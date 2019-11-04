Entertainment
Cher will come to Kansas City and Wichita on ‘Here We Go Again’ tour
Cher has added concert dates to her “Here We Go Again” tour, including stops in Kansas City and Wichita, the concert’s producer announced Monday.
Cher is scheduled to perform at April 18 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City and April 22 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita.
Nile Rodgers & Chic will continue as special guests for the extended run.
Ticket prices or the concert the Sprint Center range from $39.95 to $499.95, according to the arena’s website.
The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at sprintcenter.com, the Price Chopper Box Office at Sprint Center or charge-by-phone.
Comments