Kenny Chesney to play Arrowhead Stadium in 2020 as part of ‘Chillaxificaton Tour’

Heads up, Chiefs fans: Construction near Arrowhead Stadium will affect traffic Matt Killion, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, and Mark Donovan, the Chiefs team president, describe some of the measures being taken to accommodate traffic during upcoming Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Matt Killion, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, and Mark Donovan, the Chiefs team president, describe some of the measures being taken to accommodate traffic during upcoming Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium.

Country star Kenny Chesney will return to Kansas City next year, bringing his “Chillaxification Tour 2020” to Arrowhead Stadium, the singer announced Tuesday morning.

The concert in Kansas City is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020 and is also set to feature Florida Georgia Line.

The tour also includes Old Dominion and Michael Franti.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Tickets are available for purchase online.

Chesney performed at Arrowhead in 2018, playing through an apparent injury for a crowd of more than 55,000 people.