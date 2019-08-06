KC events Aug. 8-14: Missouri State Fair, U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Hot Dog Fest

Simone Biles is going for her sixth all-around national title at the 2019 U.S. Championship. AP

“In the Heights”

Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at MTH Theater at Crown Center

Before there was “Hamilton,” there was “In the Heights.” Lin-Manuel Miranda, the genius behind “Hamilton,” also wrote the music and lyrics for “In the Heights,” which won the 2008 Tony Award for Best Musical. It follows characters in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City and is being made into a movie for release next summer. Amanda Zieve, assistant lighting designer for “Hamilton” on Broadway and on the road, will serve as lighting designer for the MTH Theater production. Runs through Sept. 1. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $35-$65 through mthkc.com.

Missouri State Fair

Gates open 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, through Aug. 18, in Sedalia

Dwight Yoakam will be at the Missouri State Fair. EMILY JOYCE

The toughest thing about going to the Missouri State Fair is deciding which day to make the drive east to Sedalia. The carnival and exhibits are open every day, but options such as the rodeo, motorcross, demolition derby, tractor pulls and auto racing are available only for part of the fair’s run. Then there is choosing among the concerts, including Dwight Yoakam (Aug. 8), Brantley Gilbert (Aug. 10), Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss (Aug. 13) and Foreigner (Aug. 16). 800-422-3247. Admission, concert and special-event tickets can be purchased through mostatefair.com.

Mo Alexander

7:30 p.m. Thursday. Aug. 8, and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, at Comedy Club of Kansas City

Few comedians know the grind of touring as well as Memphis native Mo Alexander. From the AlleyBar in Montgomery, Alabama, to the 5th Street Café in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to the Ice House in Pasadena, California, he has been performing at comedy clubs nationwide for more than 20 years. Alexander’s first national stand-up appearance came on Kevin Hart’s “Hart of the City: Memphis” in December 2017 on Comedy Central. 816-326-8776. Tickets are $15-$20 through thecomedyclubkc.com.

“We Live Here”

7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 8-10, at White Theatre

Locally based Prior Productions will present “We Live Here,” a drama by Zoe Kazan that premiered in 2011 in New York City. In a story that takes place over one weekend, a Juilliard student brings a new boyfriend home for her older sister’s wedding, and his history ignites passions and painful memories for the entire family. Jewish Community Center. 913-327-8054. Tickets are $8-$12 through priorproductions.org or thewhitetheatre.org; $10-$15 at door.

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

1 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 8-11, at Sprint Center

Almost exactly one year before the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be a showcase and a proving ground for our nation’s top gymnasts. One of the stars will be Simone Biles, who won her fifth all-around national title at the 2018 U.S. Championships. The 2016 Olympic all-around champion, who claimed the U.S. Classic title recently in Louisville to extend a six-year winning streak, has said she will retire after the 2020 Olympics. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $27-$550 through sprintcenter.com.

Kansas City Paracon

2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Masonic Temple

Paranormal and metaphysical enthusiasts will gather at Kansas City Paracon to listen to speakers and check out vendors related to the paranormal, UFOs, cryptids and spiritual and metaphysical topics. Among the speakers will be Chad Lindberg, who had a recurring role on “Supernatural” on the CW Network and was co-host of Destination America’s reality show “Ghost Stalkers.” Tickets are $15-$150 through kansascityparacon.net.

Tails on the Trails Pet Festival

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Ad Astra Pool and Park

Humans are more than welcome, but Tails on the Trails is all about dogs. At this event at a Lenexa public pool, members of the canine set will be able to participate in a talent show and pool plunge or visit vendors’ booths and watch demonstrations. OK, those last two are geared more for humans. Dogs can be registered for $5 per session at lenexa.com; $8 per session at event.

Heart of America Hot Dog Festival

3-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

The Historic 18th & Vine District will become the center of the hot dog universe for this annual event celebrating the national pastime and our favorite ballpark food. The funk band War (“Spill the Wine,” “The World Is a Ghetto,” “The Cisco Kid”) will headline a musical lineup that also will include Total Experience, Howard Hewett and Kayla Waters. Visitors can enjoy specialty hot dogs or build their own creations at a massive toppings station. The benefit for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum also will feature other ballpark foods, games and sports mascots. 816-221-1920. Tickets are $10-$20 through nlbm.com; $20-$35 day of event.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Children’s Mercy Park

It has been one step forward and two steps back all season for Sporting Kansas City, which enters the final third of the season desperately trying to move into position for a playoff spot. Unfortunately, the 10th-place team in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer also enters one of the most difficult stretches of its schedule — four MLS matches in 13 days, starting with this one against Real Salt Lake, which defeated Sporting 2-0 June 29 in Salt Lake City. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $32-$145 through sportingkc.com.

Chiefs vs. Cincinnati

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Arrowhead Stadium

The best thing about the start of the Chiefs’ exhibition season is that it means the real season is only four weeks away. If you want to see how quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks, don’t blink. He’ll probably play very little if at all. And that rebuilt Chiefs’ defense? Don’t hold your breath about being able to determine any differences. But it’s still fun to watch. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $27-$201 through chiefs.com.

Summer Swing

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

More than 100 independent crafts people, artists and designers will converge on the north side of the Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park at 45th and Oak streets for the ninth annual Summer Swing festival celebrating the handmade movement. Food trucks, a photo booth and a kids’ craft table will be among the other offerings. thestrawberryswing.org. Free.

Royals vs. St. Louis

7:15 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 13-14, at Kauffman Stadium

The challenge here for Royals fans will be to make sure they aren’t outnumbered by folks dressed in red and supporting the team from across the state. Unlike the Royals, the Cardinals are in the midst of a pennant race as they battle the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot on the National League Central Division. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $23-$365 through mlb.com/royals.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Summer Singers of Lee’s Summit and Chamber Orchestra, Aug. 11, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. festivalsingers.org

Theater

Burlesque Downtown Underground, Aug. 9, Opera House. kcburlesque.com

Comedy

Tone Bell, Aug. 9-10, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Miss Shirleen, Aug. 11, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Krish Mohan, Aug. 12, Tapcade. brownpapertickets.com/event/4242570

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Mitchell Tenpenny, Aug. 8, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Rory Block, Aug. 8, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Casey Donahew, Aug. 9, Granada. thegranada.com

Kirk Franklin, Aug. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Paul Thorn, Aug. 9-10, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Yonder Mountain String Band with The Samples and The Magic Beans, Aug. 9, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

The Alarm with Modern English and Gene Loves Jezebel, Aug. 10, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Judah & the Lion, Aug. 10, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Old 97’s, Aug. 10, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Red Line Chemistry, Aug. 10, Aftershock. aftershockshows.com

Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers, Aug. 13, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Gary Clark Jr., Aug. 13, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

The Faint, Aug. 13, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

Pentatonix with Rachel Platten, Aug. 13, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

The Claypool Lennon Delirium with Uni, Aug. 14, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Pinback with Nick Reinhart, Aug. 14, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

Events/festivals/etc.

Lexicon Spoken Word Night, Aug. 8, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. kemperart.org

Hot Summer Days, Aug. 9, Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. artsandrec-op.org/arboretum

UNICO Microbrew Festival, Aug. 10, Zona Rosa. unicokc.org/microbrew-festival

Vette Ryders Dream Machines Car Bike & Truck Show, Aug. 10, Westport. facebook.com/events/393443184532888

Book talks/lectures

Kristan Higgins for “Life and Other Inconveniences,” Aug. 12, Woodneath Library Center. mymcpl.org or rainydaybooks.com

Sports/recreation

Kansas City T-Bones vs. Texas, Aug. 9-11; vs. Cleburne, Aug. 12-14. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com

Rock the Stockyards 5K, Aug. 10, Stockyards District. rockthestockyards.com

Shamrock FC 321, Aug. 10, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

USA Rugby Club 7s National Championship, Aug. 10-11, Swope Soccer Village. usarugby.org

Food

Artist Dinner Series: Virginia Jaramillo. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7. $125. Café Sebastienne, Kemper Museum, 4420 Warwick. kemperart.org/artist-dinner-series, 816-753-5784

Rosé on the Rooftop. 7 p.m. Aug. 13. $20. Chicken N Pickle, 1761 Burlington, North Kansas City. eventbrite.com/event/39307648234

Raven’s Nest Winemaker Dinner Series with Katharina Wechsler of Weingut Wechsler, Rheinhessen, Germany. 6 p.m. Aug. 13. $165. Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, 1830 Walnut. corvino.com, 816-832-4564

Crossroads Food Truck Fest. 5 p.m. Aug. 10. $10-$30. CrossroadsKC, 417 E. 18th. crossroadskc.com

Wine Walk on Delaware. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 10. $20. Delaware Street. eventbrite.com/event/56369517745

Michael Smith Wine Dinner Series: Kurlbaum Heirloom Tomato Dinner with guest chef Ken Frank of La Toque. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8-9. $125. Farina, 19 W. 19th. farinakc.com, 816-768-6600

Berrylicious Iced Tea Sangria Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 11. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

UNICO Microbrew Festival. 5-9 p.m. Aug. 10. $25-$30. Zona Rosa, 8640 N. Dixson. unicokc.org/microbrew-festival