103

MC Chris, Dec. 6, Bottleneck. $20

Chase Rice, Dec. 7, Granada. $35

Julian Vaughn and Friends, “Gift Of Christmas,” Dec. 7, Gem Theater. $27.50

Katy Guillen and Stephanie Williams, Dec. 7, Knuckleheads. $20

The Phil Collins Experience, Dec. 7, Knuckleheads. $20

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 7, Sprint Center. $56-$87

Velvet Acid Christ, Dec. 7, Riot Room. $15-$20

Waterparks with Yung Pinch and Kitten, Dec. 7, The Truman. $25

Funky Butt Brass Band, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $20

Lil Tjay, Dec. 8, Granada. $30-$100

Michael Londra, Dec. 8, Drexel Hall. $30

Southern Avenue, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $15

Victor Wainwright, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $18.50

CeeLo Green, Dec. 9, Knuckleheads. $39.50-$134.50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “All Star Holidays,” Dec. 10, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Keith Harkin, Dec. 10, Drexel Hall. $35-$75

Hot Club of Cowtown, Dec. 11, Knuckleheads. $20

Music of Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash, Dec. 12, Knuckleheads. $25-$39.50

Straight No Chaser, Dec. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$57.50

Tenth Avenue North, Dec. 12, Folly. $30-$75

Bobby Rush and Band, Dec. 13, Knuckleheads. $25-$39.50

Boombox Cartel, Dec. 13, VooDoo. $25

Liverpool, Dec. 13, Ameristar. $12-$18

Brave Combo, Dec. 13, Knuckleheads. $15

Pedrito Martinez Group, Dec. 13, Folly. $20-$55

Big Band Christmas, Dec. 14, Liberty Hall. $20

Blackalicious, Dec. 14, RecordBar. $22-$25

The Dead South with The Legendary Shack Shakers, Dec. 14, The Truman. $25

Garry Mac and The Mac Truque with Atlantic Express, Dec. 14, Knuckleheads. $15-$22

Keys N Krates, Dec. 14, Aura. $20

Marshall Crenshaw, Dec. 14, Knuckleheads. $20

Tech N9ne, Dec. 14, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $34

Wynonna and Tanya Tucker, Dec. 14, Uptown. $25-$227

Steel Panther, Dec. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30

JD McPherson, Dec. 17, Bottleneck. $19

A Magical Cirque Christmas, Dec. 17, Music Hall. $29-$99

Wade Cota, Dec. 17, Aftershock. $15

The Piano Guys, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45.50-$155.50

Barely Alive with Bandlez, Dec. 19, Granada. $15-$25

88 Keys, Dec. 20, Knuckleheads. $20

The Widdler, Dec. 20, Encore. $15-$22

Jackyl, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $17-$22

Jeezy with Mozzy and OMB Peezy, Dec. 21, Uptown. $58-$100

Katy Guillen & The Drive, Dec. 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Chris Tucker, Dec. 27, Uptown. $49.50-$177

Dr. Zhivegas, Dec. 27, Kanza Hall. $15

The Rainmakers, Dec. 27, Knuckleheads. $15-$30

Samantha Fish with Jonathon Boogie Long, Dec 28, Knuckleheads. $30-$49.50

Making Movies, Dec. 31, The Truman. $22

The Zeros, The Instamatics and Stone Cutters Union, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $40

American Aquarium with John Baumann, Jan. 2, Granada. $15

Claudia Oshry, Jan. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$35

Cody Johnson, Jan. 11, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39-$104

The Greeting Committee, Jan. 11, Uptown. $20

Jantsen, Jan.11, Encore. $15-$20

Kathleen Madigan, Jan. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$40

Cory Wong, Jan. 16, Madrid. $25-$50

Hillbenders, Jan. 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Eboni Fondren, Jan. 19, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Jan. 21, RecordBar. $15

George Strait with Asleep at the Wheel, Jan. 25-26, Sprint Center. $75-$250

Martha Redbone, Jan. 26, Lied Center. $11-$30

Magic City Hippies, Jan. 28, RecordBar. $17.50

Aaron Watson, Jan. 30, Granada. $25

Cirque Du Soleil, “Axel,” Jan. 30-Feb. 2, Sprint Center. $44-$125

Ambrosia with Peter Beckett, Jan. 31, Ameristar. $30-$95

Subtronics, Jan. 31, Uptown. $20-$99

Squirrel Nut Zippers and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Feb. 1, Kauffman Center. $29-$49

YBN Cordae, Feb. 1, Granada. $20

Miranda Lambert, Feb. 6, Sprint Center. $38.75-$113.75

Lorrie Morgan and Mark Wills, Feb. 7, Ameristar. $38-$135

Run River North, Feb. 7, Encore. $17

Miniature Tigers, Feb. 8, Riot Room. $17

Queensryche with John 5 and Eve to Adam, Feb. 8, Knuckleheads. $35-$60

Bobby McFerrin and Gimme5, Feb. 9, Yardley Hall. $32-$125

Dr. Dog, Feb. 9, The Truman. $25

Michael Feinstein with Storm Large, Feb. 9, Kauffman Center. $49-$109

Trixie Mattel, Feb. 11, The Truman. $59.50-$202

The New Pornographers with Diane Coffee, Feb. 12, The Truman. $30-$35

Elliot Moss, Feb. 13, Encore. $16

Spag Heddy, Feb. 13, Granada. $15-$20

Jimmy Webb, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $35

King Princess, Feb. 14, The Truman. $27.50-$30

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 14-15, Ameristar. $60-$175

William Duvall, Feb. 15, RecordBar. $20

Tender, Feb. 16, Encore. $15

Martin Sexton, Feb. 17, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Matoma and Two Friends, Feb. 18, Granada. $25

Chris Thile, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $19-$50

Eric Johnson, Feb. 19, Madrid. $35-$85

Electric Guest with Soleima, Feb. 19, Granada. $20

Jim Gaffigan, Feb. 20, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $49-$99

Nghtmre with Kompany, Wavedash and Black A.M., Feb. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23-$35

Chance The Rapper, Feb. 22, Sprint Center. $59.50-$129.50

Stacey Kent, Feb. 22, Folly. $20-$55

Dashboard Confessional, Feb. 23, The Truman. $35

Kathy Mattea, Feb. 23, Lied Center. $21-$40

Sax & Violins, Feb. 23, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Saint Motel, Feb. 25, The Truman. $25-$88.88

Anna of the North, Feb. 27, Encore. $16

Cowboy Mouth, Feb. 27, Knuckleheads. $20

Dennis DeYoung, Feb. 28, Ameristar. $40-$60

Destroyer with Eleanor Friedberger, Feb. 28, Granada. $20

Dweezil Zappa, Feb. 29, The Truman. $35-$75

Gene Watson, Feb. 29, Ameristar. $20-$110

Opeth, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Fitz and the Tantrums, March 4, Uptown. $29.50-$132

Cult of Luna, March 5, Granada. $22

Y&T, March 5, VooDoo. $15-$25

Danú, March 7, Yardley Hall. $17-$85

Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence, March 7, Uptown. $49.50-$174.50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Havana to Ipanema,” March 7, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Luciana Souza, March 7, Folly. $20-$55

Murder by Death, March 7, Liberty Hall. $20-$32

TobyMac, March 8, Sprint Center. $15-$69.75

Colony House, March 9, RecordBar. $16

While She Sleeps, March 9, Aftershock. $18

“Dancing with the Stars” Live,” March 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$85

“The Bachelor” Live on Stage, March 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$68.50

Young Dolph and Key Glock, March 12, Uptown. $35-$150

Nate Nall Quintet, March 15, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Gary Gulman, March 19, Madrid. $25-$45

Hot Water Music, March 19-20, RecordBar. $35

Devin Townsend with The Contortionist and Haken, March 20, Granada. $29

The Lone Bellow with Early James and The Latest, March 20, Knuckleheads. $28-$89

MercyMe with Jeremy Camp and David Leonard, March 20, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $30-$165

We Banjo 3, March 20, The Truman. $15

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 21, Uptown. $35-$197

Houston Person and Emmet Cohen, March 23-24, Lied Center. $19-$35

Del McCoury Band, March 26, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$63.50

Disney On Ice “Road Trip Adventures,” March 26-29, Sprint Center. $23-$88

Roadshow Tour, March 26, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $20-$75

“Whose Live Anyway?” March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$79.50

The Reminders, April 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Silverstein with Four Year Strong and I The Mighty, April 5, The Truman. $25-$28

Dan and Shay, April 9, Sprint Center. $39.50-$79.50

Coin with Sure Sure, April 11, The Truman. $25-$75

“Letterkenny Live!” April 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$225

Peter Mulvey, April 19, Lied Center. $16-$30

The Driver Era, April 20, The Truman. $25-$30

John Pizzarelli Trio, April 24, Folly. $20-$55

Kevin Morby, April 25, RecordBar. $20

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Hallelujah! I Love Her So!” May 1, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Adam Ant, May 3, Uptown. $35-$199

Mavericks, May 7-9, Knuckleheads. $42.50

NF, May 12, Starlight. $29.50-$59.50

David Foster and Katharine McPhee, May 19, Kauffman Center. $39-$109

Ray Wylie Hubbard, May 22-23, Knuckleheads. $20

Southern Culture on the Skids, May 23, Knuckleheads. $20

Lauren Daigle with Johnnyswim, May 28, Sprint Center. $26.50-$122

Ozzy Osbourne, June 26, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250

Kenny Chesney, July 11, Arrowhead. $40-$375

Vampire Weekend, Sept. 29, Starlight. $39.50-$79.50

