KC events Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Irish Fest, SantaCaliGon Days, Renaissance Fest

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Comedy Club of Kansas City

Susanna Lee is well known in Kansas City, having established her reputation in burlesque here performing as Lucky DeLuxe. She also has toured with a circus sideshow and taught yoga. Lee has done standup at comedy festivals and clubs around the nation, and she has been heard on Sirius XM’s “Raw Dog” comedy channel and seen on Oxygen’s “Girls Behaving Badly.” 816-326-8776. Tickets are $15-$20 through thecomedyclubkc.com.

Carlos Mencia

7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Kansas City Improv

Born in Honduras as the 17th of 18 children, comedian Carlos Mencia is best known for the Comedy Central show “Mind of Mencia,” which ran for four seasons through 2008. Since then, his career has been marred by controversy, largely because of accusations that he has plagiarized some of his material. Of late, he has focused on new jokes and intimate venues. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $25-$50 through improvkc.com.

Irish Fest

5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, at Crown Center

Musical acts will come from around the country — as well as from across the pond, highlighted by The High Kings and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers — for the Kansas City Irish Fest, which annually attracts about 100,000 visitors. More than 30 bands will play on seven stages throughout the weekend. Other Irish activities will include heritage workshops, displays, comedy, genealogy, a children’s area, shopping, food and an art show. Tickets are $12-$15 at kcirishfest.com; $15-$18 at gate.

Rivalry Renewed Alumni Charity Basketball

6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Hy-Vee Arena

Originally scheduled for July 28 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, the second MU-KU alumni charity basketball game has switched dates, venues and format. The latest word is that former Tigers and Jayhawks will face off at about 8 p.m. after teams of former Kansas State and Arkansas players tip off at 6 p.m. Brandon Rush scored 46 points to lead KU to a 109-101 victory in the inaugural game last summer. Tickets are $30-$99 through alumnibasketballleague.com.

Royals vs. Baltimore and Detroit

Orioles: 7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; and 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; at Kauffman Stadium Tigers: 7:15 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 3-4, and 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Kauffman Stadium

As the 2019 season winds down, the Royals will try to finish strong and gain confidence for next season. Success in this homestand is vital because the last 2 1/2 weeks will be brutal, with 15 games against the Twins, Astros, Braves and Athletics. The Orioles and Tigers, on the other hand, were the only teams in the major leagues with worse records than the Royals as of Aug. 26. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $11-$337 through mlb.com/royals.

SantaCaliGon Days

Noon-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Independence Square

With more than 300,000 attendees and 400 arts, crafts, food and commercial vendors, SantaCaliGon Days is the region’s largest four-day festival. The 47th annual event commemorating the origins of the Santa Fe, California and Oregon trails will bring that era to life with Main Street 1849. Wynonna will highlight the free entertainment with a concert at 9:30 p.m. Friday, and Whitey Morgan & the 78’s will play at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. santacaligon.com. Free except for carnival.

Kansas City Renaissance Festival

Runs Saturday, Aug. 31, through Oct. 14 at Bonner Springs

You’ll think you’ve time-traveled to a 16th century European village when you attend the Kansas City Renaissance Festival. Daily jousting, roaming costumed performers, more than 20 stages with live entertainment, 200 artisan booths and a wide selection of food and beverages will be among the draws of the fair’s seven weekends, each with a special theme. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends, plus Labor Day and Columbus Day. 913-721-2110. Tickets are $11.50-$19.95 through kcrenfest.com; $13.95-$22.95 at gate.

KidFest

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Science City

Planetarium shows, special guests from Sesame Street and Belger Arts Center, face painters and balloon artists will be part of KidFest’s family-friendly day filled with science play, activities and workshops. The PNC Mobile Learning Adventure, a traveling exhibit, will enable parents and caregivers to discover the importance of early childhood. 816-460-2020. unionstation.org/sciencecity/kidfest. Free with Science City admission, $7-$13.25.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Children’s Mercy Park

Sporting Kansas City has reached the MLS Cup Playoffs the past eight years, but that streak has appeared to be in jeopardy all season as the team has struggled to find consistency. Sporting isn’t dead yet, however. The Houston Dynamo is among those in the hunt for one of the Western Conference’s seven playoff spots, so this home match is a must win for Sporting. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $38-$73 through sportingkc.com.

“DNR”

Opens 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Living Room Theatre

The world premiere of “DNR” by local playwright Victor Wishna will open the Living Room Theatre’s 2019-20 season. A drama with wit, “DNR” focuses on the relationship between a single mother who works as a hospital volunteer and a bitter Navy vet who is terminally ill. Rusty Sneary directs, and Gary Neal Johnson, Jennifer Mays and Shawna Peña-Downing star. Runs through Sept. 22. 816-533-5857. Tickets are $35 ($20 for Sept. 4-5 previews) through thelivingroomkc.com.

Kansas City Symphony, “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in Concert

8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 4-6, and 3 p.m. Sept. 8, at Helzberg Hall

The Kansas City Symphony will start its 2019-20 season with a bang as its always-popular film-and-live-orchestra series presents “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.” The 1980 sci-fi epic, the middle installment of the original “Star Wars” trilogy, will play on the big screen while the symphony performs John Williams’ score. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $48-$105 through kcsymphony.org.

“Who’s Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Unicorn Theatre

Of all the possible events to base a musical comedy on, the Iraq War wouldn’t be at the top of most people’s lists. But Marshall Pailet and A.D. Penedo did just that, with “Who’s Your Baghdaddy” premiering in 2011 at the Capital Fringe Festival and later playing off-Broadway. Unicorn Theatre’s 2019-20 season opener will tell the irreverent story about government cronies at a support group for people who started the Iraq War. Runs through Sept. 29. 816-531-7529. Tickets are $39-$49 through unicorntheatre.org.

Also this week

THEATER

“Bright Star,” Aug. 30-Sept. 15, Olathe Civic Theatre. olathetheatre.org

COMEDY

B. Simone, Aug. 29, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Steve Kramer, Aug. 30-31, Groundhog Day Theater. eventbrite.com/event/65389334259

MUSIC (ROCK, POP, JAZZ)

Common with Maimouna Youssef, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

José González with Bedouine, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Kool & The Gang, Aug. 30, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Robert Cray, Aug. 30, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Rob Thomas, Aug. 31, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Aug. 31, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Hiss Golden Messenger, Sept. 1, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

White Linen Party with Robin Thicke, Sept. 1, VooDoo. voodookc.com

ZZ Top with Cheap Trick, Sept. 1, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

John Mayer, Sept. 2, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Justin Furstenfeld, Sept. 4, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Kacey Musgraves, Sept. 4, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

EVENTS/FESTIVALS/ETC.

“Central Standard,” Aug. 29, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

De Soto Days Festival, Aug. 29-31, De Soto. desotodays.com

Mid-America Saddlebred Horse Show, Aug. 30-31, Longview Horse Park. midamericasaddlebred.org

KC Zoot Suit Festival, Aug. 31, Memorial Hall. facebook.com/events/270329340450240

Oddities & Curiosities Expo, Aug. 31, Bartle Hall. odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com

SPORTS/RECREATION

Kansas City T-Bones vs. Sioux City, Aug. 30-Sept. 2. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com

Gay Softball World Series, Sept. 2-8, Fountain Bluff, Frank White Jr. and Mid-America fields. cometoplay.org

FOOD

Fork & Bottle Series with Aubrey Vineyards. 6 p.m. Aug. 29. $65-$75. The Fontaine, 901 W. 48th Place. thefontainehotel.com, 816-437-8420

Farm Table Dinner with chef Nick Martinkovic of Noah’s Cupboard. 5 p.m. Sept. 1. $195. Green Dirt Farm, 19935 Mount Bethel, Weston. greendirtfarm.com, 816-386-2156

Caramel Apple Sangria Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 1. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Labor Day Party. 1-4 p.m. Sept. 2. $38. Novel, 1927 McGee. eventbrite.com/event/68647507543 or novelkc.com, 816-221-0785

Hatch Chile Festival. 9 a.m.-11:55 p.m. Aug. 31. Port Fonda, 4141 Pennsylvania. portfonda.com, 816-216-6462

Libations at the Station. Benefits Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29. $90-$250. Union Station, 30 W. Pershing. events.cff.org/kclibations