KC events Oct. 10-16: Hugh Jackman, Kelli O’Hara, Janet Yellen, Neil deGrasse Tyson
Janet Yellen
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch
Janet Yellen, now a distinguished fellow in residence with the Economic Studies Program at the Brookings Institution, is the former chair of Federal Reserve Board. She will be honored with the Truman Medal for Economic Policy Award. A brief ceremony will be followed by a program featuring Yellen in conversation with David Von Drehle, columnist for The Washington Post. 816-400-1212. trumanlibraryinstitute.org. Free; RSVPs requested.
“Ragtime”
Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at MTH Theater at Crown Center
Early 20th-century America comes to life in the musical “Ragtime.” Based on the 1975 novel by E.L. Doctorow and with music by Stephen Flaherty, it includes marches, gospel music and ragtime as it tells the story of three families of disparate means pursuing the American dream. “Ragtime” opened on Broadway in 1998, won four Tony Awards and ran for 834 performances. Runs through Oct. 27. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $29-$59 through mthkc.com.
Kansas City Ballet, “Carmina Burana”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Carl Orff’s 1937 “Carmina Burana” is perhaps the world’s most frequently performed choral work. It became all the more familiar when Old Spice used it in a commercial. Now the Kansas City Ballet will open its 2019-20 season with the world premiere of a “Carmina Burana” ballet featuring choreography by Adam Hougland. “It’s a driving, pulsating, powerful score,” Devon Carney, artistic director of the Kansas City Ballet, told The Star. “It screams dance.” Also, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 2 p.m. Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-931-8993. Tickets are $34-$124 through kcballet.org.
Cornucopia and Oktoberfest
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Power & Light District
Live entertainment, food and drink tastings and family activities such as pony rides and pumpkin carving will fill three streets in the Power & Light District for the first Cornucopia festival. Meanwhile, Oktoberfest will be celebrated in the Kansas City Live! Block, with seasonal beers, more live entertainment, food, games and wiener dog races. 816-842-1045. cornucopiakc.com. Free; $5-$30 for Oktoberfest.
Mavericks vs. Indianapolis
7:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
The Kansas City Mavericks will begin their 11th hockey season at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena with a game against the Indy Fuel. Last season, the Mavericks finished fourth in the Mountain Division of the ECHL with a record of 36-30-4-2 and 78 points, making the playoffs but losing to first-place Tulsa 4-3 in their best-of-seven series. 816-252-7825. Tickets are $12-$43 through kcmavericks.com.
Kelli O’Hara
7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Helzberg Hall
One of the most versatile stars on Broadway, Kelli O’Hara will perform selections from Broadway and the Great American Songbook in her Kansas City debut at this Harriman-Jewell Series event. The Oklahoma native won her first Tony Award in 2015 as Best Lead Actress in a Musical for “The King & I” and starred in Cole Porter’s “Kiss Me, Kate” earlier this year at Studio 54 on Broadway. She has earned seven Tony Award nominations and has appeared in multiple movies and TV shows, including “13 Reasons Why.” Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-415-5025. Tickets are $37-$92 through hjseries.org.
“A Night with Janis Joplin”
2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Yardley Hall
Before she played the rock icon in the Broadway production of “A Night With Janis Joplin,” earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical in 2014, Mary Bridget Davies was a Kansas City-based blues singer. She also starred as Janis Joplin in 2016 when the North American touring company played at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $16-$55 through jccc.edu/theseries.
Hugh Jackman
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Sprint Center
You’ve seen him as Wolverine in the movies, now you can see Hugh Jackman in “The Man. The Music. The Show.” After launching his worldwide tour in May with sold-out shows across Europe, Jackman began a 22-concert U.S. run that included three sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. The Australian will perform songs from “The Greatest Showman,” “Les Misérables” and other films and Broadway shows, accompanied by a 16-piece orchestra and Tony Award nominee Keala Settle. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $26.50-$222 through sprintcenter.com.
Chiefs vs. Houston
Noon Sunday, Oct. 13, at Arrowhead
Chances are this will be a close game, and not just because of the Chiefs’ many injuries and their inability to stop opposing teams’ running games. Four of the Texans’ five games been decided by seven or fewer points, and the widest margin in the past five regular-season games between the Texans and the Chiefs has been eight points. However, the Chiefs did rout the Texans 30-0 in the 2016 AFC wild-card game. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $170-$525 through chiefs.com.
“Dear Evan Hansen”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Music Hall
With pop-rock music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson, “Dear Evan Hansen” won six Tony Awards in addition to a 2018 Grammy for best musical theater album. The title character is a socially awkward young man trying desperately to connect with people around him amid the pitfalls of today’s social media. Also, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $46-$126 through broadwayinkc.com.
“A Doll’s House, Part 2”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Unicorn Theatre
Although written by a different playwright (Lucas Hnath) more than 130 years after “A Doll’s House” by Norway’s Henrik Ibsen, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” is very much a sequel. Having become a successful novelist, Nora Helmer returns 15 years after leaving her husband, Torvald, to finalize their divorce. “A Doll’s House, Part 2” played on Broadway in 2017 with Laurie Metcalf in the starring role. Runs through Nov. 10. 816-531-7529. Tickets are $34-$44 through unicorntheatre.org.
Neil deGrasse Tyson
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Neil deGrasse Tyson has the rare ability to make complicated science not only understandable but also entertaining. The astrophysicist is host of the radio and TV show “StarTalk” and author of the New York Times best-selling “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.” His new book, “Letters from an Astrophysicist,” reveals a personal dimension of Tyson’s quest to understand our place in the cosmos. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $69.50-$99.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Rolston Quartet, Oct. 11, 1900 Building. chambermusic.org
NAVO, “Czech Mates,” Oct. 12, Atonement Lutheran Church. navoarts.com
Ensemble Ibérica, “Nadia,” Oct. 14-15, MTH Theater at Crown Center. ensembleiberica.org
Free Symphony Chamber Music Concert, “Music and the Holocaust,” Oct. 16, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Theater
“Sweet Charity,” Theatre in the Park, Oct. 11-27, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org
Comedy
Tom Rhodes, Oct. 10-12, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com
Tony Baker, Oct. 10-13, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Joey Diaz, Oct. 11, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Rafe Williams, Oct. 11, Rino. therinokc.com
Boulet Brothers, Oct. 13, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
John McEuen and The String Wizards, Oct. 10, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin, Oct. 10, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org
Obituary and Abbath with Midnight and Devil Master, Oct. 10, Granada. thegranada.com
Preston Singletary and Khu.éex’, Oct. 10, Polsky Theatre. jccc.edu/theseries
The Drifters, Oct. 11, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Gladys Knight, Oct. 11, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Cotton Club Revisited,” Oct. 11, Kauffman Center. kcjo.org
Russian Renaissance, Oct. 11, Polsky Theatre. jccc.edu/theseries
Samantha Fish with Shaw Davis, Oct. 11, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
Skillet and Alter Bridge, Oct. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Gwar with Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust and Against the Grain, Oct. 12, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
Mushroomhead, Oct. 12, Aftershock. aftershockshows.com
PorchFestKC, Oct. 12, Midtown. porchfestkc.com
X Ambassadors, Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Kevin Gates, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Mt. Joy, Oct. 14, Madrid. madridtheatre.com
Delain and Amorphis with Anneke Van Giersbergen, Oct. 15, Riot Room. theriotroom.com
Jon McLaughlin, Oct. 15, RecordBar. therecordbar.com
NF, Oct. 15, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Oct. 16, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net
Justin Townes Earle with The Josephines, Oct. 16, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Visual arts
“Then and Now: Photography and the Printed Image,” Oct. 10-March 14, Linda Hall Library. lindahall.org
Summit Art Festival, Oct. 11-13, Downtown Lee’s Summit. summitartfest.org
Events/festivals/etc.
Irish Festival, Oct. 11-13, Weston. westonmo.com
Lenexa Chili Challenge, Oct. 11-12, Old Town Lenexa. lenexa.com
Botanical Brewfest, Oct. 12, Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. artsandrec-op.org/arboretum
Bounce-tober Fest, Oct. 12, City Market. thecitymarket.org
Happier Hour: An Evening with Gretchen Rubin and Elizabeth Craft, Oct. 12, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Magic Woods, Oct. 12, Lakeside Nature Center. kcparks.org/event/magic-woods19
Main Street History Crawl, Oct. 12, Kansas City Public Library-Central Library. theworldwar.org
Wild West Days, Oct. 12-13, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm. mahaffie.org
Donut Fest Kansas City, Oct. 13, Martin Event Space. eventbrite.com/event/59995880293
Great American Jeep & Military Vehicle Expo, Oct. 13, National WWI Museum and Memorial. kcmilitaryvehicles.com
International Lineman’s Rodeo, Oct. 16-19, National Agriculture Center & Hall of Fame and Overland Park Convention Center. linemansrodeokc.com
Book talks/lectures
Aarti Namdev Shahani for “Here We Are: American Dreams, American Nightmares,” Oct. 10, Kansas City Public Library-Central Library. rainydaybooks.com
W. Bruce Cameron for “A Dog’s Promise,” Oct. 14, Rainy Day Books. rainydaybooks.com
Sports/recreation
All American Catfish Tournament, Oct. 12, Lewis & Clark Park at Kaw Point. allamericancatfish.com
College football: Northwest Missouri State vs. Pittsburg State, Oct. 12, Arrowhead. ticketmaster.com
Food
KC Brew & Chew. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 12. Free; beer sampling, $20. City Market, 20 E. Fifth. eventbrite.com/event/73128777141 or thecitymarket.org, 816-842-1271
Farm Table Dinner with chef Vaughn Good. 5 p.m. Oct. 12. $195. Green Dirt Farm, 19935 Mount Bethel, Weston. greendirtfarm.com, 816-386-2156
Whiskey Fest. 4:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $30-$75. Linden Square, 602 NE 70th, Gladstone. lindensquare.info
Four-course wine dinner. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10. $75. Loose Mansion, 101 E. Armour. eventbrite.com/event/72155357617 or loosemansion.com
Donut Fest Kansas City. 2-7 p.m. Oct. 13. $10-$25. Martin Event Space, 13440 Holmes. eventbrite.com/event/59995880293
Lenexa Chili Challenge. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12. Free. Old Town Lenexa, Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road, Lenexa. lenexa.com
Botanical Brewfest. 4-9 p.m. Oct. 12. $60. Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th, Overland Park. opabg.org/arboretum, 913-685-3604
Four-Course Beer Dinner with Schlafly Brewery. 7 p.m. Oct. 11. $60. Pinstripes, 13500 Nall, Overland Park. pinstripes.com/overland-park-kansas, 913-681-2255
Midwest Soul VegFest. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 12. Free. Vine Street Great Lawn, 18th and Vine. eventbrite.com/event/68099404151
