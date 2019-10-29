KC events Oct. 31-Nov. 6: Guy Torry, ‘Peppa Pig Live,’ ‘Jay & Silent Bob’ roadshow

“Clerks” stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are touring with “The Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow.”

Guy Torry

7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Kansas City Improv

Like Cedric the Entertainer, Guy Torry is a native of the St. Louis area and attended Southeast Missouri State University. Also like Cedric, Torry has branched out beyond standup comedy to movies and television, frequently taking on dramatic roles, most notably in “American History X” and HBO’s “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.” He is the younger brother of comedian and actor Joe Torry. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $15-$45 through improvkc.com.

Kansas City Symphony, “Stern Conducts Bruckner’s Seventh”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Helzberg Hall

Before the Kansas City Symphony and conductor Michael Stern present Anton Bruckner’s Seventh Symphony, which premiered in 1884 and became the most popular work of the Austrian composer, the Symphony Chorus will perform Poulenc’s gorgeous “Salve Regina” (“Hail Holy Queen”) for a cappella chorus. Also on the program is Stravinsky’s Symphony of Psalms. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $25-$85 through kcsymphony.org.

“Anything Goes”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at White Theatre

Few musicals have passed the test of time as well as “Anything Goes,” written by Cole Porter and set aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London. It opened on Broadway in 1934 with Ethel Merman playing Reno Sweeney and won Tony Awards in 1987 and 2011 for Best Revival of a Musical. Taking on the role of Reno Sweeney will be Jennifer Renfrow, who previously starred in the White Theatre’s productions of “Cabaret” and “Mary Poppins.” Runs through Nov. 17. Jewish Community Center. 913-327-8054. Tickets are $14-$32 through thewhitetheatre.org.

Ron White

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Ameristar

Comedian Ron White rarely takes a weekend off. When he isn’t entertaining folks at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, where he spends much of the year, you can usually find him in a theater somewhere else in the lower 48 states. His upcoming dates range from Stamford, Connecticut, to Sahuarita, Arizona, with many stops in between. Known as “Tater Salad,” White was part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, and his trademarks onstage are smoking a cigar and drinking Scotch. 816-414-7000. Tickets are $70-$100 through ameristarkansascity.com.

National Dance Company of Siberia

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Yardley Hall

The 50-person National Dance Company of Siberia, founded in 1960 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, is known for its colorful costumes and acrobatic performances that have entertained audiences around the world. Accompanied by national instruments, the company presents modern interpretations of traditional Siberian folktales, focusing on the stories of people from the Yenisey River area. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $15-$49 through jccc.edu/theseries.

Sergei Babayan

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Folly Theater

Born in Armenia, Sergei Babayan studied at the Moscow Conservatory and won first prize in several major international piano competitions after his first trip outside of the USSR in 1989. He is now an American citizen and continues to appear as soloist with leading orchestras around the world. At this Friends of Chamber Music event, Babayan’s program will be “An Afternoon of Chopin.” 816-561-9999. Tickets are $25-$35 through chambermusic.org.

Chiefs vs. Minnesota

Noon Sunday, Nov. 3, at Arrowhead

We are midway through a season that began with Super Bowl dreams, and the Chiefs will face the Minnesota Vikings in a rematch of their last Super Bowl appearance — 50 years after what is unquestionably the greatest moment in franchise history. The Chiefs won that game 23-7 and lead the series 7-5, including 4-1 at Arrowhead Stadium. These Vikings are 6-2 with a four-game winning streak. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $150-$575 through chiefs.com.

“Peppa Pig Live: Peppa Pig’s Adventure”

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

In Peppa Pig’s latest live adventure, she will take a camping trip to the woods with her brother George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. The stage show based on the popular Nick Jr. TV series features life-size puppets and costumed characters, with lots of singing, dancing and games. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $15-$133 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

“The Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow”

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Screenland Armour

Twenty-five years after their New Jersey stoner characters debuted in “Clerks,” Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes have brought them back to the screen in “Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.” The real, now middle-aged Smith and Mewes are touring America to present the comedy, which was directed by Smith and is a sequel to 2001’s “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” eventbrite.ca/event/65706159893. Sold out.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Opens 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Coterie Theatre

The holiday season starts early as Snoopy, Linus, Lucy, Sally and the whole gang join Charlie Brown for the stage version of the animated classic based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz. Just as in the 1965 TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which still airs every year, the story follows Charlie Brown’s efforts to rekindle the true holiday spirit as he directs the school Christmas pageant. A live jazz trio will play the original Vince Guaraldi arrangements. Runs through Dec. 29. 816-474-6552. Tickets are $13-$17 through thecoterie.org.

“Spamilton: An American Parody”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Cohen Community Stage House

Even if you didn’t snag tickets to see “Hamilton” when it played in Kansas City this summer, you should enjoy this spoof that will open Starlight’s indoor season. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who created “Hamilton” and starred in the smash hit on Broadway, is the target of much of the good-natured fun in “Spamilton: An American Parody.” Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the mastermind behind the long-running “Forbidden Broadway,” the musical inserts new words into familiar songs to parody other shows as well, including “Chicago,” “The King and I” and “The Book of Mormon.” Runs through Nov. 17. Starlight Theatre. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $45-$75 through kcstarlight.com.

Sasha Velour, “Smoke & Mirrors”

8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Sasha Velour, winner of the ninth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2017, directs, choreographs and stars in her first show, “Smoke & Mirrors.” It combines visual art and magic with 13 lip-synching musical numbers, showcasing the multiple talents of Velour (aka Alexander Hedges Steinberg), who disappears in a poof of smoke and saws herself in half. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $35-$150 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

UMKC Fall Opera, Rossini’s “La cambiale di matrimonio” and Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas,” Oct. 31-Nov. 3, White Recital Hall. conservatory.umkc.edu

Overland Park Orchestra, Nov. 3, Knox Presbyterian Church. oporchestra.org

William Baker Festival Singers, “God’s Time Is Best: Music for All Saints,” Nov. 3, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. festivalsingers.org

Gewandhaus Woodwind Quintet, Nov. 6, 1900 Building. 1900bldg.com

Theater

“The Taffetas,” Oct. 31-Dec. 15, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com

John Cusack plus “Say Anything,” Nov. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

“Jersey Boys,” Nov. 2, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

“Madeline’s Rescue,” Nov. 2-3, Lawrence Arts Center. lawrenceartscenter.org

“Climate Change Theatre – Lighting the Way,” Nov. 4, Unicorn Theatre. climatechangetheatreaction.com

“The Rainbow Fish,” Nov. 6, Folly. follytheater.org/events/categories/folly-kids-series

Comedy

Samuel J. Comroe, Nov. 1-2, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Dan Alten, Nov. 2, Rino. therinokc.com

Jay Phillips, Nov. 3, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Dirt Road Comedy, Nov. 6, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

A Day To Remember with I Prevail and Beartooth, Oct. 31, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com

Ghostemane with Lil Tracy, Harm’s Way and more, Oct. 31, Granada. thegranada.com

The Marcus King Band, Oct. 31, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Nightmare on Main Street featuring Boogie T, Jantsen and more, Oct. 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Greensky Bluegrass, Nov. 1, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Loud Luxury, Nov. 1, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

The Menzingers with Tigers Jaw and Culture Abuse, Nov. 1, Granada. thegranada.com

Chelsea Grin, Nov. 2, Aftershock. aftershockshows.com

Iris Dement with Pieta Brown, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Joe Bonamassa, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Melissa Etheridge, Nov. 3, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Ray LaMontagne with Kacy & Clayton, Nov. 5-6, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Events/festivals/etc.

Crown Center Ice Terrace, Nov. 1-March 8, Crown Center Square. crowncenter.com

Hometown Christmas Bazaar, Nov. 1-2, Adam’s Mark Hotel. hometownnewskc.com

Johnson County Home and Remodeling Show, Nov. 1-3, Overland Park Convention Center. johnsoncountyhomeandremodelingshow.com

Jurassic Quest, Nov. 1-3, Bartle Hall. jurassicquest.com

Central Avenue Dia de los Muertos Parade, Nov. 2, Kansas City, Kansas. cabakck.org/dia-de-muertos

Kansas City Tweed Ride, Nov. 2, The Concourse. eventbrite.com/event/69240998691

Whiskey & Tobacco Fest, Nov. 2, Burley House, Weston. westonwhiskeyandtobacco.com

Day of the Dead, Nov. 3, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org

Kevin O’Leary, Nov. 4, Music Hall. olearyestateevent.com

Sports/recreation

Invicta FC 38, Nov. 1, Memorial Hall. invictafc.com

Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Wichita, Nov. 1-2. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com

Food

Farm to Tank to Table Five-Course Harvest Dinner. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $60. Char Bar, 4050 Pennsylvania. eventbrite.com/event/75949126883 or charbarkc.com, 816-389-8600

Harvest Barrel Dinner. Slow Food Kansas City. 6 p.m. Nov. 3. $100. Crane Brewing, 6515 Railroad, Raytown. squareup.com/store/slow-food-kansas-city

Keenan Halloween Wine Dinner. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. $125. Farina, 19 W. 19th. farinakc.com, 816-768-6600

Halloween Eve Dinner. 7 p.m. Oct. 30. $66.60. Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit. foxandpearlkc.com, 816-437-7001

Twisted Fork Vegan/Vegetarian Festival. 1-5 p.m. Nov. 3. Free. KCI Expo Center, 11730 N. Ambassador. twistedforkfestival.com

Wicked Wine Walk. Benefits The Children’s Place. 3-6 p.m. Nov. 2. $25-$60. Power & Light District, 13th and Walnut. powerandlightdistrict.com

No Kid Hungry Dinner. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $150. The Savoy, 219 W. Ninth. nokidhungry.org/kansascity