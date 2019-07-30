KC events Aug. 1-7: Nikki Glaser, ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ Brickworld, John Cusack

Brickworld is coming to Overland Park.

Romance GenreCon

8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1; 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2; 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; at Mid-Continent Public Library-Woodneath Library Center

Romance writers and readers from across the country will descend on Kansas City for a three-day event broken into two parts. Thursday and Friday will be the Romance Writers Conference, with classes taught by authors and industry professionals. The Romance Readers Conference with workshops and panels for fans will take place Friday and Saturday and culminate with a Romance Book Fair (3-5 p.m. Saturday) featuring more than 30 authors. 816-883-4900. mymcpl.org/romance. Free.

Nikki Glaser

7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Kansas City Improv

Nikki Glaser is a KU grad. MINDY TUCKER

Some folks thought “Not Safe with Nikki Glaser” might launch its star into the comic stratosphere much as “Inside Amy Schumer” did its star. But “Not Safe” lasted only one season on Comedy Central in 2016. Nevertheless, Glaser continues to be one of the most popular comedians in the nation. The St. Louis native and University of Kansas graduate did a Netflix special, “The Standups,” in 2017 and has a Sirius XM morning show, “You Up with Nikki Glaser,” on Comedy Central Radio. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $25-$50 through improvkc.com.

“Tarzan”

8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Aug. 2-4, at Gladstone Theatre in the Park

An infant boy washes up on the shores of Africa, is raised by gorillas and, of course, everybody starts singing. The story by Edgar Rice Burroughs is more than 100 years old, but the musical “Tarzan” has been around less than 15 years. It is based on Disney’s 1999 animated movie with music by rock icon Phil Collins, including “You’ll Be in My Heart,” which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. “Tarzan” will be the second of two free musicals presented this summer by Gladstone Theatre in the Park. 816-423-4200. gladstonetip.com. Free.

“The Wizard of Oz”

Opens 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Theatre in the Park

Follow the yellow brick road to Shawnee Mission Park for the stage version of the classic 1939 movie about Dorothy Gale’s adventures somewhere over the rainbow with her dog Toto and her three friends. Based on the 1900 novel by L. Frank Baum, the musical features the songs of Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg from the film. Shawnee Mission Park. Runs through Aug. 10. 913-826-3012. Tickets are $6-$20 through theatreinthepark.org.

Brickworld

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Overland Park Convention Center

Displays, hands-on activities and vendors will fill a 32,000-square-foot space for this Lego exposition. Lego creations will include medieval castles, space stations from movie scenes and re-creations of famous paintings. Among the activities will be the SciFi Battle Station Trench Community Build, racing cars at Speed Champions and the Graffiti Wall. Tickets are $14 through brickworld.com/brickworld-kansas-city.

Summerfest

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Board of Education Park

As hard as it might be to believe, summer is almost over. At least for kids, who are mere weeks (or days) away from returning to the classroom. To help with the transition, Kansas City Public Schools will offer Summerfest, with live entertainment, athletic competitions, educational games, free food and more. Students also can get free backpacks, school supplies, athletic physicals and immunizations. kcpublicschools.org or eventbrite.com/event/63120577346. Free.

Frank Mason III Celebrity Softball Game

5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at T-Bones Stadium

Former University of Kansas basketball player Frank Mason has invited fellow KU alums and some celebrity friends to this second annual event, which will include a home run derby as well as a seven-inning game. Fans will be able to take photos and nab autographs of the participants. Mason, the consensus national college Player of the Year in 2017, played two seasons with the Sacramento Kings before being waived this offseason and signing with the Milwaukee Bucks. Tickets are $12.50-$42.50 through fm3softballgame.com.

John Cusack

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

After appearing in more than 75 movies, John Cusack is still best remembered by most fans for one of his first — “Say Anything” in 1989. At age 22, he played high school outsider Lloyd Dobler, who falls for the beautiful class valedictorian in what Entertainment Weekly has called one of the greatest modern movie romances. Cusack will talk about the making of the movie, as well as his career, after a screening of “Say Anything.” 816-283-9921. Tickets are $35-$150 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Baby Love: KC’s Only Baby Fair

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Overland Park Convention Center

No, this event isn’t a giant party for toddlers. It is geared more for mothers-to-be, with baby and children’s businesses putting their goods and services on display and areas providing information such as “Feeding Baby 101,” “Birthing Basics” and “Mommy Pampering.” There also will be stage shows, freebies and contests. Tickets are $8 through kcbabyfair.com; $12 at door.

Dusty Slay

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Kansas City Improv

If you’re a fan of Jimmy Fallon, then you might have seen Dusty Slay perform recently on “The Tonight Show.” Slay, who grew up in a mobile-home neighborhood in Opelika, Alabama, and proudly wears a trucker hat, long hair, mustache, flannel shirt and oversized glasses, is the rare comedian to have performed at both Rockefeller Center and the Grand Ole Opry. Oh, he also appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last year. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $15-$45 through improvkc.com.

William McKeever

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Unity Temple on the Plaza

It will not be a typical book reading when William McKeever appears for “Emperors of the Deep: Sharks — The Ocean’s Most Mysterious, Most Misunderstood, and Most Important Guardians.” McKeever is a documentary filmmaker and founder of the nonprofit Safeguard the Seas. He will make a multimedia presentation that will include a preview of his new documentary, “Emperors of the Deep.” 913-384-3126. rainydaybooks.com. Free.

“A Doll’s House”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at City Stage Theater

When Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” premiered in 1879, the three-act drama about a married woman making her way through the world was controversial because the female protagonist dared to defy her husband. Despite the advancements for women in society, the play — to be presented by Kansas City Actors Theatre — remains relevant 140 years later. Runs through Aug. 25. 816-235-6222. Tickets are $22-$47 through kcactors.org.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Heartland Chamber Music Festival, through Aug. 3, Johnson County Community College. heartlandchambermusic.org

Comedy

Desi Banks and Friends, Aug. 1, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

James Johann, Aug. 1-3, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com

John Wessling, Aug. 1-4, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Adam Rank’s “Fantasy Meets Reality Tour,” Aug. 4, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Brett Young, Aug. 1, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Hayes Carll, Aug. 1, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Manor Fest featuring Paul Cherry, Mouton, Shy Boys and more, Aug. 1-3, multiple venues. eventbrite.com

Prettymuch, Aug. 1, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Cold Hart, Horse Head, Fish Narc and more, Aug. 2, Granada. thegranada.com

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Brandi Carlile, Aug. 2, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. providenceamp.com

Shaq’s Bass All Stars featuring DJ Diesel, Valentino Khan, Eliminate, Nitti Gritti and Bayati, Aug. 2, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Ted Nugent, Aug. 2, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

The Four Tops, Aug. 3, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Hairball, Aug. 3, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

JJ Grey & Mofro with Jonny Lang, Aug. 3, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

District Rhythms with Ida McBeth and friends, Aug. 4, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Hinder, Aug. 4, Aftershock. aftershockshows.com

Long Beach Dub Allstars, Aug. 4, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

The Mighty O.A.R. with American Authors, Aug. 4, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Talking Heads, Aug. 4, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Peter Frampton with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Aug. 5, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Mary J. Blige and Nas, Aug. 6, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Dean Lewis with James TW, Aug. 7, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Events/festivals/etc.

Moonlight Masquerade at the Museum, Aug. 2, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. kemperart.org

Hip Hops Hooray Beer Festival, Aug. 3, DeLeon Event Space. eventbrite.com/event/59670687633

Irish SummerFest, Aug. 3, Drexel Hall. irishcenterkc.org

Atchison County Fair, Aug. 6-10, Effingham. atchisonkansas.net

Sports/recreation

Youth Sports Festival, Aug. 3, Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com

Food

Kurlbaum Charity Chef Dinner. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. $95. Chicken N Pickle, 1761 Burlington, North Kansas City. eventbrite.com/event/64170214840

Wine Walk. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1. $40. Downtown Platte City, The Farmer’s House, 301 Main, Platte City. thefarmershouse.org

Cheese Tasting with J. Rieger and Co. 3-5 p.m. Aug. 3. $85. Green Dirt Farm, 19935 Mount Bethel, Weston. greendirtfarm.com, 816-386-2156

Dinner with the Fireflies with food prepared in kitchen of Cedar Crest Lodge. 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2. $45. NightHawk Vineyard & Winery, 16381 W. 343rd, Paola. nighthawkwines.com, 913-544-9549

Wine Tasting Series with Justin Vineyards & Winery. 5-7 p.m. Aug. 2. $20. Pierpont’s, Union Station, 30 W. Pershing. pierponts.com, 816-221-5111

Latin American Wine Dinner. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1. $85. Story, 3931 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. storykc.com, 913-236-9955