KC events Sept. 12-18: American Royal barbecue, Fiesta Hispana, KC Fashion Week

“Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Warwick Theatre

Banned in Russia, “Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde” explores the late-19th century legal drama surrounding the renowned Irish writer’s prosecution for “gross indecency with male persons.” Wilde was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment at hard labor and wrote very little the rest of his life. Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre will present the drama by Venezuelan-born playwright Moisés Kaufman to open its 2019-20 season. Runs through Sept. 29. 816-569-3226. Tickets are $15-$54 through metkc.org.

“Here’s the Thing” by Hew Locke

Opening reception, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

Artist Hew Locke, who was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, and spent his childhood in then-recently independent Guyana, explores colonial and postcolonial power in “Here’s the Thing.” The exhibition combines historical sources with Locke’s personal and political concerns through a wide range of media, including painting, drawing, photography and sculpture. Artist talk, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; runs through Jan. 19. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday. 816-753-5784. kemperart.org. Free.

American Royal World Series of Barbecue

Gates open to public at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Kansas Speedway

A two-day festival for the public within the four-day American Royal World Series of Barbecue will include live music, a beer garden, a whiskey bar, the BBQ Marketplace, barbecue demonstrations and, of course, lots of food. Saturday only will feature the Kansas City Automotive Museum Classic Car Show and the Cowtown Family Fun Fest. 816-221-9800. Tickets are $8-$25 through americanroyal.com/bbq/festival-information.

Bob Saget

8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Ameristar

If you know anything about Bob Saget, you know that the image he presented on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was a far cry from the persona he inhabits as a standup comic. All you really need to know is the name of his 2014 book: “Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian.” He has revived his role of Danny Tanner on the “Full House” spinoff “Fuller House” on Netflix. 816-414-7000. Tickets are $30-$85 through ameristarkansascity.com.

Fiesta Hispana

5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; noon-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15; at Barney Allis Plaza

Local musicians and dancers as well as groups from Texas, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Argentina and Venezuela will play throughout the three days of Fiesta Hispana, one of the Midwest’s largest Hispanic celebrations. The headliners will include Los Cadetes de Linares (Friday), Little Joe & La Familia (Saturday) and Massore (Sunday). Vendors selling food, jewelry, clothes and more also will be on hand. kcfiestahispana.com. Free.

The Temptations with Kansas City Symphony

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15; at Helzberg Hall

The Temptations Jay Gilbert

The Temptations have been making music since 1960, producing Motown hits like “My Girl” and “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)” and selling out venues around the world. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group, with original member Otis Williams still in the lineup, put out its first studio album since 2010 last year, just before “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” opened on Broadway in March. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $40-$99 through kcsymphony.org.

Royals vs. Houston

7:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; and 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15; at Kauffman Stadium

Your opportunities to see the Royals play are dwindling, with this three-game series sandwiched between extended road trips being their second-to-last homestand of the season. It also will be a chance to see a possible World Series team because the Astros are a lock to make the playoffs and, with the recent addition of former Royal Zack Grienke, appear to have the best starting pitching in baseball. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $19-$337 through mlb.com/royals.

The Four Italian Tenors

6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Folly

The newly formed ensemble of Alessandro D’Acrissa, Federico Serra, Federico Parisi and Roberto Cresca is touring the United States for the first time with a program featuring the greatest tenor arias and songs of all time. This Harriman-Jewell Series performance will pay special tribute to the series’ 1973 international recital debut of Luciano Pavarotti, with compositions Pavarotti sang 46 years ago. 816-415-5025. Tickets are $27.50 through hjseries.org.

Lil J.J.

6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Kansas City Kansas Community College

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, as James Charles Lewis, Lil J.J. starred in the title role on the Nickelodeon television series “Just Jordan” in 2007-08 and appeared in a slew of other TV shows and movies during his teens. So it’s appropriate that he calls his comedy show “I Ain’t Little No Mo.” Lil J.J. is a recurring cast member on the improv comedy show “Wild ‘N Out” on MTV and VH1. Tickets are $20.99-$50.99 through eventbrite.com/event/68703264313.

Kansas City Fashion Week

Runs Sunday, Sept. 15, through Sept. 21 at Union Station

Local, national and international designers will work with stylists, make-up artists, models and photographers to present their collections to a national audience during Kansas City Fashion Week. In addition, buyers and individual consumers can order apparel and accessories. Runway shows will run Wednesday through Sept. 21, beginning at 6 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $25-$100 through kcfashionweek.com.

“Rise Up”

Opens 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Coterie Theatre

Children can learn the story and struggles of the Civil Rights era’s Freedom Riders through “Rise Up” by British playwright Lisa Evans. The play is told from a modern-day perspective of four students who make a class project about the heroic Americans who rode buses across Alabama and Mississippi in 1961 to stand up against segregation. Runs through Oct. 20. 816-474-6552. Tickets are $12-$15 through thecoterie.org (opening performance sold out).

“The Last Romance”

Opens 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at New Theatre Restaurant

Michael Learned, who won four Emmy Awards playing Olivia Walton on the 1970s hit TV show “The Waltons,” will team with Charlie Robinson, best known as the court clerk on “Night Court” in the 1980s, in a romantic comedy about senior citizens. “The Last Romance” by Joe DiPietro is about a widower (Robinson) who crosses paths with a classy woman (Learned) and instantly falls for her. Runs through Nov. 17. 913-649-7469. Tickets are $35-$62 through newtheatre.com.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Nanae Fujiwara, Sept. 13, Country Club Christian Church. kansascityguitarsociety.org

Midwest Chamber Ensemble, “Youth at their Best,” Sept. 14, Community Christian Church, and Sept. 15, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. midwestchamberensemble.org

Ensemble Ibérica, “Flamenco Andaluz,” Sept. 17-18, MTH Theater at Crown Center. ensembleiberica.org

Free Symphony Happy Hour Concert, “Bassooner or Later, It’s Elvis!” Sept. 17, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Theater

“Accentuate the Positive,” Sept. 12-Oct. 20, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com

Daisy Buckët in “Leading Lady,” Sept. 13, Missy B’s. eventbrite.com/event/66982950809

“A Grand Night, Theater Soiree,” Sept. 14, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com

SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque, Sept. 15, Folly. follytheater.org

Comedy

J. Chris Newberg, Sept. 12-14, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

DC Young Fly, Sept. 13, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Sal Vulcano and guest, Sept. 14, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins, Sept. 12, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Ward Davis, Sept. 12, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

American Football, Sept. 13, Granada. thegranada.com

Eric Gales, Seth Lee Jones, The Steep Water Band, Heather Newman Band and more, Sept. 13, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

The Steeldrivers, Sept. 13, Folly. follytheater.org

Strand of Oaks with Apex Manor, Sept. 13, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

Yfn Lucci, Sept. 13, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Danielle Nicole, Nick Schnebelen Band, Albert Castiglia Band and more, Sept. 14, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Mika Singh, Sept. 15, Music Hall. ticketmaster.com

Buddy Guy, Sept. 17, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Highly Suspect, Sept. 17, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Jeff Beck, Sept. 17, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Visual arts

City Center Art Walk, Sept. 12, Lenexa. lenexa.com

Art Gallery Crawl, Sept. 13, Leawood. leawoodfineart.com

Brush Creek Art Walk, Sept. 13-15, Plaza and Loose Park. kcparks.org/event/bc-art-walk-2019

Hallmarket Art Festival, Sept. 14, Crown Center Square. crowncenter.com/hallmarket

Events/festivals/etc.

Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival, Sept. 13-15, Downtown Blue Springs. bluespringsfallfestival.com

Jesse James Festival, Sept. 13-14 and 19-22, Kearney. jessejamesfestival.com

Nehemiah Festival, Sept. 13-15, Smith’s Fork Park, Smithville. nehemiahfest.com

Fall Family Festival, Sept. 14, Kansas City Community Gardens. kccg.org

Independence Uncorked Wine Festival, Sept. 14, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. independenceuncorked.com

KC Beer Fest, Sept. 14, Power & Light District. kcbeerfest.com

Rev It Up Street Festival, Sept. 14, South Park, Lawrence. revitupcarshow.com

American Indian Cultural Celebration, Sept. 15, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org

Mama Doni, Sept. 15, White Theatre. thewhitetheatre.org

Book talks/lectures

Antoni Porowski for “Antoni in the Kitchen,” Sept. 12, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com

Food

International Marketplace Taste and Tour. 1-5 p.m. Sept. 14. $30. American Sons of Columbus Hall, 2415 Independence. nekcchamber.com

Independence Uncorked Wine Festival. 1-6 p.m. Sept. 14. $30-$50. Bingham-Waggoner Estate, 313 W. Pacific, Independence. independenceuncorked.com

Artist Dinner Series: Hew Locke. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. $125. Café Sebastienne, Kemper Museum, 4420 Warwick. kemperart.org, 816-753-5784

Dig In! Farm-to-Table Benefit Dinner. 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 15. $150. City Market, 20 E. Fifth. cultivatekc.org/dig-in

Wine and Dine six-course wine dinner with Fence Stile Vineyards and Winery. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17. $75. The Elms, 401 Regent, Excelsior Springs. elmshotelandspa.com, 816-630-5500

Farm Table Dinner with chef Michael Foust of The Farmhouse and Black Sheep & Market. 6 p.m. Sept. 14. $195. Green Dirt Farm, 19935 Mount Bethel, Weston. greendirtfarm.com, 816-386-2156

World Series of Barbecue. Sept. 12-15. $8-$55. Kansas Speedway, 400 Speedway Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas. americanroyal.com/bbq

Fall Wine Walk. 3-5 p.m. Sept. 14. $10. Park Place, 117th and Ash, Leawood. parkplaceleawood.com, 913-381-2229

KC Beer Fest. 2-6 p.m. Sept. 14. $45-$70. Power & Light District, 13th and Walnut. kcbeerfest.com

Chili Peppers demonstration. 11 a.m. Sept. 14. Free with admission, $1-$3. Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th, Shawnee. shawneetown.org, 913-248-2360

PlumpJack Winery Wine Dinner. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12. $140. Story, 3931 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. storykc.com, 913-236-9955

Strange Groove Festival. Noon-11 p.m. Sept. 14. $15. Strange Days Brewing Co., 316 Oak. eventbrite.com/event/69208196579