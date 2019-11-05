KC events Nov. 7-13: Veterans Day weekend, Jason Sudeikis’ Thundergong!

The National World War I Museum and Memorial will present a full weekend of activities to commemorate Veterans Day. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Veterans Day weekend

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Monday, Nov 10-11; at National WWI Museum and Memorial

As part of its weekend-long celebration, the National WWI Museum will open the exhibition “The Vietnam War: 1945-1975” on Friday (it will run through May 31). Other highlights will be World War I Research Stations and a display of a Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopter, both running all weekend. The Veterans Day Ceremony (10 a.m. Saturday) will feature dignitaries, musical performances and a keynote address by Pellom McDaniels III, a former Kansas City Chiefs player and current curator of the African American Collections at the Rose Library at Emory University. 816-888-8100. theworldwar.org. Museum admission free for veterans and active duty military, $5-$9 for public.

Thundergong!

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Uptown Theater

Jason Sudeikis’ fundraiser for Steps of Faith, which is equal parts laughs and tunes, will have a different feel for its third version. After Chance the Rapper served as headliner last year, country and pop singer Wynonna will be featured this year. Other performers expected to take part include Fred Armisen, Will Forte, Cactus Moser and Madisen Ward. Tickets are $45-$75 through thundergong.org.

Jason Sudeikis, left, and Will Forte are expected for the third annual Thundergong! comedy-music fundraiser.

“And God Did Shake the Pear: Shakespeare for Everyday Living”

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 8-9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Warwick Theatre

Scott Cox debuted his one-man show, “And God Did Shake the Pear: Shakespeare for Everyday Living,” at the 2018 KC Fringe Festival and has presented it at several venues since. The show is semi-autobiographical with inspirational and humorous anecdotes as well as enlightening bits about The Bard. Cox is founder and director of Living Shakespeare, a rehabilitative theater program at Lansing Correctional Facility. Tickets are $10-$20 through metkc.org/onstage.

“Caroline, or Change”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Spinning Tree Theatre will present “Caroline, or Change,” a musical that combines genres including spirituals, blues, classical music and folk music. With book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner and score by Jeanine Tesori, “Caroline, or Change” tells the story of a maid working in 1963 Louisiana. It played on Broadway in 2004, earning six Tony Award nominations, and a Broadway revival will open in the spring. Runs through Nov. 24. 816-569-5277. Tickets are $25-$45 through spinningtreetheatre.com.

“85 South Show”

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, the stars — along with Clayton English — of the podcast “85 South Show,” will display their improv and freestyle humor in a live stage performance. DC Young Fly (aka John Whitfield) is the biggest name of the group, having been a recurring cast member on the improv show “Wild ‘N Out” on MTV, VH1 and MTV2. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $42.50-$67.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Nick Di Paolo

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Comedy Club of Kansas City

A promo photo for comedian Nick Di Paolo’s most recent special, “A Breath of Fresh Air” (released in May on YouTube) featured an image of Di Paolo giving the finger to a photoshopped group of young #MeToo and Black Lives Matter protesters. Turns out the collage included an image of murdered black activist Muhiyidin Moye. Di Paolo apologized — sort of — but you can still expect plenty of non-PC humor when he performs. 816-326-8776. Tickets are $25-$30 through thecomedyclubkc.com.

Lyric Opera of Kansas City, “La Bohème”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre

One of the most frequently performed of all operas, “La Bohème” tells the tragic love story of Mimí and Rodolfo in 1830s Paris. It was Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s fourth opera and, with Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, premiered at the Teatro Regio in Turin, Italy, in 1896. Puccini later teamed with Illica and Giacosa on two other popular operas, “Tosca” (1900) and “Madama Butterfly” (1904). Also, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 15 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-7344. Tickets are $36-$195 through kcopera.org.

Anjelah Johnson

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

As a former professional cheerleader — she performed at the Super Bowl in 2003 as an Oakland Raiderette — Anjelah Johnson likely is unique among stand-up comics. She broke into comedy with a viral video, which was followed by a gig as a series regular on “MADtv.” That is where she created the character of disgruntled fast-food employee Bon Qui Qui, who has released music videos of her own. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $39.75-$59.75 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Harlem 100

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Yardley Hall

Mwenso & the Shakes will be hosts of this celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, which gave us the music of Duke Ellington, Billie Holliday and others. The multimedia homage to musicians, singers and dancers who performed in venues such as the Apollo Theatre and Cotton Club also will feature vocalists Brianna Thomas and Vuyo Sotashe as well as tap dancer Michela Marino Lerman. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $14-$42 through jccc.edu/theseries.

Kansas City Symphony, “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra”

2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Helzberg Hall

You don’t have to be a young person to enjoy “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.” The masterpiece became one of Benjamin Britten’s best-known works after he wrote it as the soundtrack for a British educational documentary film called “Instruments of the Orchestra.” It is regularly used today in TV and film, including Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom.” Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $10-$40 through kcsymphony.org.

“The Funkiest Book Signing Ever”

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Gem Theater

Former Kansas City Mayor Sly James will discuss his book, “A Passion for Purpose: Building Cities for Our Children,” but he’s only one part of the show. Smooth jazz bassist Julian Vaughn also will perform the music of Sly and the Family Stone during this Negro Leagues Baseball Museum event that helps celebrate Buck O’Neil’s 108th birthday. 816-221-1920. Tickets are $25-$75 at nlbm.com; includes signed book.

Kansas City Storytelling Celebration

Wednesday, Nov. 13, through Nov. 16 at multiple locations

Local, regional and national storytellers will do their thing at 225 performances and related events throughout the area during the 20th annual Kansas City Storytelling Celebration. An estimated 13,000 people will participate in the events, which include performances by four internationally acclaimed storytellers who also will appear at the concluding Storytelling Spectacular (7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch). kcstorytelling.mcckc.edu. Free.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Musica Nova, Nov. 7, White Recital Hall. conservatory.umkc.edu

UMKC Crescendo, Nov. 8, Kauffman Center. umkc.edu/crescendo

The Munin Trio, Nov. 10, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Theater

Cirque Mechanics, “42FT – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels,” Nov. 8, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

Comedy

James Johann, Nov. 7-8, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Kyle Kinane, Nov. 7, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

Trey Kennedy, Nov. 7, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Tommy Davidson, Nov. 8-9, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Brewery Comedy Tour, Nov. 9, Brew Lab. brewlabkc.com/event/the-brewery-comedy-tour

Truth in Comedy, Nov. 9, Bunker Center for the Arts. truthincomedy.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

The Flatlanders, Nov. 7, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Gregory Alan Isakov, Nov. 7, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, Nov. 7, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Lettuce, Nov. 7, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Slaid Cleaves, Nov. 7, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

America, Nov. 8, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Cannibal Corpse, Nov. 8, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Tommy Tutone with Popskull Rebels and M80s, Nov. 8, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Buck’s Bash featuring Althea Rene and Jeanette Harris, Nov. 9, Gem Theater. eventbrite.com/event/69448715979

Hanson, Nov. 9, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Hippo Campus, Nov. 9, Granada. thegranada.com

R&B Only, Nov. 9, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Nov. 9, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

Whiskey Myers, Nov. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Angel Olsen with Vagabon, Nov. 10, Granada. thegranada.com

Anthony Hamilton with Ginuwine, Jagged Edge, 112 and H-Town, Nov. 10, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Bishop Briggs, Nov. 10, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Bret Michaels with Joe Diffie, Nov. 10, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com

Billy Corgan, Nov. 12, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

David Bromberg with Talbott Brothers, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Merkules, Nov. 12, Riot Room. theriotroom.com

Simple Plan and State Champs, Nov. 12, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Belphegor with Suffocation, Necronomicon and Abiotic, Nov. 13, Riot Room. theriotroom.com

The Wood Brothers, Nov. 13, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Book talks/lectures

Janet Evanovich for “Twisted Twenty-Six,” Nov. 12, Midwest Genealogy Center. mymcpl.org or rainydaybooks.com

Andrew J. Bacevich Jr. for “The Age of Illusions: How America Squandered Its Cold War Victory,” Nov. 13, UMKC Pierson Auditorium. info.umkc.edu/cockefair/whats-new

Sports/recreation

Big 12 Women’s Soccer Championship, Nov. 8 and 10, Swope Soccer Village. big12sports.com

Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Utah, Nov. 8-9; vs. Wichita, Nov. 11. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com

Longview Half Marathon, Nov. 9, Longview Lake. longviewhalf.com

Kansas City Women’s Dirt Summit, Nov. 9, Swope Park. kcdirtsummit.com

Food

S’mores and Warm Cocktails. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 6. $15. Chicken N Pickle, 1761 Burlington, North Kansas City. eventbrite.com/event/76485384845

KC Bourbon Trail. 6:30-10 p.m. Nov. 9. $150. Children’s Mercy Park, Shield Club, One Sporting Way, Kansas City, Kan. kcbourbontrail.com

Socks and Hops benefitting Swope Healthcare for the Homeless Program and Mobile Medical Unit. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 9. $45-$75. City Market, 20 W. Fifth. swopehealth.org

Hunter Gatherer Dinner. 6 p.m. Nov. 6. $60; optional wine pairing $40. Lidia’s Kansas City, 101 W. 22nd. lidias-kc.com, 816-221-3722

Pig and Swig. 3-6 p.m. Nov. 9. $35-$65. Power & Light District, 13th and Walnut. pigandswiglive.com/kansas-city

Fromage Series: Raclette. 5-9 p.m. Nov. 7. $35. Westport Café And Bar, 419 Westport. westportcafeandbar.com, 816-931-4740