KC events July 11-17: ‘Sesame Street’ Road Trip, KC Fringe Festival, Grand Carnivale

Go online to register for free timed entry tickets to Saturday’s “Sesame Street” Road Trip stop at Theis Park. Sesame Workshop

Chris Cope

7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 12-13, at Comedy Club of Kansas City

Chris Cope TBS

People tell comedian Chris Cope he looks like local boy Eric Stonestreet of “Modern Family” fame, and the resemblance goes beyond the fact that both are … shall we say … husky? Cope, a Florida native who has transplanted to Los Angeles, will be looking for some hometown-like support while in Kansas City because he will be recording his second comedy album. 816-326-8776. Tickets are $15-$20 through thecomedyclubkc.com.

Tony Rock

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Kansas City Improv

Tony Rock TYREE VANCE

His chance at sit-com fame fizzled last year with the quick cancellation of “Living Biblically,” a largely ignored show on CBS. But Tony Rock, younger brother of Chris Rock, remains a popular touring comedian. He also does some high-profile TV gigs, last month appearing as a celebrity panelist on “Match Game” and serving as co-host for “NBA Awards: Red Carpet Live.” Also, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, July 12; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13; and 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $18-$48 through improvkc.com.

“First Ladies of Country Music”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Chestnut Fine Arts Center

If instead of former presidents, Mount Rushmore displayed the faces of female legends of country music, the four honorees would easily be: Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn. Those four are the subjects of “First Ladies of Country Music,” which will feature songs such as “I Will Always Love You,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “Stand By Your Man” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Runs through Aug. 25. 913-764-2121. chestnutfinearts.com. $27-$30 by telephone or at box office.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Opens 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at New Theatre Restaurant

Although written in 1969 by Tim Rice (lyrics) and by Andrew Lloyd Webber (music), “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” didn’t premiere on Broadway until 1982 — after the success of their other Bible-based musical, “Jesus Christ Superstar.” This one is based on the “Coat of Many Colors” story and includes a variety of musical styles, from country to rock ’n’ roll. Louis Griffin, recently part of the national touring company of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” will play Joseph. Runs through Sept. 15. 913-649-7469. Tickets are $36-$63 through newtheatre.com.

“Kiss Me, Kate”

Opens 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Ironwoods Amphitheater

Fans of Cole Porter and William Shakespeare will enjoy the timeless musical “Kiss Me, Kate,” produced by the Leawood Stage Company. With music and lyrics by Porter, the story follows a production of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” and the conflict between the show’s director/producer/star and his leading lady, who happens to be his ex-wife. “Kiss Me, Kate” premiered on Broadway in 1948 and was refined and revived in 1999. Runs through July 20. leawoodstageco.org. Free.

Felipe Esparza

8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

A Mexican immigrant who began performing standup comedy after a drug-rehab stint in 1994, Felipe Esparza is a modern American success story. Esparza hit the big time by winning “Last Comic Standing” in 2010 and starring in a 2012 Netflix special, “They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You.” He has hosted a weekly podcast called “What’s Up Fool?” since 2014. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $35-$60 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

“James and the Giant Peach: The Musical”

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 12-13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at B&B Live

A cast of 26 young performers and an on-stage orchestra will make Music Theatre Kansas City’s production of “James and the Giant Peach: The Musical” a treat for the entire family. Based on Roald Dahl’s children’s book, the musical by the team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (”Dear Evan Hansen,” “The Greatest Showman” and “La La Land”) premiered less than a decade ago. 913-341-8156. Tickets are $8-$15 through mtkc.org.

Royals vs. Detroit

7:15 p.m. Friday, July 12; 6:15 p.m. Saturday, July 13; and 1:15 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Kauffman Stadium

The race is on to avoid the bottom of the American League Central Division, and this series will match the contestants. As bad as the Royals have been this season, they have a shot at finishing ahead of the Detroit Tigers. In fact, the Royals have a better record (by winning percentage) than the Tigers as the teams take most of this week off for the All-Star Break, and they have scored 74 more runs. Also, vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, July 15-17, and 12:15 p.m. Thursday, July 18. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $19-$199 through mlb.com/royals.

Grand Carnivale

Runs Saturday, July 13, through Aug. 4, at Worlds of Fun

Worlds of Fun bills this as the largest summer event in park history. The festivities will start at 5 p.m. each day as sections of the park will transform into worldly regions with native food, beverages, music, dance, crafts and entertainment. The nightly highlight will be the Spectacle of Color Parade, followed by the Carnivale Street Party. 816-454-4545. Daily park admission $41 and up at worldsoffun.com.

“Sesame Street” Road Trip

8:45 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Theis Park

Characters from “Sesame Street” will visit several area sites Thursday-Saturday, July 11-13, to celebrate the PBS children’s program’s 50th anniversary, capped by a free family festival and stage show. The visit is part of a nationwide road trip sponsored by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind “Sesame Street.” Kansas City is one of only 10 cities chosen for the tour, which began June 1 in New York and will end Aug. 3 in Los Angeles. www.sesamestreet.org/anniversary/road-trip-kansascity. Register for free timed entry tickets on Saturday.

KC Fringe Festival

Runs Sunday, July 14, through July 28 at multiple venues

The KC Fringe Festival is a 14-day celebration of the performing and visual arts. ALLISON LONG The Kansas City Star

The 15th annual, 14-day celebration of the performing and visual arts will draw cutting-edge performers and creators to 20 venues from downtown to the Plaza. A Kick-off Party will be held 6-9 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Haverty Yards outside Union Station, where the visual arts portion of the festival will run inside, and a Closing Party will be held at the same venue 6-9 p.m. July 28. 816-359-9195. Fringe Festival buttons ($5) and tickets (most are $10) are available at kcfringe.org.

World Fastpitch Championships

Runs Monday, July 15, through July 20 at multiple venues

Some of the best girls’ fastpitch softball players and teams in the nation will gather in the Kansas City area for the USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association) All American Fastpitch Program’s championships. Teams in 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under will compete at Blue Valley Rec in Overland Park, Legacy Park in Lee’s Summit and Mid-America West Sports Complex in Shawnee. usaeliteselect.com.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Summerfest, July 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28, White Recital Hall and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. summerfestkc.org

Theater

“Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, Kids,” Barn Players Jr., July 12-14, Bishop Miege High School. thebarnplayers.org

“The Hobbit,” Theatre for Young America, July 17-26, City Stage Theater. unionstation.org or tya.org

Comedy

Lee Camp, July 13, Buffalo Room. brownpapertickets.com/event/4242598

Truth in Comedy, July 13, Bunker Center for the Arts. truthincomedy.com

Boogie Williams Presents: Sex Drugs & Comedy, July 14, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Johnnyswim, July 11, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Midland, July 11, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Santana with The Doobie Brothers, July 11, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Shemekia Copeland, July 11, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

98 Degrees, July 12, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Jason Boland & The Stragglers with Cody Canada and the Departed and True North, July 12, Granada. thegranada.com

Josh Abbott Band, July 12, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Mickey Gilley, July 12, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Reel Big Fish and The Aquabats, July 12, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Almost Kiss and KCDC, July 13, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Bison Gospel Bash featuring Karen Clark Sheard, July 13, Gem. eventbrite.com/event/60880741938

Finnigan & Lynch, July 13, Abe & Jake’s Landing. ticketweb.com

The Aristocrats with Travis Larson Band, July 15, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

Ensemble Iberica, “La Frontera,” July 16-17, MTH Theater at Crown Center. ensembleiberica.org

New Years Day, July 16, Granada. thegranada.com

10,000 Maniacs, July 17, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, July 17, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com

Smells Like Nirvana with Deco Auto, July 17, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Snail Mail with Stella Donnelly, July 17, Granada. thegranada.com

Visual arts

Weston Paint-Out, July 13-14, Downtown Weston. westonmo.com/events

Events/festivals/etc.

Salute! A Festival of Wine and Food, July 11-13, Lawrence. salutewinefest.com

Teddy Bear Picnic, July 12, Roanoke Park. kcparks.org

“Clips and Conversation with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kevin Willmott,” July 12, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org

Dance At The Depot, July 12, Union Station. unionstation.org/events/uso-style-dance

Hot Summer Days, July 12, Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. artsandrec-op.org/arboretum

Bingham-Waggoner Antique and Craft Fair, July 13, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. bwestate.net

KC Taco Fest, July 13, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Korso, “A Man and his Dillusions: A Modern Magic Show,” July 13, Culture House. korsomagic.com

Sly’s Farewell Cookout, July 14, Kansas City Urban Youth Academy. eventbrite.com/event/63336893353

Cass County Fair, July 16-21, Pleasant Hill. casscountyfairmo.com

James Charles Sisters Tour, July 17, Music Hall. ticketmaster.com

Sports/recreation

Kansas City T-Bones vs. Texas, July 12-14. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com

National Pro Fastpitch: USSSA Pride vs. Chicago Bandits, July 15-16, T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com

Food

Bastille Day Cheese & Wine. 7-9 p.m. July 14. $50. The Better Cheddar, 604 W. 48th. thebettercheddar.com, 816-561-8204

Raven’s Nest Winemaker Dinner Series with J Stewart Boedecker of Boedecker Cellars, Willamette Valley, Oregon. 6 p.m. July 16. $165. Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, 1830 Walnut. corvino.com, 816-832-4564

Massican-Larkmead Family Estate Wine Dinner with winemaker Dan Petroski. 6:30 p.m. July 11. $150. Farina, 19 W. 19th. farinakc.com, 816-768-6600

Watermelon and Pineapple Summer Sangria Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 14. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Book launch and signing party for “Food For The Family Soul” by Ashley Nunez. 5-7 p.m. July 11. $33. Nick & Jake’s, 6830 W. 135th, Overland Park. eventbrite.com/event/63478163897

Fins & Flights. 6-10 p.m. July 12. $14.95-$34.95. Sea Life Kansas City Aquarium, 2475 Grand. visitsealife.com/kansas-city/discover/news-events, 816-471-4386