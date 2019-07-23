KC events July 25-31: Festival of Butterflies, Water Lantern fest, Johnson County Fair

Festival of Butterflies opens at Powell Gardens Friday, July 31 marked the beginning of the 19th annual Festival of Butterflies at Powell Gardens in Kingsville, Mo. The festival includes one indoor conservatory, two outdoor butterfly breezeways, and hundreds of butterflies flying freely as atte Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Friday, July 31 marked the beginning of the 19th annual Festival of Butterflies at Powell Gardens in Kingsville, Mo. The festival includes one indoor conservatory, two outdoor butterfly breezeways, and hundreds of butterflies flying freely as atte

Andrew Dice Clay

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, July 25-26, and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Comedy Club of Kansas City

Andrew Dice Clay M&M Group Entertainment

There are comedians who offend people, and then there’s Andrew Dice Clay. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Clay’s entire persona — The Diceman — was built on offending people. He was hugely successful, but he also was banned from “Saturday Night Live” and MTV because some folks didn’t care for his misogynistic, homophobic, obscenity-laced routines. Clay has been considerably less visible the past quarter-century, but he is mounting a bit of a comeback. In fact, he and fellow serial offender Roseanne Barr will team up for a comedy tour in the fall. 816-326-8776. Tickets are $45-$75 through thecomedyclubkc.com.

Royals vs. Indians

7:15 p.m. Thursday-Friday, July 25-26; 6:15 p.m. Saturday, July 27; 1:15 p.m. Sunday, July 28; at Kauffman Stadium

If you’ve been putting off that annual trip to Kauffman Stadium, this might be the series to take in a Royals game. Not only are the Indians an interesting divisional opponent, but you will be able to enjoy a fireworks display after Friday’s game or a Royals jersey giveaway at Saturday’s game. Also, it’s worth noting that after the ensuing series against Toronto, the Royals will be on the road until Aug. 13. Also, vs. Toronto, 7:15 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, July 29-30, and 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $19-$199 through mlb.com/royals.

Festival of Butterflies

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 26, through Aug. 11, at Powell Gardens

A Pipevine Swallowtail butferfly SUSAN PFANNMULLER Special to the Star







For 2 ½ weeks each summer, butterflies rule the flora and fauna at Powell Gardens. Visitors can walk among the colorful flying insects in the tropical conservatory display and the native butterfly habitat, where there also will be daily activities. Among the highlights each Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be butterfly releases with talks by Powell Gardens butterfly experts (11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.) and a butterfly fashion parade for kids (1 p.m.) 816-697-2600. Festival admission is $5-$12 through powellgardens.org.

Lavell Crawford

7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, July 26; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27; 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28; at Kansas City Improv

If you saw Lavell Crawford in one of his many earlier TV and movie roles, you might be shocked at his new standup special, “Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny!” It premiered earlier this month on Showtime and presented a lot less Lavell — he’s lost more than 120 pounds since undergoing gastric sleeve operation. The St. Louis native is best known to many fans as Saul Goodman’s bodyguard on “Breaking Bad.” 816-759-5233. Tickets are $30-$60 through improvkc.com.

Win for KC Women’s Triathlon and Duathlon

7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Smithville Lake

More than 700 women are expected to compete in two races at Sailboat Cove on Smithville Lake, with the vast majority taking part in the USA Triathlon-sanctioned triathlon (500-meter swim, 10-mile bike, 3.1-mile run). Relay teams also can compete. The duathlon race option will consist of a 1.5-mile run, 10-mile bike and 3.1-mile run. The event is put on by WIN for KC, or Women’s Intersport Network for Kansas City. 816-474-4652. Registration fee is $85 at sportkc.org/win-for-kc/triathlon through 7 p.m. Friday, July 26; no race-day registration.

Main Street Music Festival

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Washington Square Park

Held annually to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Whole Person’s Main Street Music Festival will feature five local bands: Sellout!, Victor & Penny, A La Mode, Rex Hobart’s Honky Tonk Trio and Conga Jim and the Coconuts. In addition to live music, there will be vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and a Kidz Korner, plus appearances by Ms. Wheelchair Missouri 2019 Hilary Muehlberger, Tota Voces Inclusive Choir and Renaissance Festival characters. thewholeperson.org. Free.

Spider Reveal Party

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

A family-focused gathering with spider-inspired art activities, including a scavenger hunt, will celebrate the 1995 sculpture, “Spider I,” by Louise Bourgeois. The baby spider sculpture is back on view at Kemper Museum as part of the exhibition, “Lexicon: The Language of Gesture in 25 years at Kemper Museum.” One edition of Bourgeois’ full-sized “Spider” sculpture greets visitors outside the museum. Another of the late artist’s giant arachnids sold for $32 million at a Christie’s auction in May. 816-753-5784. kemperart.org. Free; reservations required.

Water Lantern Festival

5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Theis Park

With dozens of events around the nation, the Water Lantern Festival is based on a simple idea: people pay for floating lanterns that they launch on the water after dark to create a haunting and memorable scene. Food and music will also be part of the equation. Participants will design their lanterns beginning at 8 p.m., with the lantern launch scheduled for 8:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$35 through waterlanternfestival.com/kansascity.php.

Johnson County Fair

Runs Sunday, July 28, through Aug. 3, at Gardner

This will be the 80th Johnson County Fair, and there will be a celebration of the anniversary in the Main Arena starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30. The carnival also will open that day after livestock shows kick off the weeklong event on Sunday, July 28. Among the other highlights will be Amateur Flat Track Races (Aug. 1), the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull (Aug. 2) and the parade in downtown Gardner (Aug. 3). 913-856-8860. jocokansasfair.com. Free except for carnival and nightly arena events.

Rivalry Renewed

6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

The second MU-KU alumni charity basketball game will again match brothers Kareem and Brandon Rush against each other, as well as other former Tigers and Jayhawks. Brandon Rush scored 46 points to lead KU to a 109-101 victory in the inaugural game last summer. Former Jayhawks Mario Chalmers and Drew Goodon and former Tigers Kim English and Arthur Johnson are among those expected to play in the rematch, which will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kansas City and Reconciliation Services. 816-442-6100. Tickets are $23-$102 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.

“A Bronx Tale”

8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, through Aug. 4 at Starlight

Robert De Niro starred in and directed the 1993 movie “A Bronx Tale,” and the two-time Oscar winner is the co-director (with four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks) of this national touring musical version of the 1960s mobster story. Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast”) wrote the music for the adaptation, which ran on Broadway from December 2016 to August 2018. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $14-$145 through kcstarlight.com.

Harlem Quartet

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Polsky Theater

Harlem Quartet AMY SCHROEDER







The annual Heartland Chamber Music Festival, with more than 90 students, faculty and guest artists, will present five free concerts (including a faculty concert Sunday, July 28, at Yardley Hall) during its nine-day run beginning Friday, July 26. The internationally renowned, Grammy-winning Harlem Quartet will serve as ensemble-in-residence and will perform in the only concert that will charge admission. Johnson County Community College. 913-735-4532. Tickets are $10-$25 through heartlandchambermusic.org.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

KC Baroque Summer Season, Concert II, July 26, Village Presbyterian. kcbaroque.org

Summerfest, July 27-28, White Recital Hall and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. summerfestkc.org

Theater

Musical Monday and Tuesday, July 29-30, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com

Comedy

John Pinney, July 25-27, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Jon Bellion, July 25, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Mike Zito, July 25, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Randy Rogers Band, July 25, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Slightly Stoopid with Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds and Hirie, July 25, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Sonny Landreth, July 25, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Why Don’t We, July 25, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Alice Cooper and Halestorm with Motionless In White, July 26, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Strangelove, July 26, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Baroness, July 27, Granada. thegranada.com

Impakt Music Festival, July 27, Riot Room. theriotroom.com

Tenacious D, July 27, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Tony Sands with Bob Goss, July 27, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

DaBaby, July 28, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Live and Bush with Our Lady Peace, July 28, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Thunderpussy, July 29, Encore. uptowntheater.com

Visual arts

Carrie Mae Weems will give Summer Cockefair Lecture, July 30, UMKC Pierson Auditorium. umkc.edu

Events/festivals/etc.

Fun In The Sun Kids Fest, July 27, Linden Square, Gladstone. lindensquare.info/fun-in-the-sun-children-s-fest

Kansas City Taco Fest, July 27-28, Kansas City Live! tacofests.com/kansas-city-taco-festival

Mindful Reflection: A Mind, Body and Spirit Festival, July 27, Union Station. eventbrite.com/event/62264665290

Screen Qweens, July 27, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Sports/recreation

Kansas City T-Bones vs. Sioux Falls, July 30-Aug. 1. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com

Food

Wine and Dine Dinner featuring Fence Stile Vineyard and Winery. 6:30 p.m. July 24. $75. The Elms, 401 Regent, Excelsior Springs. elmshotelandspa.com, 816-630-5500

Ultimate Flavors of Haiti. 7 p.m. July 26. $50. Mesob Restaurant, 3600 Broadway. eventbrite.com/event/63086546559 or mesobkc.com, 816-492-5099

Chinese Dumplings 101 with Theresa Ng, owner of Bo Lings. 6 p.m. July 24. $75. Pie Crust 101 with Ann Lewis from Easy as Pie. 10 a.m. July 27. $45. Olive Tree, 7044 W. 105th, Overland Park. olivetreekc.com, 913-338-2700

Wine Tasting on the Terrace with Aubrey Vineyards. 6-8 p.m. July 25. $25-$35. Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th, Overland Park. opabg.org, 913-685-3604

Guest Chef Series: The New Midwest. Chef Ryan Williams of Rye Leawood. 6 p.m. July 30. $25. The Savoy, 219 W. Ninth. eventbrite.com/event/64641143400 or thesavoykc.com, 816-443-4260