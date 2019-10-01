KC events Oct. 3-9: KC Oktoberfest, Quixotic ‘Sensatia,’ George Lopez, WaterFire

Quixotic Sensatia

Chonda Pierce

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Folly Theater

Sometimes billed as “The Queen of Clean,” Chonda Pierce will bring her Let’s Sit And Talk Tour to the Folly. The stand-up comic, television hostess, author and actress got her start working at Opryland Theme Park in Nashville. Pierce received five Daytime Emmy nominations for her work co-hosting the talk show “Aspiring Women” on the Total Living Network and her first television special, “This Ain’t Prettyville!” on CMT. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $17.55-$55 through eventbrite.com/event/69283118673 or follytheater.org.

Kansas City Symphony, “Finlandia and Schumann’s Piano Concerto”

8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Helzberg Hall

Michael Stern, who recently announced he will retire in 2023, will begin his 15th season as Kansas City Symphony music director with a repertoire perfect for a grand celebration — Sibelius’ Finlandia and Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto. The concert also will feature the world premiere of Daniel Kellogg’s Golden Spike in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $25-$88 through kcsymphony.org.

KC Oktoberfest

5-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Crown Center

KC Oktoberfest BRIAN RICE

Modeled after the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, KC Oktoberfest started in the Biergarten at KC Bier Co. in 2014 but grew so big it had to be moved to Crown Center last year. Thousands of partiers will enjoy Bavarian-style beer and local food, as well as two stages of live music. Among the acts will be Das Ist Lustig, The Polka Brothers, Festhaus-Musikanten and Bram Wijnands. Tickets are $10 through kcoktoberfest.com.

“The Melody Lingers On”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Quality Hill Playhouse

Vocalists Sarah LaBarr, Molliann McCulley and Tim Noland will bring the songs of Irving Berlin to life with the cabaret revue “The Melody Lingers On,” which Quality Hill Playhouse introduced for its inaugural production in 1995. This reimagining of that show will include Berlin classics such as “Always,” “Puttin’ On The Ritz,” “How Deep Is The Ocean,” “Blue Skies” and “What’ll I Do.” Runs through Nov. 3. 816-421-1700. Tickets are $39-$42 through qualityhillplayhouse.com.

Quixotic, “Sensatia, Cirque Cabaret”

Opens 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Quixotic Theater

Quixotic, the Kansas City-based performance art collective that performs around the world, will present its cirque-style cabaret, “Sensatia,” in the newly named Quixotic Theater on Friday and Saturday nights in October and November. “Sensatia” tells the tale of a mechanical ballerina and an overworked violinist who stumble upon the backstage of a fantasy cabaret, where they find renewed passion for their arts. Runs through Nov. 30. Crown Center. 816-872-6398. Tickets are $35-$70 through sensatiakc.com.

Dozer Days

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 5-6, at Kansas Speedway

What kid doesn’t fantasize about hopping aboard a bulldozer and taking it for a ride through the neighborhood? Well, this might be the next best thing. Children will be able to actually drive dozers, excavators and other heavy equipment — with professional operators at their sides. Tickets are $12-$15 through kansascity.dozerday.org.

KC Games for Good

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at National WWI Museum and Memorial

The front lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial will host the event designed to celebrate community service. Organizations will take part in competitions involving activities such as riding a mechanical bull and oversized tricycles or preparing lunchbox snacks and feeding them blindfolded to teammates. There also will be games and other family activities, food trucks and an exhibit area. kcgamesforgood.org. Free.

George Lopez

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Uptown

George Lopez Submitted

At this stage, it’s safe to call George Lopez a comic legend. He not only has entertained millions with his standup act and roles on television and in movies, but he has paved the way for many younger Hispanic comics and actors. Lopez was already an established comedian when he starred in his own sitcom, “George Lopez,” on ABC from 2002 through 2007. He has had several other shows since, including “Lopez” on TV Land, “Saint George” on FX and “Lopez Tonight” on TBS. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $39.50-$264.50 through uptowntheater.com.

WaterFire

7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Theis Park

The big news for WaterFire this year is its new venue. The annual visual arts installation featuring floating bonfires dancing along the water to the accompaniment of music, dancing and performance art will move east on Brush Creek from the heart of the Country Club Plaza to Theis Park. Artists scheduled to perform are Quixotic, StoneLion Puppet Theatre, Rhythmic Flames, Zanzibar Drums, Barnaby Evans, Broderick Jones and Trio Forte. waterfirekc.com. Free.

Chiefs vs. Indianapolis

7:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Arrowhead

When star quarterback Andrew Luck abruptly announced his retirement just before the start of the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts appeared to be in a world of hurt. But with Jacoby Brissett taking over, they are 2-2 after a loss Sunday to the Oakland Raiders. The Chiefs, meanwhile, improved to 4-0 with their narrow victory at Detroit. This Sunday night game will be a rematch of the Chiefs’ 31-13 victory in last season’s playoffs. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $150-$485 through chiefs.com.

“Dragons Love Tacos”

Opens 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at City Stage Theater

The popular 2012 book by Adam Rubin has been turned into a musical by Ernie Nolan and Chris LaPorte, and Theatre for Young America will present it to open its 2019-20 season. The story follows a boy and his dog who are watching a TV show about dragons when they get caught up in the quandary of what to serve the big guys to eat. The correct answer, of course is tacos. Runs through Nov. 9. 816-460-2083. Tickets are $12 through unionstation.org or tya.org.

“Mystery Science Theater 3000” Live

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the nutty TV show “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” original host and creator Joel Hodgson has returned to the cast after a 25-year absence to lead a nationwide tour. After our hapless host is trapped by mad scientists on a satellite in space and forced to watch some of the worst movies ever created, he and two robot sidekicks do a running commentary on the films. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $39.50-$49.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company, Oct. 4-5, White Recital Hall. wylliams-henry.org

Randall Goosby, Oct. 5, Folly. hjseries.org

Overland Park Orchestra, Oct. 6, Knox Presbyterian Church. oporchestra.org

Spire Chamber Ensemble, “This is Spire: Celebrating 10 Years,” Oct. 6, Trinity Lutheran Church. spirechamberensemble.org

Theater

“Rent,” Oct. 6, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Comedy

A.J. Finney, Oct. 3-5, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Arnez J, Oct. 3-5, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Danny Gonzalez and Drew Gooden with Kurtis Conner, Oct. 4, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

A Tribute To The Beatles’ White Album featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland, Oct. 3, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Branford Marsalis, Oct. 4, Folly. follytheater.org

Kansas, Oct. 4, Topeka Performing Arts Center. topekaperformingarts.org

Luke Combs with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers, Oct. 4, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Middle of the Map Music Festival, Oct. 4-5, Crossroads District. middleofthemapfest.com

The Subdudes, Oct. 4, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Sum 41 with Amity Affliction and The Plot In You, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Tyler, the Creator, Oct. 5, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com

Vanilla Fudge, Noah Davis and Heavy Electric, Joey Skidmore Band, The Red-Headed League, Screamin’ Mikey and The Mo Kan Sharks, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Yung Gravy, Oct. 7, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Bacon Brothers, Oct. 8, Folly. follytheater.org

Heart with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and Lucie Silvas, Oct. 8, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

The Rocket Summer, Oct. 8, Riot Room. theriotroom.com

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer, Oct. 9, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Cavetown, Oct. 9, Granada. thegranada.com

Little Feat, Oct. 9, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Visual arts

Charlotte Street Visual Artist Awards Exhibition, Oct. 3-Jan. 26, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. kemperart.org

“Visions of the Flint Hills,” Oct. 4-Nov. 21, Buttonwood Art Space. buttonwoodartspace.com

Events/festivals/etc.

Oktoberfest, Oct. 4, Shawnee Civic Center. shawneegermanclub.org

“Rendezvous Trois” Boat Show, Oct. 4-5, Lake Lotawana. heartlandclassics.org/lake-lotawana-rendezvous

Applefest Celebration, Oct. 5-6, Weston. westonmo.com

Chilifest, Oct. 5, Lee’s Summit. bridgespace.us/chilifest

Glow Silent Disco 3.0, Oct. 5, Science City/Union Station. positivepeopleposse.com

Greater Kansas City Japan Festival, Oct. 5, JCCC. kcjapanfestival.com

Harvest Festival, Oct. 5, Shoal Creek Living History Museum. kcparks.org/event/harvest-fest-2019

Hoots and Howls, Oct. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org

Kansas City Grilled Cheese Festival, Oct. 5, Ilus Davis Park. kccrew.com/events/grilledcheesefestival

Scarecrow Festival, Oct. 5, Downtown Shawnee. visitshawneeks.com

Festival of Arts, Crafts and Music, Oct. 6, Missouri Town 1885. makeyourdayhere.com

Sports/recreation

Shamrock FC 323, Oct. 5, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Food

Chilifest Lee’s Summit. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5. Free; $10 for tasting spoon. Bridge Space, 210 SW Market, Lee’s Summit. bridgespace.us/chilifest

Raven’s Nest Winemaker Dinner Series with Brad Hickey of Brash Higgins, McLaren Vale, Australia. 6 p.m. Oct. 2. $165. Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, 1830 Walnut. corvino.com, 816-832-4564

Beer Dinner with Dubious Claims Brewery. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4. $50. The Elms, 401 Regent, Excelsior Springs. elmshotelandspa.com, 816-630-5500

Farm Table Dinner with chef John Brogan of Rye. 5 p.m. Oct. 5. $195. Green Dirt Farm, 19935 Mount Bethel, Weston. greendirtfarm.com, 816-386-2156

Kansas City Grilled Cheese Festival. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 5. $15-$35. Ilus Davis Park, 1000 Locust. kccrew.com/events/grilledcheesefestival

Alley Beer Fest. 2-6 p.m. Oct. 5. $25. Parkville American Legion, 11 Main, Parkville. eventbrite.com/event/68789520307, 816-741-5387

Domaine Gassier Wine Dinner. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3. $65. Story, 3931 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. storykc.com, 913-236-9955