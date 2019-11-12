KC events Nov. 14-20: Queen Nefertari at the Nelson, Holiday Boutique, Russian ballet

“Queen Nefertari: Eternal Egypt” opens Friday at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Courtesy of Museo Egizio, Turin

Holiday Boutique

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Overland Park Convention Center

Exhibitors will offer everything from arts and crafts to kids’ clothing and home décor at the huge Holiday Boutique, but the annual event will provide even more. For the first time, area talent — including the Dickens Carolers — will perform on the Holiday Entertainment Stage. Another feature will be the Festival of Trees, where shoppers can make silent-auction bids on decorated holiday trees, wreaths and centerpieces, with proceeds going to the Johnson County Christmas Bureau. Tickets are $12 through kcholidayboutique.com; $14 at door.

“Nuncrackers”

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Lodge at Ironwoods Park

The nuns from “Nunsense” have made people laugh for more than 30 years, so it makes sense that the “Nunsense” team would create a Christmas show. That’s what the Leawood Stage Company will present with the musical “Nuncrackers,” in which the nuns make the first TV special taped in the Cable Access Studio built by Reverend Mother in the convent basement. 913 663-9157. Tickets are $14.99 through leawoodstageco.org.

“Victor/Victoria”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Arts Asylum

It’s hard to go wrong with the combination of writer Blake Edwards and composer Henry Mancini, who were the brains behind “Victor/Victoria.” The Barn Players will produce the gender-bending musical based on the 1982 movie starring Julie Andrews in which a female entertainer in 1930s Paris pretends to be a man playing a female impersonator. Runs through Nov. 24. 913-432-9100. Tickets are $15-$20 through thebarnplayers.org.

“Blood Knot”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Plexpod Westport Commons

The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City will present a staged reading of “Blood Knot” by South African playwright, actor and director Athol Fugard. “Blood Knot,” which premiered in 1961 in Johannesburg, South Africa, tells the story of two half-brothers — one light-skinned and one black — coping with life in a one-room shack in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Runs through Nov. 23. 816-663-9966. Tickets are $40 through brtkc.org; tickets for students ($15) and seniors ($30) available at door.

Kansas City Mafia Film Festival

6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and noon Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 16-17, at MTH Theatre at Crown Center

“The Bonadonna Tape” by Terence O’Malley and “Brothers Against Brothers: the Civella-Spero War” by Gary Jenkins will premiere at the Kansas City Mafia Film Festival, which also will have multiple showings of O’Malley’s “Black Hand Strawman” and Jenkins’ “Gangland Wire.” Retired FBI agent Bill Ouseley and retired Kansas City homicide detective Clarence Gibson, along with the filmmakers, will be on hand to take part in panel discussions. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $10-$16 through facebook.com/events/2347971105280383 or mthkc.com.

“Queen Nefertari: Eternal Egypt”

Opens Friday, Nov. 15, at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

The favorite wife of the Pharaoh Ramesses II is the focus of this exhibition that will bring together 230 works of art drawn from the Museo Egizio in Turin, Italy. “Queen Nefertari: Eternal Egypt” will show life in Egypt more than 3,000 years ago, exploring the roles of women — goddesses, queens and artisans. On display will be several personal objects from Queen Nefertari’s tomb in the Valley of the Queens, known for its vivid artistry and sometimes called “the Sistine Chapel of Egypt.” Runs through March 29. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday. 816-751-1278. nelson-atkins.org. $10-$18.

Rock the Red Kettle

6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Kansas City Live!

The Salvation Army will kick off its holiday collection season with Rock the Red Kettle, a free concert featuring Plain White T’s, The Mowgli’s and New Politics. All funds raised during Rock the Red Kettle will support the Salvation Army’s work helping at-risk children, vulnerable adults and struggling families in the Kansas City area. Power & Light District. rockredkettlekc.com. Free.

Bennett Forum on the Presidency

6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Unity Temple on the Plaza

Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and The Washington Post’s David Von Drehle will form the panel for the Truman Library Institute’s annual Bennett Forum on the Presidency. Focusing on current events viewed through the lens of our nation’s history, including America’s greatest presidents, the event will consist of dialogue among the panelists followed by a Q&A with the audience. 816-400-1212. trumanlibraryinstitute.org. Sold out.

Jan Jiracek von Arnim

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1900 Building

Renowned German pianist Jan Jiracek von Arnim will play works of Schubert, Haydn and Beethoven during a rare appearance in the Kansas City area at this International Center for Music at Park University event. Jiracek, the artistic director of the International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna, was a finalist in the 10th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 1997. 816-584-6484. Tickets are $10-$30 through icm.park.edu or 1900bldg.com.

Big Boy No. 4014

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Union Station

At 133 feet long, 17 feet tall and 1.2 million pounds, Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 lives up to its name. The world’s only remaining operating Big Boy locomotive among 25 built for Union Pacific was retired in 1961 after 20 years of service. It will spend the day at Union Station as part of its tour of the Union Pacific system this year to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary. up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.htm. Free.

The Moscow Ballet will perform its “Nutcracker” in KC Nov. 19. KONSTANTIN VIKTOROV Moscow Ballet

Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker”

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

It might be a tad early to fully submerge yourself into the Christmas spirit, but the Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker” should make the effort worthwhile. Filled with dazzling costumes, hand-painted sets and towering puppets, the show is touring North America, with performances in more than 100 cities scheduled. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $29-$175 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

“She, a Choreoplay”

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Lied Center

New York dancer and choreographer Jinah Parker wrote “She, a Choreoplay,” which uses dance, music, film and dialogue to deal with issues around sexual violence against women and girls, with the goal of inspiring empowerment and healing. At the play’s core are the stories of four women telling their experiences with rape and abuse. 785-864-2787. Tickets are $14-$25 through lied.ku.edu.

Also this week

Comedy

Emery Emery, Nov. 14-16, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Greg Fitzsimmons, Nov. 15-17, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

“Deck The Hallmark,” Nov. 20, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Lana Del Rey, Nov. 14, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Charlie Parr, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

K. Michelle, Nov. 15, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Rezz with Peekaboo and BlackGummy, Nov. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

The Hot Sardines, Nov. 16, Folly. follytheater.org

Mark Chesnutt, Nov. 16, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Musical Blades and Pictus, Nov. 16, VooDoo. voodookc.com

The Neighbourhood, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Paul Wall and Rich The Factor, Nov. 16, College Basketball Experience. eventbrite.com/event/78120850567

Chon with Between the Buried and Me, Nov. 17, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Comethazine, Nov. 17, Granada. thegranada.com

Michael W. Smith, Nov. 17, Folly. follytheater.org

Wilco, Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Indigo Girls, Nov. 19, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

MisterWives, Nov. 19, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Ensiferum with Kalmah, Abigail Williams and Aenimus, Nov. 20, Riot Room. theriotroom.com

Illenium, Nov. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Nov. 20, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Events/festivals/etc.

2 Friends & Junk, Nov. 15-16, KCI Expo Center. twofriendsandjunk.com

Global Entrepreneurship Week KC, Nov. 18-22, multiple venues. gewkc.org

Sports/recreation

Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Rapid City, Nov. 16; vs. Allen, Nov. 19. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com

Food

Stockyards Brewery and Golden Ox Steak Dinner. 6 p.m. Nov. 14. $70. Golden Ox, 1600 Genessee. eventbrite.com/event/70089871693

Oyster Bar BBQ Seafood Pop-Up with Harp Barbecue. 6 p.m. Nov. 16. $55. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 4814 Roanoke Parkway. jaxfishhouse.com/kansas-city, 816-437-7940

Wines and Spirits for the Holidays with master sommelier Doug Frost. 6 p.m. Nov. 19. $40. Magis Activity Center, Rockhurst University, 5311 Tracy. rockhurst.edu/events/11-19-2019/wines-and-spirits-holidays-doug-frost-master-sommelier-and-master-wine

KC Bier Co. Beer Dinner. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $50. Stuey McBrew’s, 321 SE Main, Lee’s Summit. eventbrite.com/event/79384997665