Kenny Chesney to play Arrowhead Stadium in 2020 as part of ‘Chillaxificaton Tour’
Country star Kenny Chesney will return to Kansas City next year, bringing his “Chillaxification Tour 2020” to Arrowhead Stadium, the singer announced Tuesday morning.
The concert in Kansas City is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020 and is also set to feature Florida Georgia Line.
The tour also includes Old Dominion and Michael Franti.
Tickets are available for purchase online.
Chesney performed at Arrowhead in 2018, playing through an apparent injury for a crowd of more than 55,000 people.
